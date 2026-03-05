8 Best Fago de Chão Orders, According to Chefs

Expert chefs share the best meats and sides to order at the Brazilian steakhouse.

Fogo de Chão isn’t your typical steakhouse. The all-you-can-eat Brazilian chain elevates the dining experience with expertly grilled meats, fresh market-style sides, and an atmosphere that blends casual comfort with fine-dining flair. From perfectly seasoned cuts of meat cut at your table to unique Brazilian-inspired dishes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, including chefs.

“Fogo de Chão delivers an authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience with expertly fired roasted meats carved tableside, offering bold flavor and impeccable seasoning in every bite,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It is a celebration of quality ingredients and hospitality, where the endless parade of perfectly cooked meats makes every meal feel like an occasion.”

Since Fogo de Chão is a go-to for many culinary pros, we asked chefs to share their favorite orders. Here are the top eight orders.

Picanha (Prime Part of the Top Sirloin)

According to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, Picanha is the signature cut. “It’s seasoned simply with salt, roasted over open flame, and carved at the table,” she says. “The fat cap keeps it moist and adds flavor.”

Chef Dennis also prefers picanha over other cuts. “When it comes to steak, I’m taking a hard pass on the filet mignon,” he explains, “Sure, it’s tender, but it just doesn’t have that robust beef flavor that I love. Instead, I’m going with the Beef Ancho (bone-in ribeye) or the Picanha steak every time.”

With so many options, it’s easy to fill up fast, but Kevin Templeton, executive chef at barleymash and Hasta Mañana Cantina, has a trick.

“Stay away from the starches,” he says. “As good as the potatoes and rice look, stick to some salad and vegetables. That way, you can capitalize on all of the great meats and not get stuffed too quickly. I always get extra helpings of the Picanha steak.”

Fraldinha (Bottom Sirloin)

Fogo de Chão is a meat lover’s paradise and another option Buchanan loves is the Fraldinha.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This cut is leaner but still well-seasoned,” she says. “It’s sliced thin and has a firmer texture than some of the other cuts.”

Costela (Beef Ribs)

If you’re in the mood for ribs, few cuts showcase the art of Brazilian churrasco quite like the costela.

“The ribs are slow-roasted until tender,” says Buchanan. “The outside develops a darker crust while the inside stays soft and easy to pull apart.”

Cordeiro (Lamb Chops)

There is only one lamb option, but it’s all you need, according to Chef Dennis. “The Cordeiro (lamb picanha, chops) are tender, juicy, and amazingly flavorful.”

Buchanan also enjoys the dish.

“The lamb chops are grilled and served with a light char,” she says. “They’re tender and slightly richer than the beef cuts.”

Market Table

The Market Table is a buffet filled with items ideal for vegetarians or to light, healthy sides to give you a break from the heavy portions.

“The Market Table includes cheeses, cured meats, fresh vegetables, and hot sides,” Buchanan explains. “It gives you lighter options between rounds of steak and adds variety to the meal.”

Torresmo (Pork Belly)

Torresmo delivers on the things we crave: fat, salt, and crunch—all in one bite. It’s a go-to for Chef Dennis. “When I’m choosing the pork options, I start off with Torresmo (pork belly) and Linguica (spicy pork sausage),” he says.

Frango (Chicken Legs and Thighs)

Chicken may not even be a thought with so many premier meat choices, but Chef Dennis says the Frango doesn’t disappoint.

“Normally on this type of meat adventure, I’d turn my nose up at the chicken dishes, but Frango (peri-peri style chicken legs and thighs) is not to be missed. Trust me on this one.”

Cheesecake Brulee

If you’ve managed to save room for dessert, the Cheesecake Brulee is a must, says Chef Dennis.

“If you want to end your dinner on a sweet note, go for the cheesecake brulee…. You’ll be glad you did.”