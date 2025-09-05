It’s hard to drive a few miles without seeing a McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, or Dunkin’, all thriving chains. However, there once was a time when Kenny Rogers Roaster, Blimpie, and Burger Chef were common fast food vocabulary. These chains, and a few others, were once beloved by foodies and fast food lovers. However, many are gone, while some have a few straggling restaurants left. Here are 7 once-beloved fast food chains that failed miserably.

Burger Chef

Burger Chef once rivaled McDonald’s with 1,200+ locations but collapsed in the ’80s. The Indiana-based chain introduced combo meals before McDonald’s and Burger King. Founded in Indianapolis in 1954, in less than 20 years, 1,050 locations opened across the country. “It was basically a Dairy Queen burger with a salad bar you could pick from to load on top of it. Imagine a fast food restaurant with the appeal of a bowling alley without lanes and the taste of high school cafeteria and you get a clearer idea,” one Redditor recalled. Due to lawsuits, corporate shakeups, and poor management, the final Burger Chef closed in 1996.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Kenny Rogers started Kenny Rogers Roasters in the 1990s, when rotisserie chicken was all the rage. The chain thrived for years, peaking at over 400 restaurants globally. Many believe rapid expansion was a fatal mistake, as the chain filed for bankruptcy in 1998. The last restaurant in the US closed in 2011, but according to Restaurant Business, you can still dine at a Kenny Rogers Roasters in Singapore.

Blimpie

Many believe that Subway’s former rival Blimpie, fell apart after losing the sandwich wars. Once known as “America’s Sub Shop,” Blimpie opened in 1964 in Hoboken, New Jersey, and was one of the first sub sandwich chains. For over 50 years, the sandwich chain grew in sales and name recognition, but it wasn’t prepared when the competition heated up. According to USA Today in 2012, Blimpie closed 1,114 stores between 2001 and 2011. Its sales declined by 60.1%. By 202, there were only 220 remaining in the United States. Per Franchising.com, Blimpie is trying to make a comeback by expanding into new markets, including Southeast Asia.

Cosi

Cosi, a chain that tried to bring flatbread sandwiches and pizza mainstream, started in 1989 in Paris before landing in the US and becoming a public company in 2002. It peaked at 151 locations in 2008. However, the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the first time in September 2016 after failing to post an annual profit since 1998. It again filed for bankruptcy in 2020, shuttering its 30 locations nationwide. According to the chain’s website, there are now 11 locations open.

Red Barn

Housed in red barn-shaped buildings, Red Barn was a kitschy burger joint started in 1961. At one point, operated up to 400 restaurants in 19 states, Canada, and Australia. Corporate ownership changes took the chain to a fateful end in 1988. It is now immortalized in a Facebook group devoted to its memory. “I worked at the Red Barn in Nashville, TN. There were three restaurants – one on Nolensville Road, Murfreesboro Road and Charlotte Pike. The chicken was better than any chicken around now and the burgers beat McDonald’s any day of the week,” one person wrote.

Gino’s Hamburgers

Gino’s Hamburgers, started by Baltimore Colts players, including Gino Giant, its namesake, was a popular East Coast burger chain with over 330 restaurants, eventually tackled by bigger brands like McDonald’s and Burger King. It opened in 1957 and was ultimately acquired by the Marriott Corporation in 1982. Its locations became Roy Rogers restaurants by 1986.

Hot ‘n Now

Hot ‘n Now, once popularized for 39-cent burgers, is another chain that was hurt by rapid expansion. Founded in 1984, the chain once peaked in more than 150 locations throughout the United States. Under the ownership of PepsiCo, the chain filed for bankruptcy in 2004, and was then sold to STEN Corporation. However, recently, new owners are trying for a comeback. For many years, the only remaining Hot ‘n Now was in Sturgis, Michigan. However, two more are opening in the boot state this year, one in Wayland and one in Alpena.