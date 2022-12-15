As you grow older, getting up and active becomes more critical than ever before. The goal is to keep your body in shape, remain in good health, and avoid injuries. Working your body in various ways will help you reap the beautiful benefits that come with exercise—one of those being boosting your coordination. We chatted with Flo Master, one of FightCamp's founding trainers, who shares six effective exercises to improve coordination after 60.

"As the oldest FightCamp Trainer, I think about staying strong and coordinated as I age," Master says, adding, "If you can build and maintain your coordination, you decrease the risk of slips and falls. You can improve coordination in several ways through exercise."

According to Master, individuals who are over 60 should incorporate some sort of aerobic conditioning, such as walking, swimming, or biking, into their routine to maintain a healthy heart. In addition, strength training with weights is key to keeping up a healthy weight and bone density. And lastly, mindful movement exercises like Pilates, yoga, or Tai Chi can help boost your coordination.

Now, let's get into Masters' top-recommended exercises to improve coordination after 60. And next up, don't miss 5 Daily Exercises To Improve Muscular Endurance as You Age.

1 Bird Dogs

To perform the bird dog, begin on all fours on the ground. Activate the muscles in your core by pulling your belly button in toward your spine. Straighten your right arm out in front of you, and place your left leg behind you. Remain in this position for five seconds before returning back to the starting position. Then, switch sides. Alternate between sides for 10 reps in total.

Master points out, "The bird dog exercise helps improve coordination as you extend the alternating limbs. The brain and body process the need to balance as you also build the muscles in your core."

2 Walking

Something as simple can give your coordination a solid boost because you're utilizing your legs to move. Master explains, "As we age, we become less mobile, so our muscles weaken and our joints become stiff."

Walking keeps the muscles in your lower body strong and your joints agile. In addition, this form of physical activity can help you build up or preserve your bone density.

To kick off your walking routine, Master recommends walking on a treadmill or heading outside to get in your strides for 30 minutes each day.

3 Boxing

Grab your boxing gloves, because it's time to show off your moves! "Boxing and shadowboxing are well known for building eye-hand coordination and mind-body coordination," Master says, adding, "During a boxing workout, you'll need to recall combinations of punches, use aim to hit a bag, and stay light on your feet to move around the bag. Shadowboxing is a great place to start if you are new to the sport. It's low impact and requires no equipment."

Master explains that training with a boxing coach or downloading an app like FightCamp are stellar ways to help keep you on track when it comes to using proper technique and making the most of your workout.

4 Balancing Shoulder Press

Next up, we have the balancing shoulder press. You'll begin by holding a dumbbell in your right hand, bending that elbow, and keeping the weight aligned with your shoulder. Raise your left leg off the floor, and get balanced. Then, push your right hand with the dumbbell up and over your head. Head back down to the starting position, and complete 10 reps. Repeat the exercise on your left side.

"The balancing shoulder press helps to improve coordination because it requires your mind to process balance and stability," Master explains. "You will also build core and lower strength. For more coordination-building strength exercises like this, check out the strength workouts on the FightCamp app."

5 Wall Pushups

For this exercise, you'll stand 12 to 18 inches away from a wall. Put both hands on the wall a bit wider than and aligned with your shoulders. Bend at the elbows as you bring your chest and face to the wall. Then, push away from the wall, and straighten both arms.

According to Master, "Performing wall pushups helps strengthen the upper body and core muscles. Wall pushups help to improve mind-body coordination as you bend the elbows and move the body simultaneously."

6 Dancing

Lace up your dancing shoes! Just like walking, dancing is an excellent physical activity that'll keep your body moving, your joints flexible, and your muscles in good strength. "Adding music to the movement encourages you to keep the beat which is a form of coordination. So turn on your favorite songs and dance! It's even better to do it with a partner," Master says.