25 Easter Dessert Recipes Ready In 30 Minutes (Or Less!)

Whether it's a time to honor a religious holiday or just an excuse to get everyone together and indulge in candy and egg hunts, Easter can be a wonderful way to celebrate the spring season with your loved ones. And while Easter dinner may take hours to make, the desserts don't have to. Instead of opting for Easter dessert recipes that are going to take a lot of time (and energy) to put together, cut down your time spent in the kitchen by opting for a quick and easy no-fuss one.

If you've been designated the role of making dessert this Easter holiday, or know someone who is in charge of this duty and may want some inspiration, read ahead. From a stunning Berry Tiramisu, to no-bake cake pops, to a 5-Minute Chocolate Pudding, here are some of the best healthy Easter dessert recipes that can be made in 30 minutes or less. Then, for more cooking inspiration, check out 40 Quick & Easy Breakfast Ideas.

1 The Best Carrot Cupcakes

Prepare for the Easter Bunny this season with classic carrot cake—in cupcake form! Not only is this dessert a delicious Easter Sunday treat, but it is lower in calories and sugar than many store-bought cake options.

Get our recipe for Carrot Cupcakes.

2 A Fluffy Strawberry Shortcake Drop Cookies Recipe

Cookies are such an easy dessert to make for busy holidays because they typically don't take as long as trying to put together a more complicated recipe such as cake. Cookies are also easy because you almost never need any extra baking equipment except a cookie sheet for baking. For a festive cookie, these Strawberry Shortcake Drop Cookies add a perfect pink touch for Spring.

Get our recipe for Strawberry Shortcake Cookies.

3 No-Bake Lemon Cake Pops

It doesn't get much easier than a no-bake cake pop, and we love this lemon option to bring some bright yellow into your Easter morning. Actually making the pops only takes a few minutes, so your total prep time depends on how long you want to chill them in the fridge.

Get Mae Elizabeth's recipe for Lemon Cake Pops.

4 Vanilla Grilled Pineapple and Rum Sauce Sundae

An ice cream dessert is the perfect way to keep everyone happy on Easter Sunday, especially when it calls for a rum sauce on top. This one is also a perfect way to cool down for those already experiencing a warmer spring climate.

Get our recipe for Pineapple and Rum Sundae.

5 5-Minute Chocolate Pudding

This delicate pudding, which calls for unsweetened cocoa powder, milk, vanilla, and sugar, can be whipped up in just five minutes for a quick and easy Easter dessert. Be sure to top with whipped cream, shaved dark chocolate, and a cherry to really set the tone.

Get the recipe from Laughing Spatula.

6 Easter Dirt Cake

Perfect for families with young kids, or for those just young at heart, this Easter Dirt Cake recipe incorporates some of the most beloved sweet treats from childhood, including Peeps, Oreos, and M&M's. This dessert is just as fun to make as it is to eat.

Get the recipe from Lil Luna.

7 Frozen Tiramisu Cups

This quick tiramisu recipe proves that tiramisu doesn't have to be an hours-long ordeal. Featuring heavy whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, mascarpone cheese, ladyfingers, and cocoa powder, this treat only requires five minutes of prep time.

Get the recipe from Foxes Loves Lemons.

8 Quick and Easy Banana Pudding

Love banana pudding? So do we. Made using instant pudding mix, vanilla wafer cookies, sliced bananas, and Cool Whip, this decadent dessert is a perfect way to ring in spring during the festive Easter holiday.

Get the recipe from The Seasoned Mom.

9 5-Minute Honey Yogurt Quinoa Parfait

If you're looking for an Easter dessert that is a bit healthier then try out this honey yogurt quinoa recipe that proves that quinoa isn't only for savory dishes. Made using plain Greek yogurt, cooked quinoa, honey, Cheerios, and Ancient Grains cereal, and a dash of pomegranate seeds, this parfait is full of flavor and texture.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

10 Easter Oreo Bark

White chocolate, pastel-colored M&M's, and colorful sprinkles add a touch of Easter to this easy-to-make recipe. The best part is that it is customizable–feel free to switch out or add ingredients into the mix.

Get the recipe from Lil Luna.

