I Tried Every Breakfast Item at McDonald's & the Best Was Perfectly Sweet and Savory

When many people think of breakfast on the go, the Golden Arches begin to take shape in their minds. McDonald's wasn't the first fast-food chain to offer meals in the morning. However, it is often credited with revolutionizing and popularizing the idea following the 1972 creation of its flagship breakfast item, the Egg McMuffin—one of the most popular fast foods of all time.

Perhaps gobbling down grub in your car isn't the best way to enjoy the most important meal of the day. But sometimes you do what you have to do, and nowadays it's hard to imagine an early morning road trip or a running-late-and-skipped-breakfast kind of commute to work without a quick zip through the Mickey D's drive-thru.

When it comes to the current morning menu, the restaurant takes a Taco Bell-esque approach of using the same ingredients over and over, but bundling them in different ways. It takes staples like eggs, cheese, sausage, and bacon, and throws them on various types of bread to create a wealth of savory breakfast sandwiches. Then, it repackages everything yet again and sometimes pairs them with pancakes to form platter-style fork-and-knife meals. Of course, a few other items are thrown in, but that's the overall gist.

We all know that McDonald's drive-thru experience is a well-oiled machine. So, breakfast at the joint is unlikely to let you down in terms of availability, ease, and speed. But, in order to find out which items additionally won't let you down when it comes to flavor, I stepped up to the plate to try every single item on the menu. Rise and shine, because we're digging into everything from McMuffins and McGriddles to regional items like steak sandwiches and biscuits and gravy.

Here's how every item ranked in descending order, beginning with my least favorite and counting down to the very best.

Big Breakfast with Steak

Nutrition : (Per 1 Platter)

Calories : 730

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,670 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 34 g

When you're craving more of a homestyle American breakfast rather than a handheld, McDonald's has you covered. The chain offers multiple Big Breakfast platters, including one featuring steak with slivered onions—a choice that unfortunately isn't available at all locations. The tray also comes with scrambled eggs, a biscuit, and a hash brown patty, all for $6.69.

The look: A breakfast that would be served at a school cafeteria. It's missing cohesiveness, and as a result, comes off like a ragbag of random foods. The steak looked particularly withered and sad, bedecked with only two stringy onions.

The taste: The platter isn't super to-go friendly—or, taste bud-friendly, for that matter. I couldn't rustle up an iota of excitement for any of the meal's core components. Sure, the eggs could be dressed up by the included packets of salt and pepper, the biscuit by the butter and jam, and the hash brown by a trusty packet of ketchup. But, relying on condiments to save the day does not a winning strategy make.

Furthermore, the worst haphazard item on the tray was the centerpiece itself: the steak (if you can really call it that). The ground beef-esque slab is usually found tucked inside of one of the chain's breakfast sandwiches, yet here by its lonesome, all its vulnerabilities are exposed. Fatty, dry, and unflavored, I can't say it's one of my favorite breakfast meats, and it dragged down this Big Breakfast in a big way.

Biscuits & Gravy

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 940

Fat : 55 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 2,480 mg

Carbs : 92 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 19 g

It comes as no surprise that biscuits and gravy is a regional specialty at McDonald's. The down-home dish can be found at southern locations as well as in some Midwest states such as Ohio–where I picked up an order for $3.99. It comes with scratch-made biscuits and a sausage-based gravy.

The look: One biscuit, split in half and besmeared with a viscous white gravy laden with sausage crumbles. I couldn't even find the second biscuit piece at first, I had to dig it out from underneath the mess.

The taste: Not as instantly regrettable as you might expect fast-food biscuits and gravy to be. I give the biscuits a solid thumbs up and believe it or not, the gravy presents a creamy, never chalky texture. However, the only real tastes are of salt—and I mean a lot of salt; just look at that sodium count!—pepper, and artificiality, mostly from the swimming sausage fragments. So, while it could have been worse, that doesn't automatically mean it was great. Plus, I can't get the image out of my head of this full bowl of sticky gravy spilling out into every crevice of a car after an attempt to enjoy it on the move. Imagine the carnage and lingering stench.

