7 Costco Executive Membership Perks Shoppers Say Are Worth It

Have you considered upgrading your Costco membership from Gold Star or Business to Executive? According to shoppers in a new Reddit feed, it is well worth the additional $65. Many shoppers commented that the perks, especially having early access to the notoriously crowded stores, make the membership the ultimate game changer.

Costco Executive Members Feel Like VIPs Getting to Shop Earlier

Earlier this year, Costco added “Executive Member Shopping Hours,” giving premier members private time to shop the warehouse from 9 to 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. “Executive Members entering Costco at 9am be like….,” the OP shared, with a clip from Wayne’s World of the famous dupo flashing backstage passes. “Felt great to run in and out so quickly without fighting a crowd!” Others agreed, even sharing photos of empty stores. “We’ve already pretty much decided we’re only shopping during early hours. In the LA area, there’s NEVER a time where Costco’s aren’t crazy busy, but now between 9 – 10AM.. they’re actually bearable!” one wrote.

You Don’t Have to Waste Time Fighting for a Spot in the Parking Lot

And, next to being able to shop in an empty store, the fact that parking is easy is the second best perk. “The best part was not fighting for a parking spot! But I immediately knew as soon as the 10a ferals entered the store,” one said.

You Get in and Out Fast

You will also save time in the store. “We were in and out in 20 mins with everything we needed. It’s a game changer!” one person said. “YES. I was in and out so quickly without having to get stuck behind the horizontal rows of people blocking aisles and the snack vultures blocking both lanes of traffic for a damn sample of cracker topped with air,” another added.

You Also Get 2% Back

Need more financial proof that the membership is worth it? “Hahaha!! I feel seen. Seriously, I was shocked at how many of my friends with families that don’t have executive memberships. With the executive memberships 2% back, wrapped in with the Costco Visa’s generous percent back, we easily pay for our executive membership and get a fat check every year. Frickin love Costco. The early entry is just a cherry on top!” another writes.

Executive Members Can Now Get a $10 Monly Credit When Ordering Online

If you are an Instacart shopper (I am guilty!), there is a new $10 Monthly Credit for Executive Members (up to a $120 annual value) who shop on SameDay.Costco.com or Costco via Instacart. “Save on warehouse favorites and get delivery in as fast as 1 hour,” the warehouse says. The credit is eligible on orders $150+, with a few item exclusions.

There Are Also Exclusive Offers

Other perks are coming soon, like exclusive offers from other retailers. One example is an “exclusive value” for Executive Members from PODS. “Join more than 7 million families who’ve trusted PODS with their moving and storage needs,” they say, teasing a great deal dropping in the near future.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Auto Program Perks

The Costco Auto Program offers all members an easy way to save on the car-buying process, and with an upgraded Costco membership, you can save even more. “Select manufacturer programs include additional value for executive members of $250 or more,” they wrote in the email.