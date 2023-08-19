6 New & Returning Sweets Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ice cream, popsicles, s'mores, and pies! These are just a few of the many sweet treats often enjoyed during the summer. One place with a treasure trove of options for the season (and really, any time of year) is your neighborhood grocery chain, Trader Joe's.

Throughout the summer, the specialty grocer has been releasing new and returning snacks and frozen treats designed to satisfy shoppers' sweet tooths. As usual, fans have not only hopped on social media to share rave reviews about the new items, but they've also offered suggestions on how to make them even better. (Think blending an ice pop with alcohol.)

Here's a look at six sweets that shoppers have been buzzing about lately. As always, availability may vary, depending on location.

1 Tiniest Chocolate Chip Cookies

Per Serving (1/3 Cup) : 120 calories, 4 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 2 g protein

There's something uniquely satisfying about eating a miniature version of your favorite dessert. Trader Joe's leverages this feeling with the recent launch of its Tiniest Chocolate Chip Cookies, which cost $3.99 per bag.

On Instagram, multiple shoppers waxed nostalgic about the item's remarkably similar appearance to Gripz Chips Deluxe chocolate chip cookies, a popular snack from the early 2000s. Meanwhile, others likened these new dime-sized cookies to Cookie Crisp Cereal and suggested putting them in a bowl with milk.

Regardless of how one chooses to eat the new item, the small size lends itself to numerous creations. As Trader Joe's says, "They're so tiny, they're almost too cute to eat. Almost."

2 Root Beer Float Ice Cream Bars

Per Serving (2 Bars) : 230 calories, 10 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (0 g fiber, 29 g sugar), 3 g protein

This summer, Trader Joe's added several new ice cream products to its freezers, one being the Root Beer Float Ice Cream Bars. Putting a spin on the soda fountain classic, this new item consists of a root beer-flavored ice pop filled with vanilla ice cream. Available for $3.49, each box includes six bars.

Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist recommended snagging two boxes of these ice cream bars and said, "You'll want these around this summer." One Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "Bought 2 boxes yesterday, going back tomorrow for more!"

3 Celebration Cake Gelato

Per Serving (2/3 Cup) : 230 calories, 11 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 5 g protein

Also new in the freezer aisle is Trader Joe's Celebration Cake Gelato, which features cake-flavored gelato with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles for $3.79. Trader Joe's product review account @traderjoesfoodreviews called the new gelato flavor "incredible," adding, "It had that creamy, thick texture I was hoping for."

Others shared similar opinions, with one writing, "This is insanely good I can't stop recommending it to people."

4 Tangerine Cream Bars

Per Serving (2 Bars) : 250 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (0 g fiber, 32 g sugar), 3 g protein

Trader Joe's Tangerine Cream Bars returned to shelves this summer—and shoppers are thrilled. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The tanginess of the tangerine flavor mixed with the creaminess of the vanilla ice cream is like a match made in heaven," @traderjoesfoodreviews wrote on Instagram. In a different post, one shopper said the bars were "hands down [their] favorite Trader Joe's item of all time."

Each box, which is available for $3.49, contains six bars. These feature vanilla ice cream covered in a tangerine-orange sorbet, similar to a Creamsicle.

5 Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars

Per Serving (3 Bars) : 140 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (0 g fiber, 31 g sugar), 0 g protein

Nothing hits the spot on a hot summer day like an iced cold drink—such as strawberry lemonade. Trader Joe's transforms this fruity beverage into a popsicle, offering six in a box for $3.29.

"Bursting with lemon flavor! Absolutely LOVE these! I wish there were more than 6 in a box," one user commented on an Instagram post from Trader Joe's. "These are so light and refreshing," someone else added. Meanwhile, others recommended blending the ice pops with alcohol like vodka or tequila.

6 Snacky Clusters

Per Serving (1 Ounce, about four pieces) : 160 calories, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 2 g protein

Sometimes, you just can't choose between salty and sweet. Trader Joe's solves this snacking dilemma with its Snacky Clusters, which are priced at $3.99. Each cluster consists of crushed Sea Salt Potato Chips, Corn Chip Dippers, and Mini Pretzel Nuggets covered in milk chocolate.

"This might be the best product they've ever come out with," one Instagram user wrote on a post from @traderjoeslist. "These are EXTRAORDINARILY delicious," another one added. However, this snack hasn't gone without critique, as some shoppers have said the corn chip flavor overpowers the clusters.