72 Popular Fast-Food Items You Have to Try at Least Once
The world of fast-food is an ever-expansive landscape of new flavors, wacky mashups, and indulgent ingredients you'd never dare put together yourself. It's almost wrong how right it feels to enjoy these gluttonous creations. And while fast-paced innovation is often key to piquing our curiosity, there are some fast-food items that transcend their humble beginnings and stay on the menus for decades. Those are the true MVPs, the kinds of items that have achieved the status of icons with their enduring appeal.
Eat This, Not That! wanted to compile and highlight these legendary sandwiches, sides, and drinks, and create a sort of fast-food bucket list. This list of 75 such items draws from many different chains and includes things that have a long legacy but are still around today. Some are the result of years of perfecting recipes, understanding customer cravings, and pushing the boundaries of flavor and convenience. Others have garnered unexpected fandom that even their creators weren't anticipating.
So whether you're a seasoned fast-food aficionado or simply a curious eater looking to explore the crème de la crème of drive-thru delights, these items are truly worth your time.
From classics like Chicken McNuggets to funky newcomers like the Curderburger, America's must-try fast-food essentials will certainly include the following:
McDonald's French Fries
Calories: 320
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 260 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 5 g
They're satisfyingly crunchy, perfectly seasoned, and impossible to stop eating. Not to mention, they have been named the best fries in the biz over and over in various fry roundups and industry surveys. McDonald's world-famous fries may just be the most iconic fast food item ever created and if there's an American that hasn't tried them yet, they should add it to their bucket list. With over 14,000 Mickey D's locations peppered across the United States, you can get them anywhere, any time.
Burger King's Whopper
Calories: 660
Fat: 40 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 980 mg
Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 28 g
The Whopper has been around for over 60 years, and it's considered Burger King's signature burger. The sandwich has been one of the longest-lasting menu items in fast food with virtually no changes to the core recipe: the flame-grilled burger patty, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and a toasted sesame-seed bun.
McDonald's Quarter Pounder
Calories: 420
Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 730 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 25 g
McDonald's Quarter Pounder, one of the chain's most popular burgers, is made from 100% fresh beef (not frozen) beef, that's hot, deliciously juicy, and cooked to order. It has reared and fed generations of Americans and continues to do so to this day.
KFC's Original Recipe Fried Chicken
Calories: 390
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 1,190 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 39 g
KFC's fried chicken will always have us singing about it being "finger' lickin' good" (it's a core memory), because it consistently is the best fast-food fried chicken in a bucket on the market. The original recipe, made from a secret list of herbs and spices created by the chain's founder, Colonel Sanders, has filled bellies across the U.S. for over 75 years.
Five Guys' Cheeseburger
Calories: 980
Fat: 55 g
Sodium: 1,050 mg
Carbs: 40 g
A relatively "new" fast-food chain, Five Guys was founded in the 1980s with the premise that only fresh ground beef will do for its burgers. There are no freezers at Five Guys restaurants, only coolers. The classic cheeseburger is cooked to order and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun with as many toppings as your heart desires.
Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich
Calories: 700
Fat: 42 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)
Sodium: 1,765 mg
Carbs: 50 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 28 g
There is no shortage of excellent fried chicken sandwiches available at fast-food restaurants, but Popeyes was the very first brand to propel this new item to stardom. When it launched the industry original in 2019, the item promptly sold out and achieved the iconic status it still enjoys today.
Chipotle's Burrito Bowl
Bowls have become a takeout must around the country, and Chipotle helped launch that trend in a big way with its burrito bowls about 20 years ago. The beauty of these fast-casual inventions is that they can be as light or as indulgent as you want. And while there are many, many great options out there to try today, the Chipotle bowl is still iconic in this realm.
