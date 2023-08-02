The Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain In America Is a Seafood Chain You Probably Haven't Heard Of

Americans must have a major appetite for fresh seafood and prime steaks—a rapidly-growing chain that serves these delicacies is raking in major sales right now.

Restaurant industry publication Nation's Restaurant News and market researcher Datassential just released their annual Top 500 report that ranks America's restaurant brands by sales. The report revealed that Eddie V's Prime Seafood is currently the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the country, based on how much sales have increased at each of its locations.

RELATED: 7 Highest-Quality Frozen Seafood Brands

The chain saw an estimated $9.2 million in sales per unit in 2022, a 51.6% increase from the year prior, according to the report. Eddie V's is also the fifth largest chain in America in terms of sales per unit overall, according to the report.

While Eddie V's 51.6% boost in sales per unit last year was the highest increase among all restaurant brands considered in the report, several other fast-growing chains weren't too far behind. Maggiano's Little Italy is the second-fastest growing chain with a 51.5% increase in estimated sales per unit in 2022, while Dave & Busters came in third with a 51.4% increase.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For the uninitiated, Eddie V's is a higher-end restaurant chain that serves up a plethora of fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, cocktails, and a wide selection of wines. However, the Eddie V's experience isn't just about the food, but also about the ambiance. Eddie V's locations feature live jazz music and each restaurant boasts its own unique setting, artwork, and décor.

Anyone interested in trying the fast-growing chain might have to look a little harder for one of its restaurants. Eddie V's currently operates just 30 locations throughout the United States, across 14 states, with the biggest concentration in Texas, California, and Florida. Additionally, the company is opening a new location in Boca Raton this fall (date to be announced.)

A representative did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on how the chain achieved its sales growth last year.