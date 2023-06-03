8 Easiest Daily Exercises for a Visibly Toned Six-Pack

Let's face it: We all want a visibly toned set of abs. Unfortunately, this can seem easier said than done—especially with the amount of bad information out there. Getting abs is actually fairly simple, and the exercises required to achieve a set of washboard abs are easy. The hard part is having the discipline to perform them regularly in conjunction with a healthy diet and lifestyle that supports the weight loss required to burn enough fat to show off your hard-earned gains. That being said, there are plenty of exercises you can do to tip the scales in your favor and get closer to the goal of sculpting a shredded six-pack that's sure to turn heads wherever you go. The following are the top eight easiest daily exercises for a toned six-pack. They entail a combination of moves that directly target your abs, as well as some moves that burn calories and build overall muscle.

Perform each exercise for 10 to 15 repetitions for three sets at least twice per week. Be sure to eat a healthy diet and drink plenty of water to support your weight loss. Keep reading to learn all about the eight easiest daily exercises for a visibly toned six-pack, and next, be sure to read The Easiest 10-Minute Standing Ab Workout To Do With Dumbbells.

1 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are an effective way to target all the muscles in your abdominals. They primarily work your rectus abdominis and obliques while also challenging your coordination and endurance.

To perform a bicycle crunch, lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift both legs off the ground, and bend your knees. Bring your right elbow to your left knee while extending the right leg out straight. Alternate the movement with the left elbow to the right knee. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Planks

Planks are one of the best exercises for core strength and stability. They engage the entire abdominal muscle group, including the transversus abdominis, rectus abdominis, and the obliques.

To perform a plank, get into a pushup position, but rest your weight on your forearms instead of your hands. Ensure your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Tighten your abs by drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis. Hold the position without letting your hips sag. Repeat for the target time.

3 Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are excellent for getting a full-body workout, focusing on your core and cardiovascular fitness. They work your rectus abdominis and obliques, as well as your quadriceps and hamstrings.

To perform a mountain climber, start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Drive your right knee toward your chest, keeping your hips down. Quickly switch, and do the same with your left knee. Continue alternating legs as if you're running in place. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Russian Twists

Russian twists are great for strengthening and defining the obliques, contributing to a more defined waist and flatter stomach.

To perform a Russian twist, sit on the ground with your knees bent. Pull your abs to your spine, and lean back a few inches while keeping your back straight. Hold your hands together at your chest, and lift your feet off the ground. Twist to the right, then to the left to complete one rep, maintaining the controlled movement with your abs. Hold the position for a second at the end of each twist. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Leg Raises

Leg raises are excellent for targeting the lower abdominal muscles. They focus on the hip flexors and lower rectus abdominis.

To perform a leg raise, lie flat on your back with your hands by your sides or underneath your glutes for support. Keep your legs straight, and lift them all the way up to the ceiling until your buttocks lift off the floor. Slowly lower your legs back down till they're just above the floor. Squeeze your lower abs for about one second, then raise your legs again. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Lunges

Next up on the list of easy daily exercises for a toned six-pack is the bodyweight lunge. Lunges are a total lower-body workout that can also work your abs indirectly. They focus on your quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings.

To perform a lunge, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core. Take a step forward with your right foot, keeping the foot fully flat on the ground. Lower your body until the right thigh is parallel to the ground and the right shin is vertical. Rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee. Press into your right foot to push back up to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Barbell Back Squats

Barbell back squats are a powerful compound exercise that involves a large part of the body's muscles, including the abdominals, which are engaged to stabilize the core during the movement. This exercise primarily works the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a barbell back squat, position a barbell at shoulder level on a squat rack. Set the safety pins just above waist level if available. Stand with the barbell resting on your trapezius muscles, your feet shoulder-width apart, and your toes slightly pointed outward. Bend at the knees and hips to lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, pushing through the full foot, not just the heel. Drive back up to the starting position, maintaining a braced core and a neutral spine.

Repeat for the target repetitions.

8 Lateral Pulldowns

The last of the easiest daily exercises for a toned six-pack is the lat pulldown. Lateral pulldowns are a great exercise for the upper body that indirectly works your abs by keeping them engaged. The exercise primarily works the latissimus dorsi (lats), biceps, and the muscles in your upper back and shoulders.

To perform a lateral pulldown, sit at a lat pulldown station, and grab the bar with an overhand grip that's just beyond shoulder width. Pull your shoulder blades down and back, and bring the bar down to your chest. As you perform this motion, visualize crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit as you retract your shoulder blades and squeeze at the end range of motion. Be mindful to avoid shrugging throughout the range of motion. Slowly extend your arms to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.