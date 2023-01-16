We've all had those mornings when the bed just feels too plush, warm, and inviting to leave it. Whenever you're feeling a bit lazy but still want to be productive, we have just the solution that won't require you to part with your cozy sheets. Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder, shares the best fat-burning exercises to do in bed.

After you're done working out, you can go right back to snuggling. Or, you can use these exercises as the motivation you need to kickstart a brand new day! Keep reading to learn all about them, and next, check out 5 Sneaky Ways To Burn Calories While Netflix-ing.

Planks

According to Yeung, planks are stellar at strengthening your core muscles. This exercise also aids in protecting your lower back. To perform it, assume a classic plank with your forearms and toes on the ground and your body forming a straight line. "Push your forearms into the ground to round your upper back, and curl your hips in to keep your lower back flat," Yeung says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hip Bridges

Get ready to target your hamstrings and glutes while building strength and torching calories from the comfort of your bed. To perform hip bridges, lie on your bed, bend your knees, and keep your feet flat. Push through your heels to press your hips up toward the ceiling, all while squeezing your glutes. Refrain from using your lower back muscles to press your body up.

RELATED: 5 Simple At-Home Exercises To Lose Belly Fat, Trainer Reveals

Bird Dogs

"It's a strange name, but it's a great exercise to build core stability, teach coordination, and activate your glutes," Yeung explains. So gear up for some bird dogs!

To perform this next move in our fat-burning exercises to do in bed, get on all fours with your knees underneath your hips and your hands lined up under your shoulders. Your lower back should be flat. Extend one arm and the opposite leg at the same time (so bring your left arm forward and your right leg back, for example), then repeat the motion on the other side. "Think about kicking out your heel until you feel your glute turn on," Yeung says.

Pushups

Yeung dubs the pushup "one of the best total-body exercises to build strength and get lean." To perform it, assume a pushup (high plank position) by placing your hands about shoulder-width distance apart. Make sure your lower back stays flat and your hips don't sag. Lower your body toward the mattress. Your elbows should remain close to each side of your body as you lower down.

If you want to make this exercise a little bit easier, place both feet on the floor and your hands on the bed. To make pushups more challenging, place your feet on the bed and your hands on the floor.

RELATED: 5 Foolproof At-Home Workouts To Get Toned While Streaming Netflix

Dead Bugs

Last but not least in our exercises to do in bed, we have the dead bug. The dead bug is such an awesome exercise to activate your abs, and you can do it in your PJs while lying down on your comfy sheets.

Start with your knees bent and raised and your arms in the air, "like a dead bug." Push your lower back into the bed throughout the exercise, and raise your glutes. Extend your right leg and your left arm simultaneously as you breathe out. Then, switch sides, and repeat.