Shake Shack's Shack Burger
Single Shackburger (Per Serving)
Calories: 500
Fat: 30 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 1,250 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 29 g
This burger was initially sold out of a cart in New York City's Madison Square Park back in 2001, and the lines for a Shack Burger and a custard stretched around the park. The popularity of this burger hasn't waned, and Shake Shack now has over 300 restaurants around the country. The burgers are made with a fresh 100% Angus beef blend containing zero hormones or antibiotics, according to the chain. The price tag on this burger is a little higher than others but well worth it.
McDonald's Chicken McNuggets
Calories: 250
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 500 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 14 g
Many of us grew up snacking on these bite-size chunks of chicken on busy weekends. And while the industry is now brimming with chicken nugget options, some of which may be even better than the McNugget, the fact that McDonald's practically invented this category of fast food is something to celebrate.
In-N-Out's "Animal Style" Cheeseburger
Those living on the East Coast have heard legends about it while those living on the West Coast consider it the best fast-food burger around. Even chefs consider it a work of fast-food art. In-N-Out is famous for its not-so-secret "secret menu," and while everything on the restaurant's menu is pretty great, Animal Style items are next level. What's Animal Style Burger, you ask? The patty is grilled in mustard, giving it a unique tang, and extra Thousand Island and pickles layer on even more balanced acidity for a unique burger oozing with deliciousness.
Dairy Queen's Butterfinger Blizzard
Calories: 1,060
Fat: 37 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)
Sodium: 480 mg
Carbs: 155 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 119 g)
Protein: 27 g
Dairy Queen introduced the Blizzard—one of the most iconic frozen treats of all time—in 1985. And sure enough, the Butterfinger flavor is one of the few that has stood the test of time and still holding strong on the menu to this day. Not only is it still a top-notch Blizzard flavor, but our recent taste test voted it among the top 3 flavors currently available.
Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme
Calories: 540
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 1,210 mg
Carbs: 73 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 16 g
Taco Bell has always played fast and loose with traditional Mexican dishes, but the Crunchwrap Supreme takes it to the next level. And it's a delicious level: A flour tortilla layered with seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, crispy tostada shell, lettuce, tomatoes and topped with sour cream all wrapped in the unique Crunchwrap fold that looks a bit like a fancy envelope.
Jersey Mike's Original Italian Sandwich
Calories: 910
Fat: 54 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: <1 g)
Sodium: 2,468 mg
Carbs: 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 45 g
Jersey Mike's runs a serious sandwich business—even chefs rave about the chain. Launching as one of the first sub shops in the country in 1958, the brand started off as a friendly neighborhood joint on the Jersey Shore. Not only does it have a cult following today, but it serves up one of the very best Italian sandwiches in the country, layered with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. A not-to-be-missed delight!
Domino's Cheese Pizza
Calories: 130
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 400 mg
Carbs: 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 8 g
Chain restaurant pizza, which a lot of us grew up on, can be polarizing amongst gourmands, but most agree Domino's still does a pretty great cheese pie. The world's largest pizza chain delivers its food hot and fast and you can customize everything, including the crust style, sauce, and of course, toppings.
Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich
Calories: 360
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 970 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 23 g
Inspired by a small sandwich shop in Massachusetts called Kelly's, Arby's brought this North Shore-style sandwich to the masses. It's a simple and satisfying creation, with thinly sliced warm roast beef piled high on a sesame seed bun, served with Arby's sauce or horseradish sauce for that extra zing. Because Arby's beef is so iconic, this one is a must-try.
Wendy's Baconator
Calories: 960
Fat: 66 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)
Sodium: 1,600 mg
Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 57 g
The home of the square burger patty created the Baconator in 2007, and it's been a menu staple ever since. Made with two square beef patties, American cheese, a hearty six slices of Applewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise, ketchup, and a soft bun, the Baconator is the "best way to eat a bacon cheeseburger" according to the restaurant.
Culver's Butterburger
Calories: 390
Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 480 mg
Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 20 g
The popular Butterburger debuted in 1984, with the opening of the first Culver's location in Wisconsin. These burgers were originally made with an ice cream scoop to make the perfect patty. With fresh, never frozen beef, they quickly became a crave-worthy Midwest classic.
