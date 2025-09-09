7 Fast-Food Chains That Have Gone From the Best to the Bottom In a Few Years

Fast food chains might seem like they are thriving, operating multiple locations nationally and internationally, but oftentimes, things aren’t what they seem. Financial struggles occur for various reasons, ranging from mismanagement to external forces, like recessions and pandemics. As a result, many restaurants are forced to make changes, some filing for bankruptcy. Here are 7 fast-food chains that have gone from best to the bottom in a few years.

Burgerim

Burgerim is an Israeli fast food hamburger franchise that opened its first U.S. location in 2016. The niche? Mini gourmet burgers in 10 types of patties, including beef, chicken, lamb, salmon, and falafel options, that are totally customizable. The brand rapidly grew to over 200 locations by 2019. In 2020, Restaurant Business magazine published an exposé on the company, accusing the founder of running the company like a “pyramid scheme.” The U.S. Attorney General in California ended up filing a lawsuit against the CEO and founder; however, it was reported that the former had fled the United States to Israel to avoid legal repercussions.

Quiznos

Quiznos was everywhere in the 1980s and 1990s, and was the second-largest sandwich chain with 5,000 restaurants across the country at one point. Now, there are fewer than 150 locations. “I think about Quizno’s at least once a month. Haven’t been there in over ten years, but the chicken carbonara sandwich was so good!” one Redditor recalls. The brand was also known for edgy commercials. “I still like to think their terrible rathergood-like commercials are what did them in,” one person suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boston Market

Boston Market, known as Boston Chicken until 1995, was a staple in the 1990s. Tapping into the rotisserie chicken craze, the chain served up delicious sides, sandwiches, and soups, operating over 1,000 stores at its peak. Now, fewer than 14 remain. “They used to be really good. In 1997,” one person stated. “Jesus. That still exists? I haven’t seen one since the early 2000s,” another said. “Every single local one around me closed recently,” a third chimed in.

Del Taco

Del Taco was once a wildly popular Mexican fast food chain. However, it has experienced struggling sales, with same-store sales declining 4.5% the quarter that ended in January 2025. They also closed a few locations in Colorado, but claimed the closures were “temporary” and said the restaurants would reopen “as soon as possible.” “At this time, our Denver and Colorado Springs franchise locations are temporarily closed,” the San Diego-based chain said. “We will re-open these locations as soon as possible and will share updates as they become available.”

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake rapidly expanded across the country. However, since 2018 it has closed 200 locations and trimmed down expenses. “They seem to have replaced most of their employees with computers and kiosk and often you cannot even eat inside. It is a shame because their burgers, shakes, and fries are like the best out of any of the major fast food restaurants. Also even just a few years ago their staff were well dressed and really polite but now seem so stressed and overwhelmed. It is really sad to see,” one said. “Stake N Shake recently came to our area, about 5 years ago and they are already shutting down soon,” another added.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill, a popular chain with many locations in California, closed 48 restaurants in June 2024, announcing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. This marked the chain’s second bankruptcy in just a few years. The company attributed it to rising costs, declining customer visits, and California’s minimum wage hike.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi exploded during the gourmet burger boom. According to a report, the chain, owned by the parent company of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. “BurgerFi and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings are dynamic and beloved brands, and in the face of a drastic decline in post-pandemic consumer spending amidst sustained inflation and increasing food and labor costs, we need to stabilize the business in a structured process,” said Jeremy Rosenthal, Chief Restructuring Officer of BurgerFi International, Inc. “We are confident that this process will allow us to protect and grow our brands and to continue the operational turnaround started less than 12 months ago and secure additional capital.”