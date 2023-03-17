The Top 4 Dumbbell Exercises for Sleek, Visibly Toned Arms

With spring in the air, you're probably excited to wear your short sleeve and sleeveless tops that have been collecting dust in your closet all winter long. The only problem? You're feeling less than enthusiastic about the muscle tone of your arms. Don't worry—I've got you covered! As a trainer, sculpted arms are a popular ask among my clients, which is why I have many workouts dedicated to just that. Grab your dumbbells, and get ready for my top four dumbbell exercises for toned arms.

While I love bodyweight training, I've found that adding light dumbbells takes the strength and sculpt of your arms to the next level. Why? You need to challenge your muscles in order to burn fat and grow muscle. This is why I've put together my top arm dumbbell exercises to get you tight, toned arms just in time for the warm weather!

For each exercise, I recommend using four or five-pound weights and wrapping your hands tightly around them. Read on to learn more, and next, don't miss The 10-Minute Arms Workout for a Slim & Toned Look.

1 Overhead Deltoid Press

To start, stand with your tummy tight and your knees bent. Place your arms up in a goal post position—elbows bent, palms facing out, and elbows slightly below your shoulders. Extend your hands over your head with straight arms. Your hands should be slightly in front of your face before bringing your arms back down to the starting position.

2 Overhead Tricep Extension

Staying in the same standing position, bring your weights together over your head, and bend your elbows, hiding the weights behind your head. Then, straighten your arms toward the sky to activate your triceps before lowering your hands back down behind your head to complete one rep. The key is keep those weights behind your head the entire time.

3 Bicep Curl

Now, bring your arms down, lock your elbows into your sides, and flip your palms to face upward. Lower your hands down to your thighs, and curl your weights up toward your shoulders. Lower your hands back down to complete one rep.

4 Rhomboid Row

Lastly, hinge forward at a 45-degree angle, and activate the core with your knees bent. Bring your hands out in front of you, making a big circle with your arms like there's a beach ball in between, and bring your gaze up to elongate your neck. Keep your elbows at shoulder height, pull the weights apart, and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Lower down to the starting position to complete one rep.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Complete eight reps and eight pulses of each exercise for two rounds for a scorcher of a workout!