Steak, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 520

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,420 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 27 g

In areas where it's available, steak saddles up to every different bread type on McDonald's breakfast menu. This would include the maple griddle cakes of the chain's famed McGriddles. The sandwich features a folded egg, American cheese, and, of course, the steak cut with its accompanying grilled onion slivers.

The look: Beyond greasy–the brown wrapping was practically drenched. The entire thing was plump with its sweet M-branded buns stuffed with equal moieties of yellow egg and glistening charred beef.

The taste: I'm all for marrying savory with sweet for a meal that stimulates the ol' taste buds. But, this dependable combination simply doesn't work in this case. The burger-like patty and the umami-filled onions clash with the maple notes of the griddle cakes, creating a mess of oppugnant flavors. Throw in the cheese and squishy eggs on top and the sammie became overwhelming, to say the least. It's obvious that the steak would fare better when partnered with a more neutral bread base.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 590

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 25 g

Like steak, bagels are another flighty item on the McDonald's menu. The chain left a hole in the hearts of breakfast lovers when it scrapped the doughnut-shaped rolls back in 2020. It wasn't until this year that they made a return, and even still, they're not available nationwide. I was lucky enough to track them down at my local restaurant, though, and in all three varieties too including the bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich for $4.99.

The look: While the pale bagel doesn't inspire much confidence, the sandwich's three stout bacon slices, not one but two slices of American cheese, and surprise smear of light yellow sauce filled me with intrigue.

The taste: I'm sad to report that the bagel itself is just about as tasty as it looks. It's best compared to a frozen version you would find at the grocery store or even a bagel that has grown a tad stale from sitting in your cupboard. The sandwich's description says it was toasted with butter, but I have my doubts that step was completed. Even the double cheese and tangy mayo-based sauce couldn't flip the script on this one, and any flavor from the applewood-smoked bacon is stifled by the mass of parched bread.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 710

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,380 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 27 g

The classic bacon, egg, and cheese, aka BEC, would be nothing without its sausage-based counterpart. So, of course, McDonald's also offers a sausage iteration of its bagel breakfast sandwich—at locations where bagels have returned, anyway. For the same price as the bacon handheld, this one comes with a sausage patty, two slices of cheese, a folded egg, and another gob of creamy breakfast sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This bread was visibly more toasty than the last–a good sign. However, the entire sandwich was as flat as a pancake, and the size of the sausage patty and egg square didn't quite fill out the dimensions of the bagel–alternatively, a bad sign.

The taste: The bagel is still a flop—I won't rehash it. But, we're headed in the right direction here with the more influential sausage. Unlike the bacon, the patty at least adds some juiciness to the mix, offsetting the vast fields of grain. The breakfast sauce once again sneaks by unnoticed. Meanwhile, the egg and cheese fulfill their respective support roles, yet it's still not enough to classify this sammie as one of The Golden Arch's best and brightest.

Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 680

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 34 g

The steak, egg, and cheese is the last bagel product on the chain's roster, with the exception of the fully stripped-down version accompanied only by a packet of butter. For $5.89, this one yet again comes with two slices of American, a folded egg, and brekkie sauce. However, for protein, steak with grilled onions replaces sausage or bacon.

The look: The crackliest bagel of them all. The entire sandwich is portly, though, between the thickset bread, sturdy hunk of beef, and fluffed-up eggs.

The taste: For me personally, McDonald's bacon or sausage trumps its breakfast steak in most cases. But, when it comes down to the bagel sandwich, the steak seems to be the only thing that can hold its own against the expansive bun–even with a gape at its center, it's overwhelming. This small victory aside, though, the sandwich still has a paucity of flavor overall, boiling down to something of an unseasoned hamburger. I'd say if you're yearning for a hearty and satisfying bagel sandwich, you should entrust your morning time happiness to a more specialized joint such as Einstein Bros. or Bruegger's Bagels.

