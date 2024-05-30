A Popular Coffee Chain Is Now Handing Out Free Samples

If you've ever considered changing up your usual coffee order but were hesitant to commit fully, one Minneapolis-based coffee chain is now making the decision easier.

Dunn Brothers Coffee just rolled out the "Free Sips" program, which allows customers to sample the chain's coffee before ordering it. The new initiative will get customers a free two-ounce "sip" of any available, currently brewed coffee or Nitro Infinite Black cold brew.

The coffee samples are available at participating locations. To get your hands on one, just ask for a Free Sip at your store's counter.

According to a press release, the offering is designed to encourage the "try-before-you-buy" mentality to "boost customer confidence and satisfaction while sharing the brand's love for coffee with the community."

Alexis Gillette, vice president of marketing at Dunn Brothers, noted that the company's goal for this new initiative is to promote trial and increase sustainable store traffic.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Founded in 1987, Dunn Brothers is known for roasting its coffee in small batches in-store every day. The chain notes on its website that its coffee "is never more than five days old."

"There's a cult-like coffee following that adores our selections and the entire Dunn Brothers Coffee experience. We want the rest of the coffee drinkers in our communities to taste why," Scott Harvey, president of Dunn Brothers, said in a press release. "We consistently beat out national chains and local coffeehouses when it comes to quality, so with Free Sips, we're lowering the barriers for everyone to come experience the difference… and change up their go-to coffee spots."

In addition to launching its Free Sips program, Dunn Brothers recently announced ambitious growth plans. The midwestern coffee chain aims to open 250 locations over the next five years. Dunn Brothers hasn't shared where it will open these new shops.

In the upcoming months, the chain plans to open more than five locations which include a drive-thru-only model, according to QSR Magazine.

Dunn Brothers currently operates around 50 locations across seven states, which include Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The chain's presence is the largest in its home state of Minnesota, where it has 28 locations.