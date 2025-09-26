5 Drinks That May Age Your Brain Faster

We all know that what we eat matters, not just in terms of weight management goals, but overall well-being. But what you drink also makes a difference, especially when it comes to brain health. Some drinks might seem harmless, but they can age your mind faster, contribute to memory decline, slower thinking and are connected to serious health issues such as stroke and dementia. But don’t worry. A soda every now and then won’t cause a decline in brain function, but certain drinks, when consumed excessively, are harmful. “I never tell clients that foods or drinks are completely off limits,” says nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet. “What matters is the pattern of what you drink over time.”She explains, “One soda or latte is not the problem, but excessive intake, especially when combined with an ultra-processed diet, can speed up how the brain ages. For some people, setting limits can actually help protect the brain, and in this case, those limits really make a difference.” Here are five drinks that may age your brain quicker, according to Batayneh.

Sugary Sodas

An icy cold soda on a hot day is refreshing, but consuming just two cans of soda a week can impact heart health, regardless of exercise, according to a 2024 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Additionally, “Over time, regular soda intake creates repeated spikes in blood sugar and insulin, which drive inflammation,” says Batayneh. “Research has even linked soda to smaller brain volume and weaker memory. If someone is also eating a diet high in processed foods, the impact on brain health becomes even stronger.”

Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are a quick pick-me-up and give a massive boost, but your brain could pay the price. “People often use energy drinks as their main source of caffeine and sometimes even replace breakfast with them, which means they are flooding their system with stimulants but not giving their brain the steady fuel it would normally get from a balanced meal,” says Batayneh.

She explains, “The result is poor blood sugar control, a lack of sustained energy, and a bigger crash later in the day. Over time, this pattern places constant stress on the nervous system and makes the brain more vulnerable to decline.”

10 Foods That Can Cause ‘Brain Fog’

Excessive Intake of Alcohol

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks in a day for women, or eight or more a week, and five or more drinks a day for men, or 15 or more per week. “Excessive drinking shrinks brain volume, especially in the hippocampus, which is critical for memory and learning,” says Batayneh. She adds, “Alcohol also interferes with the absorption of vitamins that protect cognitive health. Over time, heavy drinking raises the risk of earlier memory loss and cognitive decline.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Diet Sodas

Many turn to diet soda, thinking it’s a healthier option than regular soda, but it is not. “Diet soda skips the sugar but comes with its own concerns,” says Batayneh. “Artificial sweeteners can interfere with gut bacteria and blood sugar regulation, both of which are tied to brain health.” She explains, “Studies suggest that drinking diet soda regularly is linked to a higher risk of stroke and dementia. If the rest of the diet is also heavily processed, the risks add up.”

Sweetened Coffee Drinks

Coffee drinkers who love those sugary seasonal drinks, beware. “Coffee itself contains antioxidants that support brain health, but sugary coffee drinks undo those benefits,” Batayneh explains. “Syrups, whipped cream, and flavorings turn coffee into a dessert. Over time, drinking these daily causes blood sugar spikes and inflammation that chip away at focus, memory, and energy.”

The Takeaway

Moderation is key and daily healthy habits do matter. “It is not one drink that makes or breaks brain health, it is the pattern over time,” says Batayneh. “Choosing water, sparkling water, unsweetened tea, or plain coffee more often gives the brain the support it needs to stay sharp and resilient.”