White Castle's Original Slider
Calories: 140
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 230 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 6 g
A slider so good there's a hilarious movie, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, about hunting down a case of them. The chain's Original Slider has been around since 1921, making it the oldest burger currently on the market. Originally marketed as a health food, the steam-grilled burger is cooked on a bed of onions and served topped with a slice of American or Jalapeño cheese.
Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich
Calories: 420
Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 1,460 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 29 g
Chick-fil-A, much like Popeyes, serves the fried chicken sandwich to beat. Except this one is more of a long-lasting classic, having been around for 60 years. And while Popeyes takes the cake for being the new, cool sandwich on the block, Chick-fil-A's version has stood the test of time and has propelled its makers into the top 3 highest-grossing fast-food chains in America.
Portillo's Italian Beef Sub
Calories: 690
Fat: 34 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)
Sodium: 1,237 mg
Carbs: 59 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 33 g
Portillo's opened its first restaurant in 1963 serving hot dogs, but the Midwestern Italian chain's real claim to fame is its mighty Italian Beef sandwich. It's an absolute classic, layered with thinly sliced roast beef, peppers, and giardiniera on a toasty bun.
Culver's Cheese Curds
Calories: 520
Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 1,230 mg
Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 20 g
What's better than fried cheese? And nowhere is it more adored than in the Midwest, where fried cheese curds comprise classic fare. Culver's does an excellent rendition of these tiny hot balls of cheese, which are also a pretty unique item for a fast-food menu.
Subway's Footlong Sub
Subway's footlong sandwiches need no introduction—we all have that jingle stuck in our heads. These classic subs are still going strong on menus across the country, with new additions being created every year. Not to mention, the chain now sells footlong snacks, too.
McDonald's Egg McMuffin
Calories: 310
Fat: 13 g
Sodium: 770 mg
Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 17 g
McDonald's started serving breakfast in the 1970s, with the Egg McMuffin hitting test stores in 1972 and rolling out across the country in 1975. A franchisee in Santa Barbara actually developed the Teflon rings that make the eggs the perfect shape to fit on an English muffin, along with American cheese and Canadian bacon. And we've never looked back since!
Wendy's Plain Baked Potato
Calories: 270
Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 40 mg
Carbs: 61 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 7 g
Wendy's has always done things a little different (like creating square-shaped beef patties), and the Ohio-based chain launched baked potatoes during the health-conscious era of 1980s, along with a tuna-stuffed tomato and a cottage cheese and pineapple salad. Only the baked potato survived, and still sells well, as an inexpensive yet quirky side.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte
Calories: 370
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 45 g)
Protein: 1 g
The drink that spurred a national trend and ignited the Starbucks obsession for so many of us, the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte is eagerly anticipated as the first sign of fall each year. The spice blend, a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and more, is blended with hot (or iced) coffee and milk of your choosing. And while the chain now brings it back as early as August, we still feel like PSL season simply isn't long enough!
Auntie Anne's Original Pretzel
Calories: 340
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 870 mg
Carbs: 65 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 8 g
The buttery smell of Auntie Anne's Original Pretzel wafting through the mall is a core childhood memory for a lot of Americans. And the doughy treat remains a great on-the-go snack, with salted dough twisted into a pretzel shape, accompanied by dipping sauces like cheese and honey mustard.
Chick-fil-A's Waffle Fries
Calories: 420
Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 240 mg
Carbs: 45 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 5 g
Chick-fil-A serves its crispy honeycomb-patterned fries straight out of the fryer and dusted with sea salt—and they're some of the best, most unique fries in mainstream fast food. Not to mention, those extra ridges provide additional pockets for dipping sauce.
Nathan's Famous' Hot Dog
The iconic New York City hot dog stand now has brick-and-mortar locations in over 15 states, and is the sponsor of a major Fourth of July hotdog eating contest. The legendary all-beef dogs are made with a secret spice recipe and come on a traditional steamed hot dog bun and may just be the most famous hot dogs in the business.
