I Tried Every McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich & One Hit the Sweet Spot

It happened again. You wake up late to your alarm. As you scramble to get ready and get out the door on time, you realize breakfast at home is not in the cards. That McDonald's down the street, offering over a dozen different breakfast items, has never sounded so good.

McDonald's breakfast has been there for as long as I can remember, and it has an intriguing history. It was one of the first fast-food chains to step up in this category, and it even offered breakfast all day in a time before COVID-19 turned everything upside down. Beyond the convenience of a quick bite, McDonald's has also earned love for its diverse morning menu, which offers everything from homestyle breakfasts to oatmeal. But the area where it truly thrives is in the arena of breakfast sandwiches.

It all started with the invention of the world-renowned Egg McMuffin in 1972, and since then, the options have burgeoned into a massive inventory. The chain now offers four types of sandwich bread, four different breakfast meats, and at least 19 total sandwich combinations, though many are mere duplicates with an extra ingredient or two. Out of these, I recently tried a dozen of the more elaborate options, all topped off with cheese and egg, to see which ones stand out.

Here's how each breakfast sandwich ranked in descending order, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the very best.

Steak, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 520

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,420 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 27 g

Sadly, steak is not available at every McDonald's location. It's more of a rare find–so when you see it, take advantage. At locations where it does exist, the restaurant really makes the most of it. Guests will find it thrown onto the Big Breakfast platter, paired with hotcakes, and tucked into a handful of sandwiches like this McGriddle. The beef and grilled onion combo is combined with folded egg and American cheese in between two maple griddle cakes, all for $5.89.

The look: Dripping with grease. The meat glistened and the wrapper looked virtually drenched. The sweet bun with branded with the letter M and stuffed with equal parts of yellow egg and charred beef.

The taste: Discordant.The usually dependable sweet-and-savory combination simply doesn't work in this case. The rich meat and umami-filled onions clash with the maple-flavored griddle cakes, creating a mess of flavors. Piling on with cheese and squishy eggs makes this sandwich feel overwhelming, to say the least. A more neutral bread base would make a better pairing for the steak.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 590

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 25 g

Bagels are a popular breakfast choice across America, but there aren't many major fast-food chains that attempt to remake the ring-shaped bread rolls. Even at the Golden Arches, it's an item that has fallen off the menu, then come back again. Right now, though, bagels are available at some locations, either solo with butter or as part of three different sandwich varieties, including this classic combo of bacon, egg, and cheese, aka BEC, for $4.99.

The look: While the pale bagel doesn't inspire much confidence, the sandwich's three stout bacon slices, not one but two slices of American cheese, and a surprise smear of light yellow sauce filled me with intrigue.

The taste: About as appetizing as it looks. It reminds me of a frozen version you would find at the grocery store or even a bagel that has grown a tad stale from sitting in your cupboard. The menu description suggests it comes toasted with butter, but there's no obvious signs that ever happened. Even the double cheese and tangy mayo-based sauce couldn't reverse the fortunes of this one. Even the bacony flavor was stifled by the mass of parched bread.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 710

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,380 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 27 g

Whether you prefer bacon or sausage, you can rest easy knowing that both options are readily available at Mickey D's. This particular sausage option follows in the previous bacon iteration's footsteps, set up on a bagel with egg, cheese, and that undisclosed yellow breakfast sauce. It will set you back the same amount as the bacon handheld, priced at $4.99.

The look: Much more toasty than its bacon counterpart, which is a good sign. But the sandwich was as flat as a board, and the sausage patty and folded egg didn't quite fill out the bagel.

The taste: Better than the bacon version, though the bagel itself is still a flop. The sausage at least adds some juiciness, offsetting all the grain, which is an improvement from the dry bacon. The breakfast sauce once again sneaks by unnoticed. Meanwhile, the egg and cheese are serviceable support players, yet I still wouldn't consider this sandwich of the Golden Arches' best and brightest.

Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 680

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 34 g

If you're wondering whether the steak at McDonald's fares any better with a different type bread than the sweet McGriddle bun, here's your chance to find out. This time, the beef, always chaperoned by grilled onion strings, is matched up with a toasted bagel for $5.89. Don't forget the creamy brekkie sauce, cheese—the American kind, what else?—and a folded egg.

The look: Crackly and portly. Between the thickset bread, sturdy hunk of beef, and fluffed-up eggs, it's a massive looking bagel sandwich.

