7 Fast-Food Items Customers Say are “the Worst”

Fast food isn’t exactly cheap anymore, and customers are more critical than ever of menu items that don’t measure up—especially if those same items used to be great but have dipped in quality, or just don’t taste the same. In one of many threads on social media, Redditors discussed just which specific items they avoid these days, even if they actually like the restaurant chain overall. Here are seven fast-food items customers say are just not worth the money (or calories!).

Popeyes Chicken Wraps

Some fast-food fans are not impressed by the taste of the Popeyes Chicken Wraps. “The wraps at Popeye’s, sorry not sorry. A) It was advertised as being inspired by their biscuits, nothing about it screamed the taste of their biscuits, B) it hardly qualified as a wrap with a taste-to-taste comparison with other places,” one disappointed Redditor said. “Their tortillas are especially terrible!” another agreed.

McDonald’s McCrispy

Even McDonald’s fans aren’t impressed with the McCrispy (but admit the McChicken is top tier). “The McDonald’s McCrispy. They wanted to compete in the chicken sandwich wars and came out with the worst fast food chicken sandwich,” one Redditor said. “And it’s weird because their McChicken is by far better than any of the other places budget chicken sandwich. Especially the spicy,” another agreed.

Chipotle Bowls

Chipotle’s bowls are wildly inconsistent, customers say. “Sorry but Chipotle. The food would be middling for normal fast food prices, but the amount they charge for what they’re serving is highway robbery,” one complained. “I think this is also dependent on where you are in the country… I’ve had enough under-filled /mediocre bowls and quesadillas here in NYC that cost me $14+ to not go back anymore. Especially since customer service became pepper the ai chatbot,” another agreed.

Raising Cane’s Sauce

Many customers are not impressed with the Raising Cane’s Sauce. “Raising Cane’s…. If a sauce is by far the best part of the restaurant, it’s not a good sign,” one said. “The sauce is so mediocre and people obsess over it. It’s ridiculous,” another agreed.

Wendy’s Dave’s Single

Some customers are not fans of the Wendy’s Dave’s Single/Double etc. “Everyone says their Dave’s burgers are the best, but I’m just not a big fan. They’re always soggy, and I’d rather have the charbroiled flavor of the Whopper than the wet mouthfeel of Wendy’s beef, fresh or not.”

Whataburger Burger

Whataburger’s burgers don’t cut it with some customers, who say it’s too expensive for what it is. “I spent almost $20 for a double bacon cheeseburger at Whataburger, and that’s without fries or a drink. Wasn’t even that good. For 20 bucks I’m expecting like Five Guys quality, but Whataburger honestly is worse than Burger King imo,” one disgruntled Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC Chicken

Customers say the food at KFC is “a consistent letdown,” both in terms of quality and price. “I wish I was alive for the glory days of KFC, I heard it used to be really good back in the day. Even back in the 90s I heard it was still ok,” one Redditor said. “All these places fell off hard. KFC gave me the smallest pieces of chicken I’ve ever seen. Their serving size for sides that aren’t family are pathetic. There’s never been a better time to learn how to cook your own food,” another said.