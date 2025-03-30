7 Fast-Food Chains Shoppers Say Feel Like They're Disappearing

Every week, a new Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, or Dunkin' is popping up right around the corner. While some fast food chains are surviving or even thriving, others are disappearing before our eyes. This brings up a lot of feelings for diners who grew up feasting on specific dishes or have special memories from their youth enjoying meals at them. Here are 7 fast-food chains shoppers say are disappearing.

Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's seafood is legendary. While many restaurants are still operating, LJS's was the top mention of disappearing fast food chains. "If they were still near me in California I would eat there just for the nostalgia. I loved their fried fish as a kid. I hate seafood but loved their fish," one Redditor reflects. "I loved Long John Silvers as a kid in the 80s— back when the building had the wood docks around it and the building was styled like a boat. I remember asking my dad if it used to be a boat. Maybe I had a big imagination, but I really felt like we were sailing there," another wrote.

Quiznos

Quizno's was everywhere in the 1980s and 1990s. At one point, it was the second-largest sandwich chain in the countr,y with 5,000 restaurants. Currently, there are only 148 in the US. "I think about Quizno's at least once a month. Haven't been there in over ten years, but the chicken carbonara sandwich was so good!" one person recalls. "Yeah, almost all in the Dallas area closed a few years ago, but there is one hanging on in Carrollton and the owner tells me he has no plans to ever close… as someone below said, the chicken carbonara sandwich is like crack to me," another mentioned. "I still like to think their terrible rathergood-like commercials are what did them in," a third suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boston Market

Boston Market, known as Boston Chicken until 1995, was a staple in the 1990s, opearing over 1,000 stores at its peak. Currently, only 14 remain. "They used to be really good. In 1997," one person stated. "Jesus. That still exists? I haven't seen one since the early 2000s," another said. "Every single local one around me closed recently," a third chimed in.

Fazoli's

Fazoli's, fast food Italian, peaked at 400 restaurants in 2004. Currently, less than half remain. "Totally forgot about Fazolis," one wrote, mentioning their trademark breadsticks. "What's crazy is they are actually making a comeback. I recently worked for a restaurant corporation that is opening up many around the Phoenix area. The first one opened in Mesa not long ago," another chimed in.

Wienerschnitzel

Hot dogs are the featured cuisine at Wienershnitzel, and diners claim the restaurant has dwindled over time. "There was a time when Wienershnitzel had THE best breakfast sandwiches. Kicked the crap outta any other fast food breakfast sammies. I was still a kid when they decided to take them off the menu. Was super bummed out!" one person said. "I remember the Weinerschnizzle had two hotdogs for 99 cents. This was a great public service, save a poor working man's life. Nice lunch for pocket change," another recalled.

Roy Rogers

Lots of people have serious nostalgia for Roy Rogers restaurants, which once operated over 600 restaurants. Only 41 remain open. "I haven't seen one of those since the '80s," one person said. "I have a special memory of Roy Rogers. Back in the 90s we had a few in the Bronx. The one my dad and I went to was across a move theater. My dad would take me to the movies and then we go get RR after. Now the Roy Rogers is a Home Depot and the movie theater is some kind of 'first-of-its-kind multilevel warehouse.' It just looks like a big sterile box," another added. "Roy Rogers is actually undergoing a resurgence. They're headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, and it is not uncommon, at least in the Mid-Atlantic region, to see new Roy Rogers locations open up," a third claimed.

Steak 'n Shake

Since 2018, Steak 'n Shake has closed 200 locations. "They seem to have replaced most of their employees with computers and kiosk and often you cannot even eat inside. It is a shame because their burgers, shakes, and fries are like the best out of any of the major fast food restaurants. Also even just a few years ago their staff were well dressed and really polite but now seem so stressed and overwhelmed. It is really sad to see," one said. "Stake N Shake recently came to our area, about 5 years ago and they are already shutting down soon," another added.