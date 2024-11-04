I Tried Every Panera Coffee & the Best Was Rich and Well-Balanced

Panera Bread has always been a bakery first, slinging breads, bagels, and sandwiches for decades–since it was alternatively known as the St. Louis Bread Company. But, the chain has never left patrons high and dry. One of its earliest menus, archived by Johnson & Wales University, even reveals that coffee–specifically espresso-based coffee–has consistently held a rightful spot.

Since then, the caffeinated options at the restaurant have evolved significantly. Panera has also placed a heavier emphasis on the quality of its coffee in more recent years, paying special attention to sourcing and its careful roasting process. Because of these improvements and its espresso bar, which continues to be fully stocked with classic blends and recipes, the chain is now more than ever known as not just a bakery, but also a bustling café destination complete with the inviting sounds of coffee beans grinding and milk steamers hissing.

Right now, six total coffee beverages are available on Panera's espresso menu, from creamy, flavored lattes to light cappuccinos and bold Americanos. Today, I'm causing a stir by dissecting each one to discover the chain's strong suits and alternatively, its weak links when it comes to coffee. Here's how each coffee ranked in descending order, beginning with my least favorite and counting down to the very best.

Caramel Latte

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Size)

Calories : 330

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 44 g)

Protein : 9 g

Lattes are hot at Panera—not only in terms of temperature but also in the sense that there are many to choose from. They are also available iced, but I focused on hot only for the sake of this taste test. One such latte that takes up residence at the chain full-time is the caramel variety. It starts the same way any latte would with espresso (two shots specifically) and foamed milk before it's infused with three pumps of caramel syrup. It often comes adorned with whipped cream as well, but I did without so as to not influence the natural flavor of the coffee. The regular caramel latte came out to $5.39.

The look: It was disheartening to see such a large gap at the crown of the cup. I felt as though there should have been a note that read, "Insert whipped cream here". The coloring of the drink, though, was just as expected in a light tan hue signaling that the foamed milk had worked its magic.

The taste: I think I'll leave this one to the Frappuccino, dessert-in-a-cup kind of coffee consumers. The sweetness marches well beyond subtle, infringing upon the cloying range. Even though syrup piles at the bottom of the plastic to-go cup it still permeates the rest of the espresso and milk blend, accosting your taste buds from the jump but settling into a thick butteriness as it reaches your throat. I couldn't help but think of Werther's or Caramel Creams with each sip, and to say this latte is akin to one of these candies just in drinkable form wouldn't be too far off. I'm unsure I could down an entire cup–nor would I want to at 44 grams of sugar a pop–but I can still appreciate the sweet tooth appeal.

Americano

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Beyond a straight shot of espresso, an Americano is about as simple a coffee drink as they come. It's said to have got its name during World War II time when American soldiers in Italy would weaken their espresso with hot water. Thus, the Italians coined the drink the Americano. The coffee's two-part makeup hasn't changed since, and at Panera, two shots of espresso are used, though you can increase or decrease this number based on your caffeine needs. A regular-sized cup set me back $3.89.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: When they say hot, they mean hot. With no milk or cream relief to cool this one off, the near-pitch-black liquid was practically boiling.

The taste: Once the green cup of Americano simmered down from piping to bearable, the small sip I took was not dissimilar to what I would pour from a handled pot, but decidedly smoother. The flavor is mostly of bold yet bitter black coffee that I would liken more to a medium roast than a full dark roast. It's even a tad more diluted than I would have preferred, though I do live by the motto of the stronger the better when it comes to my java. To appease my Italian friends, I will definitively say this is a step above drip, and for my American friends, it would also dress up nicely with just a pinch of cream and sugar. Yet, more pleasing and soul-warming cups await at Panera and if I am just looking for the fastest path of caffeine to brain, I would rather cut out the middleman and go straight for the espresso shot.

Caffe Latte

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 8 g

The Italian term caffe latte translates literally to "milk coffee," giving a major hint as to its foundation. This hot beverage–sometimes referred to as just a latte–is classically made with only espresso blended with steamed milk and a layer of foamed milk on top. However, Panera simplifies its iteration even further by including just two shots of espresso and foamed milk. The standard is reduced-fat milk, but skim and almond are also available if you're so inclined. It cost me $4.99.