The taste: In most cases, McDonald's bacon or sausage trumps the steak, but atop this bagel, the steak seems to be the only protein that can hold its own. Even with that hole in the middle, the bread seems overwhelming. This small victory aside, though, the sandwich still lacks flavor. The meat comes across like an unseasoned hamburger. If you're yearning for a hearty and satisfying bagel sandwich, you'd be better off at legit bagel shop or one of the better bagel chains like Einstein Bros. or Bruegger's.

Egg McMuffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 310 calories

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

Indubitably, the most famous Mickey D's breakfast sandwich of all is the McMuffin. It holds a high status like that of the Big Mac or the Quarter Pounder, respected as not only the chain's very first breakfast sandwich but the first breakfast item overall–a true pioneer in its space. The icon is loosely based on Eggs Benedict, consisting of Canadian bacon, a rounded egg patty, and American cheese on an English muffin. Nowadays, you can grab one for around $3.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Underwhelming. Despite its big reputation, this sandwich doesn't make a great first impression. It's the smallest sandwich in this entire survey, looking squished with only thin layers of egg and pork to hold it up.

The taste: Mediocre at best. Maybe it's a symptom of overinflated expectations, but the seminal breakfast sandwich just feels overrated. The Canadian bacon is hardly detectable, leaving the egg and cheese to do all the heavy lifting. Moreover, the round egg found on this sandwich is inferior to the folded version on other sandwiches with a bland flavor and unappetizing green yolk blotches. The English muffin itself is fluffy and light, but I can't get on board with the rest.

Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 550

Fat : 32 g fat (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,520 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 27 g

You do not have to risk it to get the biscuit at McDonald's. They're readily available and come in sandwich form with nearly anything you want on it. Just sausage? No problem. A BEC biscuit? You bet. Or, you can even top the flaky quick bread with a slab of steak enriched with onions. Cheese and egg make the cut as well and these beefy biscuits sell for $5.59.

The look: Not so beefy. The steak is largely concealed under a stuck-on layer of cheese. The folded egg is more prominent, spilling over the sides of the golden biscuit.

The taste: Although it has a fragile structure that easily falls apart, this biscuit is undeniably delicious. It perfectly combines soft, salty, and buttery flavors. My only complaint is that I'd rather enjoy it slathered with butter and jam than burdened by a dry and hearty mix of tough steak and eggs. That said, I'd still take a biscuit sandwich over anything served on one of McDonald's bagels any day.

Steak, Egg & Cheese McMuffin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 450

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 28 g

Say so long to steak, this sammie is its last official appearance on the menu–with the exception of a la carte or Big Breakfast offerings. This specific handheld is an interesting one as it puts a robust and meaty spin on your average, everyday McMuffin–a spin that inflates the price to $5.69. Aside from losing the Canadian bacon and picking up steak, though, the bones of the McMuffin are still there including an English muffin base, disk-shaped egg, and cheese.

The look: Almost identical to the sausage McMuffin. The patty was thin, and the onions were sparse, so nothing groundbreaking. However, the round egg lent the sandwich some height, pairing nicely with the fluffy muffin.

The taste: This sandwich offers the best version of McDonald's steak, but that's a modest compliment at best. The well-crafted yet simple English muffin seems to enhance the beef's flavor, perhaps because it's not clashing with a syrup-laden bun or vying with a bagel for the title of driest sandwich component. While I'm still not a fan of the McMuffin's nearly overcooked egg, the cheese helps by adding some creaminess and a gentle hint of flavor.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 580

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,390 mg

Carbs : 139 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

The BEC is a New York classic that has also captured the hearts of consumers all across the country. So, it's exciting to hear that McDonald's carries a total of three BEC variations, but at the same time Big Apple natives may be dismayed to hear that none come on a soft bun or roll like they so often are in the city. Instead, the chain opts for bagels (you already know how that turns out), griddle cakes (which I'll get to later), and biscuits. The latter option comes with a folded egg, cheese, and the restaurant's standard applewood-smoked bacon—no other condiments or frills. It rings up at $3.99.

The look: The chain delivered on its promise, tucking exactly two halved bacon slices between the biscuit sandwich's golden eggs and its cheesy bottom layer.

The taste: Adding just one more strip of bacon could have significantly improved this item. It would have balanced the meat-to-bread ratio and infused the sandwich with a touch more smoky flavor. That said, it's still a solid option. For some reason, it has an extra cheesy vibe, which works wonderfully as the American cheese pairs perfectly with the soft, buttery center of the biscuit.