11 Berry Tiramisu

Just ten minutes lies between you and a mouthwatering tiramisu. Filled with fresh berries, mascarpone cheese, ladyfingers, and creme de cassis, this simple recipe may just become your family's new favorite dessert.

Get the recipe from Bigger Bolder Baking.

12 10-Minute Chocolate Truffles

Why purchase expensive chocolate truffles when you can make them right at home for just a fraction of the price? Sweetened with dates and made using cacao powder and cashew butter, this treat is not only delicious but also healthier than other store-bought sweets out there.

Get the recipe from The Minimalist Baker.

13 "Carrot" Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Add a touch of Easter to your chocolate-covered strawberries with this super simple recipe. All you need is fresh strawberries, orange candy melts, and about twenty minutes. Not only are these strawberries fun to make (and eat!) but they also look beautiful when set out on the table.

Get the recipe from Lil Luna.

14 5-Minute Espresso Walnut Brownies

Brownies that you can make in 5 minutes? Sign us up! Using wholesome ingredients, such as raw walnuts, unsalted almonds, and Medjool dates, this no-bake brownie is full of flavor as well as protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from The Minimalist Baker.

15 20-Minute Chocolate Croissants

Who can say no to chocolate croissants? These fluffy, chocolate-drizzled desserts will have your Easter dinner guests asking for seconds (and thirds). This recipe's secret? Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls.

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction.

16 Easter Basket Cookies

Enjoy your Easter basket in cookie cup form with this simple recipe you can make in just 20 minutes (or less!). To get the full effect, make sure to use green icing for the "grass" and peanut M&M's for the "eggs."

Get the recipe from Lil Luna.

17 Jelly Bean Cookies

What screams "Easter candy" better than jelly beans? These colorful treats are mixed right into brown sugar cookie dough and then baked to create a truly eye-catching dessert that is not only creative but also convenient.

Get the recipe from The Seasoned Mom.

18 Lemon Bars

Often made in the summertime, this lemons bars recipe is also the perfect way to usher in warmer spring weather. Calling for only 20 minutes of prep time, this delicious dessert can be stored in the freezer for up to three months.

Get the recipe from Show Me the Yummy.

19 One-Bowl Oatmeal Cookies

Cut down on your time spent baking in the kitchen with this decadent one-bowl oatmeal cookie recipe. Packed with old-fashioned rolled whole oats, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and brown sugar, this simple cookie recipe may just become your new go-to. The best part? "One bowl" means fewer dishes to wash!

Get the recipe from Averie Cooks.

20 Easter Snack Mix

Give traditional snack mix a festive twist with this simple Easter recipe that takes just minutes to put together. Featuring corn Chex, dry roasted salted peanuts, M&M's Easter milk chocolate candies, Annie's Birthday Cake Bunny Grahams, and bunny marshmallows, prepping this treat is also a fun activity to do with the family.

Get the recipe from The Baker Mama.

21 10-Minute Ice Cream Pie

This quick pie recipe shows us that ice cream pie doesn't have to be complicated or take hours to make. All you need is your favorite ice cream or sorbet, pre-made cookie or graham cracker crust, and your choice of toppings to make this super tasty treat that is table-ready in just 10 minutes.

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

22 Gluten-Free Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Ripe banana, maple syrup, raw sugar, and almond and coconut flour come together to create some truly delicious banana oatmeal cookies. This recipe is also gluten-free, which makes it perfect for those who may follow a gluten-free diet.

Get the recipe from Vegan Richa.

23 Easter Rice Krispies Treats

Dress your Rice Krispies treats up for the Easter holiday with this easy-to-make recipe that requires under 20 minutes of prep time. Packed with mini marshmallows, mini chocolate robin eggs, and pastel sprinkles, this simple treat is a fan favorite.

Get the recipe from Real Food by Dad.

24 Chocolate Coconut Nests

Both adorable and delicious, these chocolate coconut nests are made using shredded coconut, Lily's chocolate chips, and either mini chocolate eggs, jelly beans, or macadamia nuts. The best part is that it takes just 10 minutes to make.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

25 Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Only 20 minutes lies between you and some of the tastiest chocolate chip cookies out there. Made using simple ingredients, such as packed brown sugar, dark chocolate chips, vanilla extract, and sea salt, these salted chocolate chip cookie bars are bound to be a hit.

Get the recipe from The Creative Bite.