Egg McMuffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 310

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

The McMuffin. The myth. The legend. The first version of this iconic sandwich was created in 1972 and it led the charge for the global chain's entire breakfast line. It was actually modeled after Eggs Benedict. But, since hollandaise sauce is not an easy ingredient to fast-food-ify, the recipe morphed into the combination of a rounded egg, cheese, and Canadian bacon on an English muffin that we know today. Unfortunately, the sammie is no longer 63 cents as it once was. It now stands at $3.99–still a reasonable price in today's dollars.

The look: For a sandwich with such a big reputation, it fails to make a significant first impression. It's the smallest of all, squished down with only thin slices of egg and ham (oops sorry, Canadian bacon) to hold it up.

The taste: Sure, it was the first of its kind and you have to give credit where credit is due. Unfortunately, though, I think it's the pits of the McMuffin bunch and, dare I say, overrated. The circular bacon slice is hardly detectable, leaving only the egg and cheese duo to do the heavy lifting. Of these two, I also find the fresh-cracked egg to be inferior to a scramble style. The perfectly rounded fabrications are more susceptible to those unappetizing green yolk blotches and tend to be more bland overall. So, even though the English muffin itself is as fluffy and light as ever, I can't get on board with this time-honored makeup.

Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 550

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,520 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 27 g

Biscuits are another McDonald's morning carb option, and boy, do they come in a lot of forms. Guests can order an egg and cheese biscuit, a simple sausage biscuit, the aforementioned biscuits and gravy, or a more decked-out biscuit handheld like this one here. Steak with onions, cheese, and a folded egg are all piled onto the buttered bun for $5.59.

The look: There is steak on there, don't worry. It's just concealed under a stuck-on layer of cheese. The egg is still more prominent though, in a square shape that spills over the sides of the golden biscuit.

The taste: Despite its weak composition with a tendency to crumble on contact, this is a tasty biscuit. It's the quintessential coalescence of squishy, salty, and buttery. The only problem is that I would have preferred it coated in a layer of butter and jam rather than weighed down by a savory yet dry blend of tough steak and eggs. However, the fact remains that I would choose a biscuit sandwich over one slopped onto one of McDonald's bagels any day.

Steak, Egg & Cheese McMuffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 450

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 28 g

Next up is a next-generation kind of McMuffin. These big-name breakfast handhelds have multiplied since their inception and now, at some locations, steak and onions can be ordered on the flat horizontally split bread. The sandwich automatically comes with a disk-shaped egg and cheese for $5.69–though I'm sure you could order it with just protein and bread, sans the frills, if that's your style.

The look: Nearly the same as the sausage McMuffin, likely because the patty was thin and the onions minimal–what's new? The white egg round helped the sandwich to achieve loftiness though, as well as the puffy muffin.

The taste: Steak in its best form, though that's not saying much. Something about the well-made yet understated English muffin brings out the best in the beef. Perhaps because it's not colliding with a syrup-soaked bun or competing with a bagel for which can be the most moisture-deprived ingredient on the sandwich. I still don't love the essentially over-hard egg of the McMuffin, but at least the cheese adds an element of creaminess and mild flavor.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 580

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,390 mg

Carbs : 139 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

This BEC on a biscuit is exactly what it sounds like. No secret sauce like what's found on the bagel BEC, just two half-strips of applewood-smoked bacon, a folded egg, and American cheese, all on a warm buttermilk biscuit brushed with real butter. It rings up at $3.99–the same low price as the Egg McMuffin.

The look: The chain held true to its promises, stuffing exactly two halved bacon slices in between the biscuit sandwich's yellowed eggs and cheesy bottom layer.

The taste: One more thick slice of bacon would have done wonders for this menu item's performance. The addition would have bulked up its meat-to-bread ratio and permeated the sandwich with just a few more hints of crisp smokiness. Even so, it's not a bad choice and for some reason, it comes off as extra cheesy which is great because the American blends palatably with the velvety, melt-in-your-mouth inner sections of the biscuit.

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 480

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

The final McMuffin on the menu is the sausage rendition. It can either be ordered with cheese as its only companion or with both cheese and a freshly cracked egg cooked up in the chain's specialized egg rings–don't forget to specify. The more elaborate egg-included sandwich is the one I picked up for $3.99.

