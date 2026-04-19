5 Dumbbell Exercises That Build Shoulder Strength Faster Than Machines After 60

Build strong, capable shoulders with these efficient dumbbell moves.

Your shoulders are mobile joints that provide a full range of motion, giving you the power, control, and precision you need to perform daily tasks with ease. Strong shoulders are essential in order to lift your grandkids, carry grocery bags, swing a golf club, and hit your paddle on the pickleball court. Maintaining shoulder strength also helps protect your joints and tendons, decreasing the risk of arthritis and rotator cuff injuries.

Decreased shoulder strength can happen due to an injury or simply a lack of performing the right exercises. Key signs include difficulty lifting things and reaching overhead or behind you. You may also experience a popping sound when moving your arm, along with sharp shoulder blade, upper arm, or neck pain. It’s essential to see your physician if you are experiencing constant pain or weakness.

“Shoulders are particularly vulnerable because they’re one of the most mobile and least stable joints in the body,” explains Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose. “Over time, as we age and after 60 years old, weakness and limited mobility can increase the risk of the rotator cuff, increase stiffness, and for many menopausal women—it can induce frozen shoulders—which is impacted by low estrogen levels.” Tateossian has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss.

But to build strength in your shoulder area even faster than machines after 60, we’ve got you covered. Tateossian shares five dumbbell exercises that you can easily add to your routine.

“Dumbbells and resistance bands are great for shoulder/rotator cuff/frozen shoulder rehab because they offer several advantages over machines, especially for older adults,” Tateossian shares. “Dumbbells improve joint stability because they require you to control the weight in space and that activates the stabilizers like the rotator cuff much better than traditional gym machines. Also, dumbbells enhance range of motion where most machines restrict movement to a fixed path.”

Floor External Rotations

Lie on one side on a workout mat with your head supported by your bottom arm or a pillow. Hold a lightweight dumbbell in your top hand, bending that arm to 90 degrees. Place your forearm across your torso to begin. Rotate your forearm upward, lifting the weight up toward the ceiling while keeping your elbow pinned to your side. Pause for a moment at the top before lowering with control. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side, sticking with a 2010 tempo and completing 60 seconds of rest.

One-Arm Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a lightweight dumbbell in one hand at shoulder level, palm facing forward. Press the weight straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weight back to the start position. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side, sticking with a 2010 tempo and taking 60 seconds to rest. On the weaker side, do 1 to 2 additional reps.

RELATED: 6 No-Equipment Exercises That Build Shoulder Strength Better Than Weights After 506254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Isometric Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Activate your core, maintain a tall chest, and keep your shoulders relaxed. Lift one arm out to the side to shoulder height, keeping a slight bend in the elbow. Hold for a few seconds before lowering. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side, sticking with a 2010 tempo and taking 60 seconds to rest. On the weaker side, do 1 to 2 additional reps.

Single-Arm Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Stand tall with your feet slightly staggered. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip. Bend one elbow to curl the dumbbell up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Use control to lower, stopping right before your elbows fully lock out. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side, sticking with a 2010 tempo and taking 60 seconds to rest. On the weaker side, do 1 to 2 additional reps.

Standing Single-Arm Overhead Tricep Extension