5 Dumbbell Exercises That Restore Thigh Strength Faster Than Machines After 50

These dumbbell exercises beat out standard gym machines every time.

If you’re planning to invest in gym equipment, there are some facts you should know. According to the 2025 US Health & Fitness Consumer Report: Expanded Insights, dumbbells and free weights are rated #2 on the list of equipment used at the gym. This translates to 32.1% of gym-goers. (The treadmill is the highest, rating at 43.4%). According to the insights, exercise enthusiasts are gravitating toward more practical “free-form workouts” that focus on coordination, strength, and control.

The other attractive points? Free weights are versatile, affordable, and convenient to use right in your own home gym area, and they get the job done effectively. The only thing you need is a good workout plan, and we happen to have one right here at your fingertips. We spoke with an expert who shares five dumbbell exercises you can do to restore thigh strength faster than machines after 50.

“When we use machines, we tend to isolate the core muscle group that is being targeted. [For instance,] if you are on a leg press, then you are isolating the quads,” explains Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose. “Dumbbells force the body to activate in many more areas because we are forced to recruit more muscles in order to perform the movement. Dumbbells also force the body to move in a more natural way which carries over in daily life and provides more benefits outside the gym—more stability, more balancing, and better full-body control.”

Below are five dumbbell exercises to add to your leg day routine.

Goblet Squats

​​Stand tall, feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Grasp a dumbbell with both hands, and hold the weight in front of your chest with your elbows pointing down and tucked in. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to squat, keeping the weight in place. Squat as far as you can with a straight back. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. (If you’re not comfortable working with dumbbells, simply use your body weight.) Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to return to the start position.

Dumbell Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step, holding a lightweight dumbbell in each hand. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

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Bulgarian Split Squats

Grab two dumbbells, stand facing away from a bench, and rest one foot behind you on the bench. Squat down with the forward leg, and keep that shin vertical. Lean forward as you go down, and keep all the weight on the heel of your forward foot.

Dumbbell Single-Leg Hip Thrust