The look: I've said it before and I'll say it again, that the Sausage & Egg McMuffin is one breakfast sandwich you can count on to come out looking almost exactly like its pictures from the muffin with toasted tips down to the sizzling sausage patty.

The taste: A classic go-to yet not the most dazzling item on the breakfast menu. I'm still feuding with those rubbery white egg patties and honestly, it's a shame that this is the only pairing the light and buttery English muffins are granted. Meanwhile, the peppery, only lightly greasy sausage is an indisputable improvement over the steak or Canadian bacon. But, even still, the sandwich was a forgettable selection compared to the swarm of other McBreakfasts vying for attention.

Fruit & Maple Oatmeal

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 320

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 6 g

The Fruit & Maple Oatmeal is a bit of a misfit on the menu, sticking out like a sweet and spoonable thumb against the more savory sammies and breakfast platters. It's a nice wholesome choice though, made up of whole-grain oats and just a bit of cream and brown sugar to taste. Accompanying packets of diced apples, cranberries, and various colored raisins are where the fruit part comes in, and all of the above sells for $2.69.

The look: Your average, everyday bowl of oatmeal. It's thick and sporting that light tan oat color.

The taste: Oatmeal at a fast-food restaurant is enough to give anyone a pause, but hear me out. This stuff isn't half bad. It's certainly porridge-like with a sticky and clumpy texture. However, it has a pleasant flavor of vanilla and a touch of sweetness even all by itself. Add in a few crisp, juicy apple cubes, some chewy raisins, and cranberries, and you have yourself a succulent breakfast of champions that's a nice change-up from all the greasy meat-packed sammies.

Sausage Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calorieas : 310

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

Breakfast burritos are currently all the rage. Every major fast-food chain has one on its books nowadays from Wendy's to Burger King to Chick-fil-A. Even Subway has hopped on the trend–of course, it calls its creations wraps but for all intents and purposes they're breakfast burritos. At McDonald's, there is only one burrito option to choose from called the Sausage Burrito. It's stuffed with a medley of scrambled eggs, pork sausage, American cheese, green chiles, and onion, all wrapped into a flour tortilla for just $1.89.

The look: I should have guessed based on the price that this would be a dainty burrito–more of a snack-sized breakfast rather than a full meal. It is packed with clumps of egg and sausage though, both swirled together and glazed with orange cheese.

The taste: Others may disagree with me on this, but I think this take on a burrito is pretty dang delicious. Is it reminiscent of a grocery store burrito you would warm up in the microwave? Absolutely. However, it's oh-so warm and inviting with spongy eggs, spiced sausage fragments, and American cheese melted to oblivion to the point that it's more like a sauce than anything else. Onion and chiles seem to be few and far between but it simply doesn't matter. The burrito is delish, albeit not unduly filling, either way.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 430

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,230 mg

Carbs : 44 g

(Fiber : 2 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 17 g

Why eat pancakes and bacon separately when you can combine both into one grab-and-go breakfast sammie? This McGriddle comes with the joint's standard applewood-smoked bacon, cheese, and a folded scrambled egg, assembled between two perfectly round and monogrammed flapjacks. I nabbed one for $4.79.

The look: This sandwich is glowing with each element standing tall and bright. The griddle cake buns are just about as inflated as they can get, the eggs are a vivid (almost artificial) shade of yellow, and the cheese refuses to be forgotten sprawled below the pink bacon slices.

The taste: Maple and bacon are no strangers to one another, and they greet each other warmly yet again in this McMuffin. The cushiony texture of the cakes envelopes the eggs, cheese, and bacon. Flavor-wise, salty meets sweet, and those syrupy and even vanilla undertones of the bun drive the entire experience. My only complaint is that there could still be more bacon–the problem I have with most fast-food BECs–but overall, not too shabby.

Big Breakfast with Hotcakes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Platter)

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2,070 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

In addition to the buns used to hold together the McGriddles, the Golden Arches additionally has a load of real hotcakes listed on its menu. Some are featured a la carte. Some are paired up with sausage or even with steak. And, you can also get them tacked onto your Big Breakfast for a total price of $7.39. The meal will also come with scrambled eggs, a sausage patty, a hash brown patty, and a biscuit. Plus, don't forget about the bag of freebies that McDonald's gives you like butter, syrup, jams, ketchup, and more.