The look: The frothiest thus far, but that's not saying much. A thin foamy film appeared at the top of the tan liquid but quickly dissipated after a few swigs.

The taste: It's ready to drink from the jump. No waiting or cooling is required thanks to its primarily milky composition. However, this skewed ratio is also what knocks it down a few notches in my book. I would have liked a little more espresso (perhaps half a shot) and a little less milk in order to fully satisfy the coffee cravings. Instead, it's not overly rich, not indulgently creamy, and with no flavor boosters, it slips into the land of the blasé. It could still be considered a decent morning pick-me-up, just a forgettable one that may leave you yearning for another before the clock strikes noon.

Cappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 8 g

Hopefully, I haven't lost you yet with all the language lessons, because here's yet another Italian coffee word for you: the cappuccino. I won't get into the minutiae of this naming. But, I will explain its hairsplitting differences compared to the aforementioned latte. Like the latte, it consists mostly of steamed milk and espresso. However, in the cappuccino, the two parts are separated into distinct layers and there is less steamed milk overall, leaving room for a heftier top layer of foamed milk. At Panera, this specialty comes in just one original form, and a regular 16-ounce cup cost me $4.99.

The look: Obviously frothy with mesmerizing milk bubbles congregating at the top—sadly no art swirled into the foam though. The lightness of this cup also gave away its identity long before I peeked under the lid.

The taste: Some people like the taste and texture of the milk foam on coffee and others don't. Personally, I'm partial to it and once again found it to be pleasing as I sipped on this cappuccino—you just have to remember to dodge the inevitable, frothy milk mustache. After passing through this airy top layer, I also took note of the more established coffee essence. Despite sharing the same volume of espresso, the cappuccino's toned-down steamed milk helps it to achieve a stronger, deeper flavor yet it's somehow also creamier and more lush than the latte—strange since customarily the opposite is true. If I'm being honest, I've certainly had a better cappuccino from admittedly overpriced hole-in-the-wall coffee shops, but not bad, Panera.

Chai Tea Latte

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 230

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 10 g

Where would Panera be without its seasonal tastes? The chain's soups filter in and out with the changing months and guests can even sip on something festive when autumn rolls around as well. This year's current installment happens to be the Chai Tea Latte, which is available hot or iced. Black tea intermingles with foamed milk, not to mention honey, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger in every cup, creating the most complex albeit the least caffeinated drink on the cafe's espresso menu.

The look: It appears my local Panera snuck some whipped cream onto my chai latte which is why it looks extra frothy. But, I resolved to not let it distract from the milk and spice-infused tea underneath.

The taste: Fall flavors and Christmastime nostalgia all baked into one cup. Somehow this distinct blend of chai spices summons feelings anchored in both cozy, colder-weather seasons. Cinnamon and those piney notes of cardamom lead the charge, followed by less obvious zips of ginger as the warm drink settles on your tongue. Each sip is earthy yet light with just enough milk and honeyed sweetness to offset the full-bodied black tea. It's a chai tea latte done right. My only reason for placing it anywhere but in first place is that it's simply not an adaptable, all-year-long, go-to beverage.

Madagascar Vanilla Latte

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 9 g

Panera doesn't just spin up any ol' vanilla latte. It offers a signature Madagascar vanilla latte, made with what's known as the gold standard of vanilla, which is said to be teeming with rich, sweet, and even creamy notes. Three pumps of syrup made from this prestigious vanilla go into the steamy beverage, as well as two shots of espresso and foamed milk. And, there you have it. The last espresso coffee cup you can indulge in at the bakery, and one that rung up at $5.39–the same cost as the earlier Caramel Latte.

The look: A bit more filled to the brim than the caramel. Otherwise, the two lattes are indistinguishable, each in a pale oatmeal shade.

The taste: A great compromise kind of coffee. The saccharine dreams of the caramel latte aren't replicated here and its toned-down nature compared to the chai tea allows it to find a place in every season. At the same time, it's laced with more zhuzh and dynamic flavor than an as-it-comes latte or cappuccino. Rich pangs of espresso still come through beneath the milk and vanilla, and it manages to be sweet, but never too sweet on your taste buds. I will admit, vanilla lattes are my coffee shop go-tos. But, even after plenty of flavor exploration and contemplation, this classic beverage still came out on top. It's one coffee choice that's not likely to let you down no matter where you go, and I can confirm Panera's version is no different.