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 480

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

If steak or egg McMuffins don't tickle your fancy, you could also order one loaded up with sausage instead. There is such a thing as a bacon, egg, and cheese McMuffin as well, but currently, it's not explicitly listed on the menu. The very prominent sausage McMuffin, on the other hand, shows up twice. Both choices come with American cheese, but only one comes with a fresh-cracked egg–an addition that jacks the price up from $1.89 to $3.99. That's quite an expensive egg.

The look: When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, the sausage and egg McMuffin is one you can always rely on to look nearly identical to its promotional photos. From the lightly toasted muffin to the sizzling sausage patty, it delivers on appearance.

The taste: A dependable classic, though far from the most exciting choice on the menu. Those rubbery egg whites remain a sticking point for me, and it feels like a missed opportunity that the soft, buttery English muffins aren't paired with more creative fillings. On the bright side, the sausage—peppery and only mildly greasy—is a definite step up from the steak or Canadian bacon. Still, in a sea of other McBreakfast options, this sandwich doesn't do much to stand out.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 430

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,230 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 17 g

Following the Steak McGriddle, this bacon model is a sight for sore eyes, not to mention a redemption sandwich in the sweet and savory category. It costs $4.79 and consists of two half-strips of the restaurant's applewood-smoked bacon, a doubled-over egg, and cheese. The bun of choice is obviously the famed sweet circular pancakes that define the McGriddle and which are laced with tastes of maple and brown sugar.

The look: This sandwich practically shines, with every component standing out boldly. The griddle cake buns are puffed to their absolute limit, the eggs sport an intensely bright yellow hue (almost unnaturally so), and the cheese makes its presence known, sprawled beneath the rosy bacon strips.

The taste: Maple and bacon are a classic duo, and they harmonize beautifully once more in this McMuffin. The soft, pillowy cakes embrace the eggs, cheese, and bacon in a comforting way. The flavor profile balances sweet and salty, with the bun's syrupy and slightly vanilla notes tying everything together. My only gripe? There could be more bacon—a common issue with most fast-food bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches—but overall, it's a solid offering.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 580

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,390 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

Sausage and biscuits cross paths more than nearly anything else on the McDonald's breakfast menu. The two meet up in almost all the Big Breakfasts, dominate the biscuits and gravy dish, and team up three different times to form sandwiches. You can order just a sausage biscuit, a sausage egg biscuit, or this handheld which includes all of the above and makes it cheesy. It will cost you 50 cents more than the BEC biscuit at $4.49.

The look: Much like the steak biscuit, this sandwich has a similar look but comes across as a bit tidier. The cheese is neatly arranged, and the biscuit bun holds together well.

The taste: If you're after a classic breakfast sandwich, skip the McMuffin and opt for this one instead. The biscuit is rich and buttery, practically melting in your mouth, offering a delightful contrast to the English muffin. The combination of cheesy egg and sausage is unbeatable—far superior to the bacon option. I considered adding a touch of mayonnaise or a similar condiment, but honestly, it's delicious either way. This is a sandwich that's sure to bring you joy with every bite.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 550

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 44 g carbs (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 19 g

The McGriddle is essentially the result of a science experiment gone right. The team at McDonald's tested and innovated for years, attempting to give customers the experience of a hot plate of pancakes and syrup, but without the sticky mess. Thus, griddle cakes were finally born in 2003, filled with pockets of crystallized maple. Next, bacon, egg, and cheese were added on and later a sausage rendition was created. Both obviously still exist today–a testament to their taste and popularity. The sausage McGriddle will run you $4.69.

The look: Every bit as cheerful and appealing as the bacon-packed McGriddle. Each component stands out distinctly, and the thick pancake buns are beautifully golden brown.

The taste: A perfect blend of savory and sweet, striking a balance that the steak McGriddle couldn't quite achieve. The juicy sausage paired with the soft, sweet pancake layers is a flawless combination—so good that even a sausage-only version, without the egg and cheese, would still win me over. The extra ingredients, however, bring more complexity to both flavor and texture, making the sandwich all the more satisfying while delivering an additional protein boost.

For an extra punch of maple flavor, consider dipping it in syrup—optional if you're steering clear of sticky fingers while driving, but definitely worth trying at least once.

