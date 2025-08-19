Most people head to Costco to save money and to spend as little as possible. However, if you want to splurge seriously, there are many expensive, name-brand, luxury, and top-of-the-line items to buy at the warehouse and online. From the best cookware in the world to giant diamond engagement rings, gourmet caviar, and even gold bars, here are the 11 most expensive Costco products you can actually buy right now.

Le Creuset 166-piece Ultimate Cookware Set

The Le Creuset 166-piece Ultimate Cookware Set is specifically for those who appreciate the finer things in life. The exclusive set, which makes a great splurge gift for the chef in your life, comes in blue or red and includes 166 pieces of the brand’s Cast Iron, Stoneware, Stainless Steel, Silicone, Wine tools, accessories, and much more. It has so much stuff that it ships in eight boxes on a pallet.

Emerald Cut 5.81 ctw VVS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Halo Wedding Ring

Looking to propose, and money is no object? Spend a cool $149,999.99 on this one-of-a-kind, nearly 6-carat emerald-cut engagement ring. The stone is almost flawless with VVS2 clarity and near colorless (G) color.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Cushion Cut 7.01 ct Center VS2 Clarity, Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Platinum Three Stone Ring

If you prefer a yellow diamond, splurge on this Cushion Cut 7.01 ct Center VS2 Clarity, Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Platinum Three Stone Ring. For a cool $134,999.99, it can be yours.

Omega De Ville Prestige Two Tone Automatic Men’s Watch

Costco is known to sneak some luxury designer timepieces onto its website. Currently, the most expensive is the ​​Omega De Ville Prestige Two Tone Automatic Men’s Watch, 36.8mm with a yellow gold and stainless steel case and bracelet and an 18 kt gold bezel. “Authentic Omega watch! For gray market high-end watches, I always prefer to buy from Costco since I am sure I will get an authentic one with a reasonable price,” one shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

100 Gram Gold Bar Rand Refinery

Costco sells gold bars! The most pricey is this 100 Gram Gold Bar Rand Refinery (New in Assay) for a cool $10,999.99. “​​A perfect experience from start to finish! The 100-gram gold bar arrived via FedEx, and the product quality was immediately apparent. The bar has a beautiful luster and a satisfying weight. Heavy bar full of pure gold. Stunning luster– you can sense the value in your hand. Excellent packaging and great price! The packaging protected the valuable item during transit. The secure packaging and seal provided confidence in the safety of the investment. FedEx’s shipping was efficient and reliable. Tracking updates were provided, and the delivery was swift and seamless. The product and seller are recommended for their quality and service. This gold bar is a fantastic investment and a beautiful piece to add to any collection. A 5-star rating is well-deserved,” one shopper says.

Wales Bedroom Collection by Virginia House

Costco is also a great place to buy high-quality furniture. This 6-piece Wales Bedroom Collection by Virginia House bedroom set for $9,399.99 comes with solid cherry and birch furnishings, including a King Bed, 2 Nightstands, Dresser, Mirror, and Chest.

Tempur-Pedic Supreme 11.5″ Medium or Firm Mattress with Ergo Adjustable Base

Shopping for a name-brand mattress? The most expensive luxury sleeping surface at the warehouse is the Tempur-Pedic Supreme 11.5″ Medium or Firm Mattress with Ergo Adjustable Base split king, a $4,499.99 investment. “I researched a lot of mattresses and went to a few stores to lay down on some as well. At first I was going to get a hybrid as my then mattress was firm and a coil but decided on the medium non hybrid King from Costco, which is medium firm and perfect for me – but the power adjustable base I bought from Tempurpedic as I wanted more features than the very basic one – and it’s the only one that you can get from Costco. I’m a back sleeper mostly and sometimes side and this mattress is amazing !! And of course the price is as well!! Professionally delivered and set up ! Love everything about it!” one shopper says.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Samsung 85″ Class – The Frame Pro Series

You can buy super cheap TVs at Costco, or you can get the top-of-the-line Samsung 85″ Class – The Frame Pro Series for $4,299.99. “I was really excited to try the new Frame Pro and be an early adopter! Compared to the previous Frame TV, this model is a big step up—it’s the first to feature Neo QLED (mini LEDs) for a brighter, more vibrant picture, and it introduces a wireless One Connect box for a cleaner setup,” one shopper says.

Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack

If you have a special occasion coming up and want to splurge on the finest caviar, head to Costco. This Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack, 35.2 oz is $1,999.99 and shoppers claim it’s the real deal. “These GOLDEN caviar are the real caviar and everything else is fish egg. It is truly the best with a wonderful, tasteful ‘BURST’ in your mouth. Real fresh, does not have a smell, which makes it fresh and great! It is worth every penny!!” one shopper attests.

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Cream

Costco sells La Mer, but that isn’t the most expensive skincare item you can buy at the warehouse. This 1.7 ounce jar of La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Cream is. It costs $684.99, which seems like a lot until you realize how much it retails for at other stores – $970. “Superb product, have used for more than 40 years. Delighted Coctco is able to make it available,” writes one shopper. “La Prairie is an excellent product and I am delighted that Costco is now providing the Pure Gold Radiance Cream to its customers. I wish that Costco would also carry the La Prairie pure gold radiance cream in the eye cream and serum,” another says.

GE Profile 4-Piece INDUCTION Kitchen Package

Looking to upgrade your kitchen in luxury? The most expensive package is the GE Profile 4-Piece INDUCTION Kitchen Package with 27.9 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator, selling for $11,999.96. Don’t need all the pieces? You can build a custom bundle with everything you need.