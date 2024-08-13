 Skip to content

A Trainer's 5-Minute Workout To Test How Fit You Really Are

This quick routine will test your endurance, strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health.
August 13, 2024
Are you curious about your fitness level but short on time? A quick, five-minute workout can provide valuable insights into your overall fitness. I've designed this workout to test your endurance, strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. It's simple, requires no equipment, and can be done anywhere.

This five-minute workout is a quick and efficient way to gauge how fit you really are. By assessing your performance in these five exercises, you can identify strengths and areas for improvement. Incorporate this test into your routine every few months to track your progress and adjust your workouts accordingly. Remember, consistency is key to improving your fitness, so stay committed and keep challenging yourself.

Now, let's get into the best five-minute workout to test your fitness.

The 5-Minute Fitness Test Workout

This workout consists of five exercises, each performed for one minute without rest in between. The goal is to see how many repetitions you can complete for each exercise within the one-minute time frame. Make sure to warm up before starting with a few minutes of light cardio, such as marching in place or gentle jogging.

Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Bend your elbows and lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Push back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. Continue performing as many pushups as possible in one minute, maintaining proper form.

  • Excellent: 30+ pushups
  • Good: 20 to 29 pushups
  • Average: 10 to 19 pushups
  • Below Average: <10 pushups

Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outward. Lower your body as if sitting back in a chair, keeping your knees behind your toes and your chest up. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Continue performing as many squats as possible in one minute, maintaining proper form.

  • Excellent: 50+ squats
  • Good: 40 to 49 squats
  • Average: 30 to 39 squats
  • Below Average: <30 squats

Plank

Start in a plank position with your forearms on the ground and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position for as long as you can within one minute. Ensure your hips don't sag or lift too high, maintaining a straight body line.

  • Excellent: 60 seconds
  • Good: 45 to 59 seconds
  • Average: 30 to 44 seconds
  • Below Average: <30 seconds

Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump up, spreading your legs shoulder-width apart while raising your arms overhead. Jump again to return to the starting position. Continue performing as many jumping jacks as possible in one minute, maintaining a steady pace.

  • Excellent: 80+ jumping jacks
  • Good: 60 to 79 jumping jacks
  • Average: 40-59 jumping jacks
  • Below Average: <40 jumping jacks

Burpees

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat position with your hands on the floor. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Explosively jump into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Continue performing as many burpees as possible in one minute, maintaining proper form.

  • Excellent: 20+ burpees
  • Good: 15 to 19 burpees
  • Average: 10 to 14 burpees
  • Below Average: <10 burpees
