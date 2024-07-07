I Tried 6 English Muffin Brands & There Were Some Major Surprises

An English muffin is a perfect breakfast bread that's been in my morning rotation for many years. Hefty enough to hold a breakfast sandwich but still lighter than a bagel, it's the happy medium that's way more exciting and delicious than a piece of toast (and here's how to pick the healthiest option.)

You can top English muffins with everything from jam and cream cheese to egg and avocado, or just simply spread butter (or a nut butter!) on them for a perfect snack to go with your coffee. I purchased six popular brands and put them to the test to find the best English muffins available at grocery stores.

A great English muffin is all about texture; it has to have those perfect nooks and crannies where butter can pool. For this test, I split and toasted each English muffin and simply topped it with butter so that its true character could shine. I tasted the "classic" or "original" version of each brand (though there are plenty of varieties out there to choose from!).

And there were definitely some surprising outcomes! One variety surprised me by not living up to expectations, while another didn't look or taste like an English muffin at all but was quite yummy. Here's how the brands stacked up, from my least favorite to the absolute best.

365 Whole Foods Market Classic English Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 210 mg

CARBS : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

These fluffy English muffins from Whole Foods come six in a package and are priced at $2.69.

The look: Big and white, these English muffins were thick as bagels and seemed dense, with fewer holes than is optimal. The look was that of a pretty generic store brand.

The taste: Biting in, these tasted too bready and bland. They didn't have a distinct flavor, and they were way too thick. For the same amount of doughiness, I would have rather had a bagel.

Trader Joe's Classic English Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 70 mg

CARBS : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

TJ's describes its English muffins as savory, soft, and slightly spongy. These puck-shaped pieces of bread come in a pack of six and are priced well at $1.99.

The look: Smaller in size with a few pockets and crevices, these English muffins looked pretty standard and underwhelming.

The taste: Slathered with butter, they tasted just okay. There was nothing objectionable about them, and they would be decent receptacles for any toppings. But I wouldn't go out of my way to buy them again if better options were available.

Dave's Killer Bread Killer Classic English Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 330 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

These organic English muffins are made with five super grains (quinoa, spelt, millet, rye and barley) and come in a pack of six for $5.99.

The look: Darker in color than all of the other English muffins I tried, these had a more wholesome, healthful appearance. They were a bit on the small side, though, and the texture looked a bit dense.

The taste: Since I'm a fan of Dave's other breads, I was a bit disappointed that this one did not wow me. It was very thick and chewy, with a slightly sour aftertaste. I won't be buying these again.

Stone & Skillet Original English Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

CALORIES : 230

FAT : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 360 mg

CARBS : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

These artisanal English muffins are handmade by a company in Boston. They come four in a bag and are priced at $6.59.

The look: I was surprised that there were only four of these muffins per bag. They were very thick and golden and looked more like biscuits than English muffins. However, the texture was very dense at first glance.

The taste: Thick, chewy, and buttery. These were delicious, but they definitely tasted more like thick biscuits. They were also astonishingly high in calories compared to all of the other muffins I tasted.

Bays Original English Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 450 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

This option comes pre-sliced, which is nice. These muffins were baked from the original Bays family recipe and are priced at $4.39 (on sale for $3.50) for a pack of six.

The look: They were round with giant crater-like holes to hold the butter. They looked very pale out of the package but toasted up nicely to a golden brown.

The taste: With a texture that looked like the surface of the moon, this English muffin did its best to deliver a buttery, bready bite that was not too doughy. It would be the perfect base for a soft-boiled egg.

Thomas' Original English Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 240 mg

CARBS : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

The original "nooks & crannies" English muffin is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. A pack of six set me back $5.29.

The look: Just like their tagline says, there were gorgeous visible nooks and crannies just waiting to be a receptacle for melted butter. The muffins were light tan and toasted up to a perfect golden brown.

The taste: These had a nice, light taste but it was their perfect texture that put them at the top spot in this taste test. Thomas' understands that an English muffin needs butter to work, and this one is a great vehicle for it. When it comes to the best classic English muffins, these can't be beat.