Whataburger's No. 1
Calories: 590
Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 1,220 mg
Carbs: 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 29 g
This Texas-based chain gives Shake Shack and In-N-Out a run for their money. Whataburger crafts its patties from 100% pure ground beef without additives or filler. Its classic No 1 is made with a large beef patty, topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, and mustard. And it is to Texas what the Double-Double is to California.
McDonald's Apple Pie
Calories: 220
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 125 mg
Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 2 g
As American as McDonald's, the Apple Pie was introduced to the menu in 1968. In 1992, the hand pie recipe was changed from deep fried to baked, and the apples were changed from diced to sliced. Now, diners can choose between baked and fried versions.
Burger King's Chicken Fries
Calories: 220
Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 850 mg
Carbs: 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 3 g
One of the more offbeat items to hit the Burger King menu, Chicken Fries made their debut in 2005. These sticks were designed for easy snacking on the go, complete with a container that fit in a car's cup holder. Crispy Chicken Fries were on and off the menu a few times over the past two decades, but secured a permanent spot in 2015.
Wingstop's Lemon Pepper Bone-In Wings
Calories: 120
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 210 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 10 g
Unbreaded and covered in a peppery, lemony seasoning, Lemon Pepper Wings are a classic. Wingstop's version has been on offer since the first restaurant opened in 1994 and remains a best seller.
Hardee's Famous Star Burger
Calories: 670
Fat: 40 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 320 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 2 g
Hardee's has been around since the 1960s, and this burger is one of its standouts. It features a 3.5-ounce Angus beef patty, topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, dill pickles, Special Sauce, and mayonnaise on a toasted potato bun.
Moe's Homewrecker Burrito
The enormous Homewrecker Burrito is legendary. It's customizable, and comes with your choice of protein, rice, beans, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guac. And yes, guac is included in the price.
Pizza Hut's Stuffed Crust Pizza
Calories: 310
Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 660 mg
Carbs: 35 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 15 g
Stuffed Crust Pizza was invented by Pizza Hut in 1995, with famous ads telling people to eat pizza "the wrong way"—meaning crust first. Every large order of this game-changing pizza crust is filled with over half a pound of cheese, satisfying cheese lovers across the country.
Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake
Calories: 620
Fat: 20 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 400 mg
Carbs: 101 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 98 g)
Protein: 11 g
This creamy, sweet seasonal treat is the first sign of summer for Chick-fil-A fans, normally available from mid-June until the end of August. It's made from the restaurant's Icedream dessert mixed with peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry, making for one of the most recognizable and delectable milkshakes in fast food.
Zaxby's Fried Pickles
Calories: 470
Fat: 31 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 2,150 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 5 g
Fried pickles are objectively awesome, but also difficult to make at home. Enter Zaxby's, which sells this unicorn item across its 900 locations. The Fried Pickles are sliced into round coins, lightly breaded in cornmeal, and served with ranch dressing for dipping.
Church's Texas Chicken's Honey Butter Biscuits
Calories: 230
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 460 mg
Carbs: 25 g
Founded in Texas in 1952, Church's has been serving crispy fried chicken for over 70 years. And while the bird is delicious, it's even better with these popular, standout biscuits. They're soft, flakey, and made fresh daily. Not to mention, they're brushed with the restaurant's own honey butter for a hint of sweetness.
Del Taco's Habanero Crispy Chicken Taco
Calories: 240
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 540 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 9 g
Del Taco has been making tacos for decades and the Habanero Crispy Chicken Taco is the most popular, standout item. It's comprised of a crispy chicken strip, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar and creamy habanero sauce which has a bit of a kick. Because it's served in a flour tortilla it's reminiscent of the McDonald's snack wrap, and whether you call it a taco or not, it's a truly delicious little snack.
