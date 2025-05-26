8 Ultra-Fit Celebs Who Burn Calories by Hiking Daily

Hiking is a great activity to get into and stay in shape—and plenty of celebs agree. In fact, A-listers are lacing up their boots and exploring the great outdoors to get in their cardio. We’ve rounded up eight stars who have turned to the trails to keep themselves in top form.

Before we dive in, let’s talk about benefits. Hiking isn’t just fun; it offers many healthy perks—both physically and mentally. It’s an excellent lower-body muscle builder that improves stability and balance and gives your buttocks, hips, quadriceps, and thighs an excellent workout. Plus, hiking provides a dose of vitamin D. Being outside in the fresh air is always the perfect way to clear your running mind.

Now, let’s get into the eight ultra-fit celebrities who love to hike.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson loves going on hikes. To celebrate her brother Oliver Hudson’s birthday, she took a family hike in Colorado.

Kate shared a video on Instagram of the occasion and captioned it, “For my brothers 40th we decided to hike from Aspen into Crested Butte. One of the most beautiful hikes I’ve done. But as they say, it’s the people you share these moments with that make it so meaningful.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In another Instagram post, Kate is seen looking ultra-sculpted in a swimsuit while on an uphill seaside hike.

Vanessa Hudgens

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is a big fan of hitting the trails. She posted several videos and photos on Instagram after hiking to a hot spring. The actress also shared this photo of herself standing on a rock formation in Malibu Creek. Vanessa and her husband, Cole Tucker, seem to enjoy hiking together, as the star included some photos of them on one of their adventures in this Instagram post.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is a wellness maven, and hiking is one of the many things she does to keep herself in shape. The celeb included a photo of herself and her two friends, including Cameron Diaz, on a hike in this Instagram post. In the caption, Gwyneth wrote that hiking is one of the things that’s been “sparking joy” in her life.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele is an avid hiker, and shares a lot of posts on Instagram of herself on the trails.

“What’s super easy for me is hiking because I live near some really great trails. I can literally get in my car, drive for less than a minute and be on the top of a mountain 20 minutes later. It is so spiritually incredible as well as physically — I look for workouts that have to be also good for my spirit as much as they are for my body. I can’t be at a gym with crazy music playing and people looking at themselves in the mirror,” Lea shared with Us Weekly.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shared this photo on Instagram of herself and her friend/celebrity trainer, Simone De La Rue, on a hike. She captioned her post, “A perfect morning hike with my buddy @bodybysimone. #Aloha and #mahalo!”

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel turns to hiking to keep herself in shape, and she’s scaled some pretty impressive trails. The celeb even participated in Summit on The Summit’s climb of Mt. Kilimanjaro hike to bring awareness to the global water crisis.

“The training was much different from what I’m used to. Weight vests and lots of hiking. Climbing up and down from different altitudes. But I was inspired to do it because I wanted to know more about the water crisis,” she told Extra.

Julianne Hough

While dancing is Julianne Hough’s go-to form of exercise, she’s also an avid hiker. The actress previously shared this adorable photo on Instagram of herself and her pups on a hike. She captioned the post, “Good morning!”

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried is an avid hiker and also loves doing this activity with her pooch. She shared this photo on Instagram of the two of them on a hike in the woods. The Mean Girls star captioned it, “Adventurings.”