5 Exercises Every Man Over 55 Should Do Daily to Maintain Strength

After reaching 55, most men worry about their strength taking a nosedive. Not because they’re weak (“old man strength” is for real), but because it’s a natural age where you start noticing small issues in your body. You know, things like the slight hesitation before stepping off a curb, the stiffness in your lower back after sitting too long, or the way that once easy daily tasks now demand more effort than they used to.

Research shows that adults can lose 1% to 2% of muscle mass per year after midlife, with an even faster decline in strength if you don’t take steps to combat it. Fortunately, maintaining strength after 55 doesn’t require mastering complicated gym equipment or grinding through marathon gym sessions. In reality, some of the most effective movements are simple, familiar, and take just a few minutes a day.

To learn more, we spoke with James Brady, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who tells us, “While performing these exercises, you should focus on good form, controlled movement, and steady breathing. It’s not about training harder or how many reps you do, but about training smarter and safely.”

The five exercises below are designed by Brady to help you build a solid foundation so you can maintain (and even increase) strength into your 50s, 60s, and beyond. Keep reading for detailed instructions on each exercise.

(Next up: Check out these 5 Standing Strength Moves That Reverse Muscle Loss Faster Than the Gym After 45.)

Air Squats

Nothing maintains strength in your lower body better than this classic compound exercise. Air squats engage your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core all at once. These muscles naturally weaken with age and are essential for staying mobile.

“Squats are the foundation of lower body strength,” Brady says. “They keep your legs strong, hips mobile, and make everyday movements like standing or climbing stairs easier.”

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes turned slightly outward. Extend your arms forward or place them on your hips. Bend your knees and push your hips back as if sitting into a chair. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as far as comfortably possible). Press through your heels to stand tall with control. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Push-ups (Modified or Full)

Upper body strength and shoulder stability tend to decline rapidly after 55. Fortunately, push-ups counteract this by working your chest, triceps, and your shoulders (and without requiring any equipment).

“Push-ups build upper body strength and maintain shoulder stability, which naturally declines with age,” explains Brady. “Even modified push-ups on a wall or bench are effective. Consistency with this exercise matters more than intensity.”

How to do it:

Choose your push-up variation: wall, countertop, bench, or floor. Place your hands shoulder-width apart. Keep your body in a straight line from head to toes (or knees). Lower your chest toward the surface with your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Press back up with controlled breathing. Repeat for three sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Planks

This staple core exercise will help stabilize your spine, reduce lower back pain, and improve your posture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“A strong core protects your back and improves posture,” Brady says. “Planks challenge multiple muscle groups simultaneously, which makes them one of the most effective anti-aging movements you can do.”

How to do it:

Start on your forearms and knees or forearms and toes. Align your elbows directly under your shoulders. Keep your body in one straight line. Flex your core and glutes and avoid sagging or arching your back. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, rest, then repeat 3 times. Rest for 60 seconds between holds.

Step-ups

Step-ups are non-negotiable if you want to maintain strength and independence as you age. They train the exact strength and balance you need for stair climbing, rising from the floor, hiking, and everyday mobility.

Brady says, “Step-ups mimic real-life movements like climbing stairs or getting off the floor. since they build balance, coordination, and leg strength.”

How to do it:

Stand in front of a sturdy step, box, or stair. Place your right foot on the step. Push through your heel to lift your body upward. Step down with control. Switch legs and perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Resistance Band Rows

Banded rows are among the most essential exercises for posture and spinal health. Whether it’s from an office job, driving, or prolonged couch time, sitting all day tightens your chest and weakens your upper back muscles. The good news is doing this exercise can help reverse that damage.

“Rows counteract the effects of sitting and strengthen the upper back,” Brady says. “They improve posture, shoulder health, and make it easier to safely lift or carry objects.”

How to do it: