The Best Warm-Up To Boost Your Energy Before a Morning Workout

Some days when you wake up, you may find yourself bright-eyed and well-rested. On other days when your alarm dings, you might feel sleepy and sluggish and want nothing more than to curl back up into your warm, cozy sheets. We understand the getting-out-of-bed struggle can be real, which is why we consulted with an expert who shares the best energy-boosting warm-up to do before your morning workouts. This routine will have you feeling totally ready to take on a brand new day.

Katrina Cicirello Matthews, a partner and coach at Upswell Studio in Denver, Colorado, the founder and owner of Katrina Cicirello Wellness, and the author of "Lovees' Cookbook," breaks down five morning exercises that'll help you get out of bed and moving. Get ready to feel awesome, and keep reading to learn all about Matthews' energy-boosting warm-up routine.

1 Standing Sun Salutations

"These standing movements release tension in your upper back and side body," Matthews explains. She suggests that you say good morning to your day with the help of standing sun salutations. "Get your spinal fluid moving after a good night's rest and connect your body and breath," Matthews adds.

Get into position by standing with your feet hip-width distance apart. Keep your back straight and your shoulders relaxed. Next, Matthews says to "sweep your arms" above your head as you reach your palms up. Allow your right arm to ease down to your side while keeping your left arm above you. Then, bring both arms back up before lowering your left arm while your right arm remains up.

Hold each pose as you take two full breaths, and repeat each four times.

2 Downward-Facing Dog Plank X Taps

When it comes to the second exercise in this energy-boosting warm-up, Matthews explains, "This will get your blood flowing to the brain while simultaneously activating your core, shoulders, and chest."

This time around, you'll want to get down on all fours to form the downward-facing dog. Make sure your shoulders are directly above your wrists and your toes are tucked. From there, lift your pelvis as you straighten both legs. Once you're settled, engage your arms, legs, and core. Then, allow your body to move forward until you're in a plank position. Keep your movements stable and controlled as you then push your hips up and use your right hand to tap your left shin before putting your palm back on the ground. Do the same with your left hand and right shin. Keep this up until you complete eight sets.

3 Wide Runner's Lunge Twists

"This exercise is perfect for opening hip flexors and warming up quads and hamstrings," Matthews says. On top of that, the wide runner's lunge twists activate your upper back and shoulders.

Once again, start off in the downward-facing dog position. However, now you want to lift up your right heel. Keep it elevated as you move your right foot until it's wider than the placement of your right hand, and lift your chest as you widen your shoulders. Next, use your right hand to reach toward the ceiling with your palm face-up as you stretch into a twist. Lower your hand and repeat until you've done eight repetitions on one side and then switch to the other.

4 Basic Squats

Keep your energy-boosting warm-up going by doing a few basic squats. Matthews explains this exercise will give your mobility a boost "while working the connective tissue and ligaments."

Standing up with your feet hip-width distance apart, bend your knees until your thighs are low enough and straight enough to be parallel to the floor. Allow your weight to press back into your heels while keeping your spine straight and long. Engage your core as you move. Remain in a squat for four seconds, and aim for 20 to 30 reps in total.

5 Jumping Jacks

"Get your heart rate pumping with this full-body movement that will boost your blood circulation and increase blood oxygen levels," Matthews says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start your jumping jacks by standing with your feet parallel to each other on the floor. Your arms should be down by your sides. Then, spread your legs shoulder-width apart and lift your arms up into a V-shape as you hop.

If you'd rather do an exercise that's more low-impact, Matthews notes you can instead use a toe tap from side to side.

Either way, keep yourself moving for two minutes before moving on to your workout and the rest of your day.