Firehouse Subs' Hook & Ladder Sandwich
Calories: 1,575
Fat: 75 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)
Sodium: 4,495 mg
Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 37 g)
Protein: 91 g
Founded in 1994 by two brothers who are former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is known for hearty sandwiches and donating a portion of their profits to supporting firefights across the country. The Hook & Ladder Sandwich is their signature creation, a mighty handheld filled with smoked turkey, honey ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard with a dill pickle spear served on the side.
Papa Johns' Papadias
Parmesan Crusted Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia (Per Order)
Calories: 1,050
Fat: 48 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 3,170 mg
Carbs: 80 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 74 g
When you want pizza but don't want to commit to an entire pie, look no further than Papa Johns' tasty Papadias. Sitting somewhere between a sandwich and a calzone, these cheese-crusted wonders made a major splash when first introduced in 2020. They are now a menu staple and come in classic sandwich styles like buffalo chicken, meatball pepperoni, and Italian.
Arby's Curly Fries
Calories: 250
Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 570 mg
Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 3 g
Arby's may "have the meats," as the slogan goes, but it's the Curly Fries that keep many customers coming back. Introduced in 1988, these spiral-shaped, Cajun-spiced fries have become the sandwich chain's most beloved item. In an industry that's rife with fried potatoes in all shapes and sizes, Arby's Curly Fries are both distinctive and uniquely delicious.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Calories: 130
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 13 g
Some chains try to be everything to everyone, continually expanding their menus to capitalize on all the latest trends. Too often, the diversification leads to a lot of mediocre food. Raising Cane's is not one of those chains. This fast-growing brand is laser-focused on one thing: chicken fingers—and it makes them as good as anyone in fast food. Cane's hand-battered chicken fingers come in a range of combo meals, from two to six pieces, all served with fries, Texas toast, and a drink. The chicken is dependably juicy and tender, and it tastes even better dipped in the house's tangy Cane's sauce.
Culver's Curderburger
It's not every day that something conceived as a joke turns into a massive success, but that's what happened with Culver's Curderburger. Combining two iconic menu items, Butterburgers and Wisconsin Cheese Curds, the ultra-cheesy burger originated as an April Fools' prank in 2021. The novelty item surprisingly became a hot seller—so much so that the chain brought it back in 2022 and again in 2023. Keep an eye on Culver's social media so you don't miss your next chance to try this truly one-of-a-kind burger.
Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Calories: 370
Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)
Sodium: 1,560 mg
Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 13 g
Green vegetables don't typically play much of a role in fast food, unless they're garnishing a sandwich of some sort. At Panera, though, plants are more equal partners in making the café chain so popular with customers, and not just because of the many delicious salads on the menu. The Broccoli Cheddar Soup is also a standout. The velvety smooth soup is filled with chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, and flavorsome seasonings.
Potbelly's A Wreck Sandwich
Calories: 660
Fat: 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)
Sodium: 1,750 mg
Carbs: 65 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 43 g
This weirdly titled, meaty delight is the signature sandwich at Potbelly, the Chicago-based sub shop founded in 1977, but that doesn't mean you can't make it your own. All the meats and cheese, including turkey breast, hickory smoked ham, Angus roast beef, salami, and Swiss, come standard, but the rest is completely customizable. You pick the veggies, roll type, and other toppings to create a mighty sandwich that's all yours.
Whataburger's Patty Melt
Calories: 940
Fat: 60 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)
Sodium: 1,760 mg
Carbs: 45 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 49 g
Another must from the Texas-founded chain, the Whataburger Patty Melt is an all-beef burger made with two cheesy patties, caramelized onions, and the chain's signature sauce. What it makes special is the crunchy, buttery Texas toast, which gives it a sort of grilled cheese vibe—albeit one packed with tasty beef patties.
Fatburger's Kingburger
Calories: 850
Fat: 41 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 1,490 mg
Carbs: 69 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 50 g
One of the most over-the-top fast food burgers, Fatburger's Kingburger is just that, a king-sized burger fit for royalty. The sandwich is made with a single fat patty, weighing one-third of a pound and made with 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection. It's served on a toasted sponge-dough bun, and should be ordered with "the works" for a truly extravagant fast-food experience.
Wendy's Frosty
Calories: 310
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 180 mg
Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 41 g)
Protein: 10 g
Lots of fast-food spots sell milkshakes, but Wendy's Frosty is an altogether different animal. It's so thick and creamy that a traditional drinking straw is utterly useless. You need a spoon. Or, better yet, scoop it up with the burger chain's crispy french fries—that's the customary way for many Wendy's regulars. The chain has introduced many flavors over the years, like the new triple berry, but the original chocolate Frosty is a timeless classic and arguably still the best pairing for those hot salty fries.
Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Donut
Calories: 190
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 85 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 3 g
You can get a decent doughnut from all kinds of places, but there's one yeasty round that rises above the rest: the Original Glazed from Krispy Kreme. This sugary standout was born back in 1937, when company founder Vernon Rudolph began selling doughnuts to local grocery stores in North Carolina, using a secret recipe that he legendarily acquired from a French chef. Now a global brand with its own freestanding shops, Krispy Kreme produces a wide variety of flavors and styles, but the light, impeccably soft original remains a peerless icon. For optimal enjoyment, get there when the neon sign out front says "hot."
Starbucks' Refreshers
Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade (Per 16-oz. Serving)
Calories: 140
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 15 mg
Carbs: 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 30 g)
Protein: 0 g
For caffeine lovers who don't love coffee, Starbucks launched these fruit-forward drinks in 2012. They're infused with energizing green coffee extract, but don't taste anything like coffee. Since then, Starbucks' Refreshers have become so popular that the chain offers 12 regular flavors, a coconut milk collection, and seasonal flavors like the patriotic-colored summer-berry lemonade.
Taco Bell's Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Calories: 490
Fat: 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)
Sodium: 840 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 20 g
Taco Bell is a whirlwind of innovation, regularly churning out new creations that turn traditional Mexican cooking on its head. One of its most successful and enduringly popular mash-ups is the Cheesy Gordita Crunch. The hybrid taco launched in 2004, wrapping a standard hard-shell taco in soft flatbread, with a layer of melted cheese holding everything together. Even as Taco Bell keeps rolling out newer formulations, fans are still crunching into these multi-layered handhelds some two decades later.
Torchy's Trailer Park Taco
Calories: 331
Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 777 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 18 g
With over 100 locations in 14 states, Austin, Texas-based Torchy's Tacos is a growing chain making fresh Tex-Mex meals at good prices. The must-try on its menu is the Trailer Park Taco, filled with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese with poblano sauce. But the go-to move at Torchy's is to get it "trashy," which means to remove the lettuce and add queso.
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza
Calories: 540
Fat: 30 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 1,010 mg
Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 19 g
It sounds like a total misnomer, but the Mexican pizza is not only a real thing—it's a fast-food sensation. Fans were outraged when the popular item was discontinued in 2020, spurring a petition drive and rumors about its inevitable return. Taco Bell eventually brought it back as a permanent menu option in 2022. Originally launched in 1985, the "pizza" is really more of an Americanized tostada, with seasoned beef and refried beans stacked between two shells with a zesty tomato sauce, three-cheese blend, and tomatoes on top. Whatever you call it, it's a crunchy, delicious, and distinctly Mexican-American fast-food gem.
Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad
Salads are not entirely uncommon in fast food, but fresh strawberries? Now, that's a unicorn! The juicy red fruit occasionally shows up at Wendy's—and when it does, it's a really big deal. The chain's Summer Strawberry Salad is a fan favorite, pairing the seasonal fruits with grilled chicken, crispy applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, cheese, and a sweet and tangy Champagne vinaigrette. The popular salad most recently returned for a limited time in June 2023.
Jack In the Box's Tacos
Calories: 170
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 380 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 6 g
Founded in 1951, Jack in the Box is primarily a burger chain, but its tacos have become a specialty, widely known as one of the best bargains in fast food. For just 99 cents in most restaurants, diners can get two hard shell tacos, filled with ground beef, melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce. At such a low price, why stick to just two?
