A Trainer's Favorite Workout Will Test How Fit You Really Are

How fit are you, really? Whether you're a hardcore gym-goer or simply enjoy engaging in sports and active hobbies, you may be curious about the true status of your physical fitness. And if you're not as active as you used to be, but want to give your physical fitness a much-needed boost, it's always helpful establishing a starting point and working from there. We're here to help and spoke with Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, who shares with us his favorite workout that will test how in shape you actually are.

According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, it's recommended for adults to get a minimum of 150 minutes of moderately intense physical activity, along with two days of strength training each week. Engaging in regular exercise is one of the best gifts you can give your body, mental wellness, and overall health. A decreased amount of sedentary time each week is associated with many health benefits—it can even extend your life!—no matter your age or fitness level.

The below workout combines strength training with calisthenics and circuit training. "Circuit training consists of a series of back-to-back exercises with minimal rest," Garcia explains. "Calisthenics is a form of training that primarily uses body weight with little to no equipment, while strength training consists of increasing muscle strength and endurance. Combining these different forms of exercise will help maximize most individuals' overall fitness."

So if you're ready to find out the answer to the question, "How fit are you, really?" keep reading to learn all about Garcia's favorite workout, and give it a try for yourself!

The Warm-up

As part of your warm-up, perform some light cardio for a total of five to 10 minutes. Some examples include jumping jacks or going for a light jog to bring your heart rate up and warm up your muscles.

Circuit #1

Perform each of the below exercises for one set, then go into the next movement with a 15-second break at max.

Squats

To set up for squats, put your feet shoulder-width apart. Lengthen your arms out in front of you, place your hands on your hips, keep your arms by your sides, or clasp your hands at your heart's center. Then, bend your knees and hinge your hips back as you lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through both feet in order to rise back up to standing. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Pushups

Pushups start in a high plank with your hands below your shoulders and your body forming a straight line. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground. Then, press yourself back up to a high plank. Make sure you don't flare out your elbows, but rather keep them at a 45-degree angle. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Bent-Over Rows

For bent-over rows, you can either hold a kettlebell or dumbbell in each hand using a neutral grip. Press your hips back and hinge forward, maintaining a straight back. Then, row the weights up to your chest, and squeeze your shoulders together. Use control to lower the weights until your arms are fully extended once again. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Circuit #2

Perform each of the below exercises for one set, then go into the next movement with a 15-second break at max.

Lunges

Lunges begin by planting your feet shoulder-width apart. Take a big stride forward with one leg. Bend both knees in order to descend into a lunge—lower down until your knees bend to 90 degrees. Then, press yourself back up to the start position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

Planks

For planks, you'll begin by placing your hands on the floor and rolling up to the balls of your feet so your body forms a straight line. Lower down to your forearms so your elbows are below your shoulders. Activate your core, and squeeze your buttocks as you hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds. Complete three sets in total.

Cardio

Wrap up Garcia's workout with some high-intensity cardio. This will help you burn a greater number of calories and increase the challenge on your cardiovascular system. Exercise examples include high knees, sprints, and jumping rope.

The Cool-down

Last but not least, do a cool-down of gentle stretches for five to 10 minutes. And there you have it! This is an excellent workout to challenge how fit you are.