The look: A full meal. Three sizeable pancakes take up nearly half the tray while the remaining components from the scrambled eggs to the hash brown are accounted for and welcoming you to dive right in.

The taste: Swapping hotcakes for the steak in the Big Breakfast is clearly the way to go. These pancakes are soft and never soggy with a natural vanilla flavor. They make the meal quite honestly, but everything else is also up to par. The scrambled eggs land in between too wet and too dried out while the sausage is juicy and lightly spiced. You could even DIY a sandwich here by tucking the eggs and sausage into the buttermilk biscuit. Then, on the side, you would still have your always-tasty hash brown patty (we'll get to that soon). Overall, if you're looking for the best bang for your buck but also some satisfying grub, this is it.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 580

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,390 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, 3 g sugar)

Protein : 19 g

Sausage patty, eggs, and American cheese on a buttermilk biscuit, that is the no-frills makeup of this final biscuit sandwich. You probably could have guessed that though, right? What I wouldn't have guessed, however, is that this sausage version would be more than the BEC biscuit–50 cents more to be exact, sitting at $4.49. It's the only bread type where sausage is worth more than bacon. For example, in the McGriddles, the sausage sandwich is less than one with bacon.

The look: Once again, very similar to the steak biscuit, but a little more kempt. The cheese isn't in disarray and the biscuit bun stays intact.

The taste: I say, if you're looking for a traditional kind of breakfast sandwich, skip the McMuffin and go for this instead. Buttery and nearly melt-in-your-mouth, the biscuit adds a level of zhuzh that the English muffin simply can't. At the same time, the cheesy egg and sausage combo is unmatched–miles ahead of the bacon. One ingredient I was tempted to throw on was a small dollop of mayonnaise or something similar. But, with or without, it's still a sandwich that's sure to butter your biscuit.

Hash Browns

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

When it comes to breakfast sides, it's slim pickings at McDonald's. The oatmeal technically falls into this category as well as a bag of apple slices (I suppose adults could select this option as well as children). And then, you have items like a lone sausage patty or an egg round. In my mind, though, the only true food that should be classified this way is the famed McDonald's hash browns. Served up patty-style, they come at a price of $1.99 a pop.

The look: Like a crispy tater tot just rolled out into an ovular slab and tucked into an easy-to-hold pocket.

The taste: A golden addition to the menu. I don't think my family is the only one that tacks a few of these onto the end of a breakfast order, "just in case". They're bound to be eaten because, let's face it, their crunchy outside, mashed tator inside demeanor with just a touch of grease is addicting. They have good flavor even with ketchup smatters and somehow still taste decent when they've cooled down–something I can't say for many fast food potatoes. I do think they're a tad overpriced–they're just made of spuds for crying out loud–but that certainly won't stop me from coming back for more.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 550

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 19 g

Since McGriddles hit the breakfast scene in 2003, the BEC iteration has been considered the standard. However, the SEC has always stood by its side and it seems there's a constant dispute around which one is best. In terms of price, the sausage sandwich has the bacon beat by 10 cents, rounding out at $4.69. And, in my opinion, it wins out in terms of taste as well.

The look: Just as perky and attractive as the bacon-loaded McGriddle. Each layer stands out and the thick pancake buns don a lovely shade of golden brown.

The taste: Savory and sweet, but unlike the steak McGriddle, this one achieves a perfect equilibrium. The succulent sausage atop the twin sweet and doughy hotcakes is a match made in heaven–I think even just the sausage McGriddle, hold the egg and cheese, would have won me over. But, extra elements add depth with regard to both taste and texture, rounding out the sandwich in the best way possible and hitting you with another dose of protein.

If you're looking to accentuate those maple notes of the griddle cakes even further, you could even dip the handheld into some syrup–an optional step if you're looking to avoid sticky hands in the car, but one you need to try at least once.