Subway's Cookies
Chocolate Chip (Per 1 Cookie)
Calories: 210
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 120 mg
Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 2 g
For a sandwich chain, Subway shows an uncanny knack for making cookies. Available in an array of flavors, like double chocolate, chocolate chip, white chip macadamia, oatmeal, and strawberry cheesecake, the sweets are strikingly soft and chewy. You can choose to include one with almost any Subway meal deal—and you absolutely should. They're that good.
Taco Bell's Nacho Fries
Calories: 390
Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 770 mg
Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 4 g
An inventive spin on a fast-food cornerstone, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries have become one of the Mexican-inspired chain's most beloved items. The super crispy fries are flavored with nacho seasoning and paired with a warm queso dip for a bite that melds Mexican flavor with an American snacking favorite. First introduced in 2018, Taco Bell has brought back the limited-time offering nearly a dozen times, thanks to unrelenting customer demand. The chain even launched a Nacho Fries Lover's Pass in 2023, offering customers one order for 30 consecutive days for a single $10 fee. While Taco Bell regularly comes out with new spins on the popular item, the original Nacho Fries returned this past spring and are expected to stick around for the rest of the summer. Get yours while you still can.
Sonic's Cherry Limeade
Calories: 250
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 40 mg
Carbs: 66 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 65 g)
Protein: 0 g
If you're a fan of citrusy beverages, then Sonic is the drive-in for you. The popular chain offers a wide range of lemonades and limeades, most notably including its super-popular Cherry Limeade. Served over crushed ice, the drink is a blend of fresh squeezed lime and sweet cherry flavors, a truly refreshing combo you rarely find elsewhere.
Popeye's Fish Sandwich
Calories: 681
Fat: 35 g (Saturated Fat: 8.6 g, Trans Fat: 0.8 g)
Sodium: 2,386 mg
Carbs: 66 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 26 g
A recurring menu item that returns each year around Lent, Popeye's Fish Sandwich is a fan favorite that has spawned copycat recipes from people who want it all year round. The handheld features a breaded and fried flounder filet that gets topped with pickles and sauce and served on a brioche bun. You can get it in the straightforward classic style with tartar sauce, or jazzed up with spicy mayo.
Panda Express' Orange Chicken
Calories: 490
Fat: 23 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 820 mg
Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 19 g)
Protein: 25 g
When craving American-style Chinese food in a flash, Panda Express is an easy choice. And the most iconic, familiar item on the menu? The tangy, sweet, and spicy Orange Chicken. Chef Andy Kho invented this dish for Panda Express back in 1987 and it has since become a staple of Chinese-American cooking, available at restaurants and grocery stores coast to coast. But no one makes it quite as good as the original, which you can have over chow mein, fried rice, white rice, or greens.
A&W's Root Beer Float
Calories: 600
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 180 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0 g
A&W started out as a root beer stand over 100 years ago and still remains the quintessential brand of the fizzy sassafras-based soft drink. While the beverage is excellent all on its own, the must-order version is the Root Beer Float, which adds a big scoop of soft serve vanilla ice cream to the chain's signature item. Served in a frosty mug, the ice cream combines with the root beer to create creamy, bubbly bliss.
Panera Bread's Mac & Cheese
Calories: 960
Fat: 64 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g)
Sodium: 2,300 mg
Carbs: 67 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)
Protein: 32 g
Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and when you don't want to make it at home, Panera's ultra creamy version is the way to go. These super soft shells are the furthest from al dente you can imagine, but they are tossed in a melty blend of rich cheeses and served with a sourdough baguette, making for a hearty, satisfying meal that's unrivaled in the industry.
Five Guys' All the Way Burger
Sometimes ordering straight off the menu is the way to go. Other times, it's better to take matters into your own hands and hack the menu. At Five Guys, one popular hack is to order your burger "all the way." This simple phrase instantly adds eight popular toppings: lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled mushrooms, along with ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise—essentially, everything listed in black, according to the restaurant's menu. (Other add-ons are listed in red.) There's clearly a reason why that simple notation appears on the menu in the first place. "All the way" is the way to go.
