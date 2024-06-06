6 Healthiest English Muffins—and 3 To Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Only one breakfast staple can claim nooks and crannies as part of its core identity: the English muffin. These small, round, yeast-leavened breads have a dense yet springy texture and signature cornmeal-dusted bottoms. Slice them in half, toast them, or enjoy them untoasted. Fill the nooks and crannies with a pat of butter, a dollop of jelly, and a smear of nut butter. You can also transform them into nutritious breakfast sandwiches by stuffing them with eggs, veggies, and avocado, perfect for on-the-go consumption.

Like other breads, you'll encounter countless English muffin options at your local grocery store. This may leave you wondering: Which one is the healthiest? When it comes to health, whole wheat breads reigns supreme, containing more fiber and nutrients compared to refined grains. Research has found that consuming two to three servings of whole grains per day can help prevent conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

To simplify your next grocery trip (or order), we've identified the top six healthiest English muffin brands to grab and three options you can leave on the shelves.

How To Choose the Healthiest English Muffins

Opt for whole wheat over refined white flour: The first ingredient listed should be whole wheat flour. This ensures you are choosing the most nutritious option. Whole wheat products utilize the entire kernel, which means you get the benefits from all of its parts: the endosperm (energy-rich carbs), the bran (filling fiber), and the germ (essential vitamins and healthy fats).

Limit other ingredients: English muffins, like other bread products, don't need a long list of ingredients. Look for products that keep their ingredients to a minimum.

Check for fiber: Fiber is an important nutrient that most people struggle to consume enough of each day. Whole-grain bread products are good sources of fiber, which promotes healthy digestion, satiety, and a steady release of energy. Look for at least 3 grams of dietary fiber per English muffin.

6 Healthiest English Muffins on Grocery Shelves

Best: Food For Life: EZEKIEL 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain English Muffins

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 160

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

EZEKIEL 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain English Muffins comes in at no.1 in our book. Unlike many other options, Ezekiel bread is packed with organic sprouted grains and legumes. Sprouted grains are easier to digest and absorb, as the grain is partially broken down, resulting in fewer carbs. One muffin packs more protein than one large egg, is low in sodium, and contains no added sugar.

Best: Dave's Killer Bread: Rockin' Grains English Muffins

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Dave's Killer Bread's Rockin' Grains English Muffins are another nutritious choice. Made with organic whole wheat flour as the base, they're packed with Dave's Killer Bread's signature "grain and seed mix." This mix boasts flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, quinoa, and millet, boosting the already nutritious whole wheat muffin with a dose of additional healthy fats, fiber, and protein.

Best: Trader Joe's Whole Wheat English Muffin

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

Trader Joe's fans will rejoin to learn their favorite store offers a winning English muffin option. Their whole wheat English muffins have a recognizable ingredient list, are free of unnecessary extras, and deliver a delicious taste. Compared to other brands, these muffins are low in total calories, making them a perfect choice for anyone monitoring their intake.

Best: Stone & Skillet Artisan Whole Wheat English Muffin

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 200

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

Stone & Skillet's English muffins are hand-baked in Boston, and come in a variety of delicious flavors, including herb and garlic, cinnamon raisin, and everything. Their whole wheat English muffins are our go-to choice and make our list as one of the healthiest options. These muffins are also uniquely thicker than most others, which will appeal to those looking for a hearty muffin.

Best: 365 Whole Foods Whole Wheat English Muffins

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 120

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Shopping store brands can be a great way to save money at the grocery store, and Whole Foods offers a winning option. Their 365 Whole Wheat English Muffin ranks as one of the best on our list. With just a handful of ingredients, you can feel good about sinking your teeth into this muffin. Plus, the combo of 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein will keep your belly full until lunchtime.

Best: Dam Good Whole Wheat Sourdough English Muffins

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 226

Fat : 0.7 g (Saturated fat: 0.4 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 48.1 g (Fiber: 3.7 g, Sugar: 2.3 g)

Protein : 7.1 g

Sourdough breads are making a comeback, and for a good reason! The sourdough fermentation process boosts prebiotic and probiotics which lead to improved gut health. If you're a sourdough lover, pick up Dam Good's Whole Wheat Sourdough English Muffins. Each muffin packs over 7 g of protein and nearly 4 g of fiber, making them a nutritious and delicious choice.

3 English Muffins to Avoid

Worst: Thomas Honey Wheat English Muffin

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

The name "Honey Wheat" might lead you to believe these muffins are a nutritious option. However, they don't contain whole wheat as the main ingredient. Plus, each muffin only contains 1 gram of fiber, which doesn't meet our criteria.

Worst: Bay's Brioche English Muffins

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

While Bay's Brioche English Muffins might sound tempting, they are not the best for your health. The first ingredient is enriched bleached flour, which means it's not whole grain and lacks fiber. Additionally, these muffins are high in sodium, so leave them on the shelf.

Worst: Franz Keto English Muffins

Nutrition (Per muffin)

Calories : 50

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 20 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Franz Keto English Muffins might sound healthy, as they are low-calorie and high in fiber and protein. However, the high fiber content deserves a closer look. One muffin packs a whopping 20 grams of dietary fiber! Eating too much fiber in one sitting can lead to digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, and even a quick trip to the bathroom. Fiber is essential, but it's best to space it evenly throughout the day and get it from whole food sources.

