5 Simple Exercises That Reduce Belly Overhang and Inflammation After 60

Are you over 60 and not sure what exercise will effectively help you burn belly fat and reduce inflammation? Brandan Fontaine, Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) & Nutrition Coach (CNC) at Life Time Oklahoma City, has the answer. “When training clients over 60, I focus on three key physical pillars that strongly influence longevity: thigh strength, core stability, and grip strength. These aren’t just buzzwords — they directly relate to real-world functionality, metabolic health, fall prevention, balance, and even cardiovascular risk,” Fontaine says. “In addition to training, I emphasize nutrition as the cornerstone of fat loss, inflammation control, and healthy aging — it’s often the missing link in long-term success.” Here are five of his go-to bodyweight (or minimal-equipment) exercises that help reduce body fat and fight inflammation, especially for older adults.

Wall Squat with Stability Ball (Slow Negative + Pause)

Why It’s Good for You:

This is one of the safest and most effective ways to build leg strength without stressing the joints. The slow negative (eccentric) phase builds strength and control by increasing time under tension, and the pause reinforces muscular stability. This combo is excellent for hip, knee, and ankle stability, stimulating blood flow, improving joint resilience, and activating deep muscle fibers — all of which are crucial for reducing inflammation and maintaining mobility.

How to Do It:

Place a stability ball between your lower back and a wall.

Walk your feet out slightly so your knees don’t pass your toes as you squat.

Tighten your core and slowly lower yourself over 4 seconds into a squat, aiming for thighs parallel to the floor.

Hold at the bottom for 2 seconds, then press back up through the heels and repeat.

Banded Rotational Press or Cable Rotations

Why It’s Good for You:

This move targets the obliques and deep core muscles, which are essential for spine health and maintaining rotational mobility — both often neglected as we age. Plus, it mimics real-life movements like reaching across the car, twisting to grab things or catch ourselves, or simply walking, making it highly functional. Resistance bands are affordable and easy to use at home, but this scales up well in the gym too.

How to Do It:

Anchor a resistance band at chest height (or use a cable machine if available).

Stand perpendicular to the anchor point with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold the handle with both hands at chest height with arms as straight as possible.

Rotate your torso away from the anchor keeping your hands in-line with the center of your chest, pressing the handle out in a smooth arc.

Slowly return to start (taking advantage of a slow eccentric phase if possible) and repeat.

Be sure to switch directions and work both sides.

Incline Push-Up or Wall Push-Up

Why It’s Good for You:

This push variation builds upper-body strength in a safe, joint-friendly way. It works the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core — all vital for pushing movements like standing up, getting off the floor, or catching yourself from a fall. It’s also easy to scale based on strength level and avoids wrist or shoulder strain.

How to Do It:

Place your hands on a sturdy surface like a wall, countertop, or bench (depending on desired difficulty).

Step your feet back and form a straight line from your head to your heels.

Keeping your core engaged, lower your chest slowly toward the surface, pause briefly, then press back up through the base of your palms.

Dead Hang or Farmer's Carry (Grip Progression)

Why It’s Good for You:

Grip strength is vastly underappreciated, especially as we age. This isn’t just about gym performance — it’s about everyday life. Your ability to use silverware, open jars, turn doorknobs, carry bags, type on a keyboard, or button your shirt all rely on grip. Studies have even linked grip strength to longevity and cardiovascular health. The dead hang and farmer’s carry are accessible, full-body moves that train not only the hands and forearms, but also the shoulders, posture, and core.

How to Do It:

If you have access to a gym, simply hang from a pull-up bar for 10–30 seconds, keeping your shoulders slightly engaged.

Alternatively, at home you can hold heavy objects like grocery bags, dumbbells, or water jugs and walk slowly with tall posture and (as always,) keep your core engaged.

Resistance Band Row or Assisted Row

Why It’s Good for You:

We don’t pull enough in daily life, and this leads to poor posture, back pain, and muscle imbalances. This exercise strengthens the upper back, lats, and biceps, helping to reverse protracted shoulders and promote a stronger, more upright posture. It’s also easy on the joints and great for improving shoulder stability.

How to Do It:

Loop a band around a doorknob or secure point.

Stand back with arms extended and core engaged.

Pull the handles toward your ribs while squeezing your shoulder blades together, then return slowly.

The Importance of Nutrition

Nutrition is an important component of reducing belly fat and inflammation, says Fontaine. “I always say: you can’t out-run your fork. There is a common misconception that you can out-train poor nutrition, and for most people, what they eat is more important — and harder to change — than how they train. Reducing body fat and inflammation after 60 absolutely depends on improving dietary habits,” he explains. “Put simply: if your goal is to reduce inflammation and body fat, nutrition isn’t just part of the solution, it’s the foundation.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here’s why nutrition is even more essential as we age: