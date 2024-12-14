9 Fast-Food Chains That Use Fresh-Cut Potatoes For Their Fries

What's a burger or fried chicken sandwich without a side of french fries? The fast-food staple is popular for good reason, offering comfort in the form of delectable, salty crispiness. However, not all fries are created equal.

Many fast-food joints, such as McDonald's and Burger King, serve frozen fries, which take less time and cost less money to make. That being said, there are still fast-food chains you can count on to serve fresh fries that haven't spent any time in the freezer. Some places even share their exact process behind making this beloved side.

If you're looking to swing by a chain that prioritizes the freshness of its fries, we've got you covered. From burger chains to a barbecue hotspot, here are nine chains where you can score fresh-cut fries.

In-N-Out Burger

As highlighted on its website, In-N-Out prides itself on making things "the old fashioned way," noting that it doesn't freeze, pre-package, or microwave its food. In terms of its fries, the chain ships its potatoes from a farm, hand-cuts the spuds in-store, and cooks them in 100% sunflower oil.

While standard fries are the only option listed on the menu, customers can elevate their side with toppings. One popular choice is the animal-style order, which consists of fries topped with melted cheese, In-N-Out's signature spread, and grilled onions.

Five Guys

At Five Guys, customers can count on the chain to serve freshly made boardwalk-style fries. What sets this spot apart from others is that it cooks its fries twice to ensure a firm exterior and soft interior.

In 2022, Business Insider reported that Five Guys sources its potatoes from Idaho 10 months out of the year, while it uses "gap potatoes" from Washington or Oregon during the remaining two months.

The media outlet reported that an employee will first wash the potatoes and place them in a slicer to cut the spuds into french fry shapes. The fries are then transported to a basket device that "agitates" the potatoes to remove most of the starch and sugar. After this, they're placed into cold water to soak until they get added to the fryer, which is filled with 100% peanut oil.

Five Guys' fries come in two varieties. There's the classic Five Guys Style and the Cajun Style, which is covered in a Cajun spice blend.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi stands out from other burger chains because of its commitment to quality, which is frequently associated with its antibiotic- and hormone-free Angus beef burgers. Additionally, every ingredient at BurgerFi is fresh, hand-washed, chopped, and prepared in-house daily, according to its website.

To make its fries, the Florida-based burger chain uses never-frozen Russet potatoes, which are cut fresh and cooked in canola oil. The chain's website says BurgerFi uses a "complicated three-step process," which begins with blanching the potatoes and concludes with frying them twice.

Beyond the classic salted variety, BurgerFi can also customize its fries by incorporating various add-ins. A few options include Truffle Style, Cajun Style, and Parmesan + Herb.

Wingstop

Wingstop is most commonly associated with its namesake poultry item, but its fries are worth noting too. That's because they're hand-cut, cooked-to order, and covered in seasoning. These fries come in three different varieties.

First, there are the classic Seasoned Fries, which are hand-tossed in the chain's signature fry seasoning. For something with a little extra oomph, you can opt for the Cheese Fries, which are the Seasoned Fries covered in a creamy jalapeño garlic sauce. Then, there are the Louisiana Voodoo Fries, which are hand-tossed in Wingstop's signature Cajun seasoning and drizzled in cheese sauce and housemade ranch.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

In September 2022, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, America's largest barbecue chain, announced that it was upgrading its menu by adding hand-cut fries, which are sliced on-site. The chain first introduced these fries at select locations earlier that same year. According to a brand representative, Dickey's prepares its fries every morning.

Another key feature of the fries is that they're sprinkled with Dickey's Foo Foo Seasoning. The blend, which the chain sells in bottles, includes salt, garlic, onion, black pepper, cumin, and soybean oil.

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is committed to using high-quality ingredients, from its 100% grass-fed organic beef patties to its cage-free chicken. When it comes to the chain's fries, customers can take comfort in knowing that these are made from hand-cut potatoes and cooked in olive oil.

The organic burger concept offers a few different fry options, starting with Classic Olive Oil Fries, which are lightly salted. For those craving something a bit more elevated, there are the Elevation Fries, which are the Classic Olive Oil Fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, an Elevation Sauce drizzle, and grilled onions. Seeking some spice? Opt for the Fiery Fries, which are covered in melted cheddar cheese, hot pepper relish, and jalapeños.

Mooyah

This burger chain, which has nearly 100 restaurants across 23 states, is not only worth noting because of its never-frozen 100% Certified Angus beef, but it's also committed to serving quality fries. These are are made via a 24-hour, six-step process, according to the chain's website.

While Mooyah doesn't share the specific steps involved, it does note that it "requires a bunch of washing, cutting, rinsing, agitating (the potatoes and us) and double-frying" in canola oil. Besides serving classic fries, which are made with No. 1 Idaho potatoes, the chain also offers sweet potato fries and house-made chips.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

You'll find this fast-casual burger chain in around 30 locations across Texas. You'll also find some tantalizing fries, which are made from Chipperbec potatoes, a brand of white round spuds made specifically for fries and chips. Hopdoddy hand-cuts these potatoes in a slicer every day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In a 2021 YouTube video, chef Matt of Hopdoddy explained the entire fry-making process. After the potatoes are cut, they are placed into a solution to maintain the potatoes' fluffiness and prevent browning. The fries then get soaked overnight, are rinsed once more, and are fried twice to maximize crispiness. They're also seasoned immediately after leaving the fryer.

Beyond Hopdoddy's traditional hand-cut fries, the burger joint serves several other varieties, including green chile queso, hot honey sage, truffle, nacho, and sweet potato.

P. Terry's Burger Stand

In addition to serving burgers that are free of antibiotics and hormones, Texas burger joint P. Terry's prioritizes how it makes its french fries. These are made with Idaho Burbank potatoes, which are hand-cut every day, and cooked in 100% canola oil, as stated on the chain's website.

"​​All you taste is the potato like it was intended to taste, like a real potato," according to P. Terry's.

This year, the Austin American-Statesman voted P. Terry's fries as the best in the Texas capital, earning 25.6% of the votes, followed by Hyde Park Bar & Grill and Dan's Hamburgers. The chain currently has more than 30 restaurants in Austin and Central Texas.