The #1 Floor Workout for a Slimmer Core in 30 Days

Tightening up your core is among the most important areas if you want to reveal your midriff, go shirtless, or feel confident in your physical appearance. Unfortunately, most standard core workouts focus too much on sit-ups and other sagittal plane movements but do not address the wide range of muscles that make up your overall tummy area. Don't stress, though, because we're here to dish the #1 floor workout for a slimmer core in less than 30 days. You heard that right—you'll make progress you're proud of in less than 30 days' time.

The best floor workouts tailored to your core will include exercises that hit your rectus abdominis, obliques, transverse abdominis, and glutes to completely tone, tighten, and ultimately, shred up your core. You need to combine these workouts with a caloric deficit from healthy nutrition habits to ensure you burn the fat required to achieve a visibly toned six-pack and oblique v-taper abs.

Perform each of the below exercises for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds before moving on to the next movement. Complete three rounds at least twice per week as a standalone routine or incorporated into your current fitness routine. Keep reading to learn all about our best floor workout for a slimmer core in less than 30 days. And when you're finished, don't miss The 8 Best Exercises To Melt Belly Fat.

1 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are a fantastic exercise for engaging multiple muscles in your core. The movement emphasizes coordination and provides both a strength and aerobic challenge. This exercise works the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a bicycle crunch, lie flat on the floor with your hands placed behind your head and your legs extended. Lift both legs off the ground, bending your knees. Bring your left elbow toward your right knee while extending the left leg. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion, right elbow to left knee. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Russian Twists

Russian twists demand stabilization of the spine and provide a rotational movement that challenges oblique muscles. This exercise targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis.

To perform a Russian twist, sit on the ground with your knees bent and your heels touching the floor. Lean slightly back. Clasp your hands together or hold a weight or medicine ball, extending your arms in front of you. Rotate your torso to the right, trying to touch the ground next to your hip. Rotate back to the center and then to the left side. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Leg Raises

Leg raises challenge the lower portion of the rectus abdominis, helping to eliminate any lower belly pooch. This exercise works the rectus abdominis and hip flexors.

To perform a leg raise, lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides. Keeping your legs straight, lift them off the ground to form a 90-degree angle with your torso. Slowly lower them back down without letting them touch the ground. Squeeze the end range for about one second. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Planks

Planking is an isometric hold exercise that builds endurance in the core and stabilizes the spine. This exercise engages the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, obliques, and lower back muscles.

To perform a plank, begin in a forearm position, elbows below your shoulders, legs extended back. Engage your core, drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Maintain this position without letting your hips sag or lift. Repeat for the target time.

5 Side Planks with Hip Dips

This variation of plank emphasizes oblique activation and promotes side-to-side core stability. This exercise primarily targets the obliques.

To perform a side plank with hip dip, lie on your right side, propped up on your right elbow, legs extended. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your right hip toward the ground, then lift back to the starting position. Imagine drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis and engaging your abs. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch to the left side.

6 Glute Bridges

This floor workout for a slimmer core wraps up with the glute bridge. Glute bridges are pivotal for strengthening the posterior chain, especially targeting the glutes and hamstrings. They also offer substantial benefits to the core by teaching the body how to move the hips without moving the spine, promoting stability. This exercise works the glutes, hamstrings, and to a lesser extent, the lower back and abs.

To perform a glute bridge, lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart. Your feet should be close enough that you can touch your heels with your fingertips. As you lift your hips, visualize drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs. Push through your full foot, elevating your hips upward, squeezing the glutes at the top. Ensure your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees at the peak. Squeeze the end range for about one second, then slowly lower back down. Repeat for the target repetitions.