Krystal's Original Krystal
Calories: 150
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 850 mg
Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 3 g
If you're from the South, you know there's only one place to get your slider fix, and it's not White Castle. Founded in Tennessee during the Great Depression, Krystal is so synonymous with miniature beef burgers that folks doesn't even call them sliders. They're simply called "Krystals." The Original Krystal features a small square patty on an equally small, square-shaped steamed bun, topped with diced onions, mustard, and pickles. You're not a real southerner (or even an honorary one) until you have one—or, better yet, a sackful of them.
Little Caesars' Crazy Bread
Calories: 800
Fat: 22 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 1,820 mg
Carbs: 128 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 25 g
Little Caesars was making square-shaped, deep-dish pies long before "Detroit-style" pizza was even part of the American vocabulary, but it was the Crazy Bread, launched in 1982, that really catapulted the chain to fast-food stardom. These buttery, garlicky breadsticks come sprinkled with parmesan and served with a zippy tomato-based dipping sauce. They're so good, you'd be "crazy" not to try.
Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries
Calories: 500
Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 1,110 mg
Carbs: 63 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 7 g
Which fast-food chain serves the best fries is the subject of endless debate, but fans of Checkers and Rally's swear by the Famous Seasoned Fries at the merged drive-thru chains. While the exact seasoning blend is kept secret, many have tried to replicate the peppery taste at home. The copycat recipes you find online come close, but there's just no substitute for the real deal.
Taco John's Potato Olés
Calories: 650
Fat: 42 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 1,440 mg
Carbs: 61 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 0.5 g)
Protein: 11 g
Fast-food joints have come up with all sorts of ways to serve fried potatoes, but Taco John's Potato Olés are something special. They're sort of like tater tots, but uniquely shaped into more of a flat circle than a rotund cylinder. Seasoned with the taco chain's signature spices, the distinctive spuds deliver a mouthful of crunch. Have them plain, or dip them in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, or salsa.
Del Taco's Double Del Cheeseburger
Calories: 690
Fat: 47 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)
Sodium: 1,230 mg
Carbs: 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 30 g
Much like Jack in the Box, Del Taco isn't a one-trick pony, either. Tacos and tostadas are the main draw, to be sure, but the Double Del Cheeseburger is a sleeper hit that you definitely shouldn't skip. The popular sandwich features two beef patties grilled with two slices of American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions, and burger sauce served on a grilled bun.
Domino's Marbled Cookie Brownie
Calories: 200
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 125 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)
Protein: 2 g
Of course Domino's is best known for its pizza, but don't pass up dessert—particularly the beloved Marbled Cookie Brownie, which is the perfect sweet finisher for a crowd. Delivered in a small pizza box with nine servings, this dessert combines a classic chocolate chip cookie and fudgy brownie into one delicious bite.
Carl's Jr.'s Strawberry Lemonade
Calories: 270
There's nothing more refreshing on a hot day than lemonade, but Carl's Jr Hand-Crafted Strawberry Lemonade takes refreshment to the next level. Mixed in house, this cold drink is made with real fruit juice and sweetened with cane sugar, according to the chain.
Long John Silver's Fish and Shrimp Platter
Breaded Alaskan Pollock (2 Pieces) + Breaded Shrimp (6 pieces)
Calories: 714
Fat: 46 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g, Trans Fat: 2)
Sodium: 1,618 mg
Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 30 g
Once America's largest seafood chain, Long John Silver's has been serving up crispy fish and chips since 1969. For the full LJS experience, you must get a variety platter like fish and shrimp. The classic combo includes two pieces of the chain's signature battered Alaskan pollock, plus six battered shrimp, two hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides. But the best part—for your taste buds, not your health—is probably the "Crumblies," those tiny crunchy bits of fried batter that pile up at the bottom of your plate.