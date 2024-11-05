10 Healthiest Tortilla Chips, According to Dietitians
Whether eaten on their own or dipped into a spicy salsa or creamy guacamole, there's no denying that tortilla chips are delicious. If you love to snack but you're also trying to eat healthy, you're in luck, because there are now plenty of healthy tortilla chip brands at your local grocery store. Of course, as with pretty much every packaged food, some brands of chips are nutritionally superior to others. So, how can you tell the difference?
We enlisted dietitians to help us understand what to look for in a healthy tortilla chip and asked them to share their picks for the healthiest tortilla chips they recommend. Whether you're hosting a party, watching the game, or just looking for a satisfying afternoon snack, read on for 10 healthy tortilla chips dietitians recommend.
How we chose the best healthy tortilla chips:
According to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, when you're looking for the healthiest tortilla chips, you'll want to consider the following things:
- The ingredients: Look for options that contain whole corn, oil (preferably a healthier oil like sunflower or avocado oil), and salt. Avoid chips with additives, preservatives, and artificial flavors. And when it comes to the number of ingredients, less is always more.
- The use of whole grains: Whole grains provide more fiber and nutrients compared to refined grains. Choose tortilla chips made from whole grains, such as whole-grain corn.
- Watch the sodium content: Pay attention to the salt, as consuming an excessive amount of salt can be harmful to your health. Consider unsalted or lightly salted options.
- Avoid trans fats: Check the nutrition label for the presence of trans fats and choose chips that are free from partially hydrogenated oils. Trans fats are unhealthy and can contribute to heart disease.
- Try baked over fried chips: Baked chips typically have lower fat content than their fried counterparts.
- Look for higher fiber content: Fiber aids in digestion and can help you feel fuller longer, which may prevent overeating. So the more fiber, the better!
Beanitos White Bean Chips
Calories: 130
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 110 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 4 g
When you're looking for a simple tortilla chip with nothing more than just a little bit of sea salt, Beanitos White Bean Tortilla Chips are a healthy option that is also gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, kosher, and free of preservatives.
"These tortilla chips are made with white beans and have 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein per serving," says Goodson. "They have the same crunch as a tortilla chip and come in multiple flavors," she adds, which makes them the perfect option for those craving a classic tortilla chip that's also a more filling snack.
Hippeas Chickpea Tortilla Chips Sea Salt & Lime
Calories: 140
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 3 g
Another healthy tortilla chip that Goodson loves is Hippeas, which makes their products with chickpea flour.
"These tortilla chips are made with chickpea flour, providing each serving with 3 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein, and they are low in sodium with around 170-210 milligrams per serving depending on the flavor," says Goodson, adding, "They are baked and not fried, vegan, and gluten-free for those with different dietary preferences."
We love their Sea Salt and lime flavor, but if that isn't your thing, Hippeas also comes in Rockin' Ranch and Nacho Vibes, which resemble tortilla chips like Doritos but with much better-quality ingredients.
From the Ground Up Cauliflower Tortilla Chips
Calories: 140
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 135 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 1 g
Many tortilla chips are heavily processed and contain long lists of ingredients and additives that are impossible to pronounce. Thankfully, some brands, like From the Ground Up, are making healthier choices with whole ingredients.
"Made with cassava, cauliflower, pea fiber, and chia seeds, these cauliflower tortilla chips are great for a chip that's grain-free, gluten-free, and plant-based," says Goodson. "Plus, they provide 2 grams of fiber per serving," meaning you'll feel satisfied after snacking instead of craving more food.
Popcorners Sea Salt Chips
Calories: 120
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 2 g
We love it when a healthy chip has a larger serving size because it means you can indulge a bit more.
"If you are looking for a pop of crunch with a serving size of 21 chips, Popcorners might be your chip choice," says Goodson. For more context, consider that the typical serving size of most chips on this list is between 10 and 12.
"These chips are made with less than five ingredients, are baked and not fried, and are an optimal crunch when it comes to snacking because you get more for fewer calories," Goodson says.
Zack's Mighty Sea Salt Tortilla Chips
Calories: 120
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 125 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 1 g
Sometimes, the best tortilla chip is one that has a combination of flavor and a perfectly crispy texture for dipping. And if you can find a chip that has these two things and is on the healthier side, you've found the perfect chip. Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, says Zack's Mighty Chips meet all the criteria for a deliciously healthy tortilla chip.
"These chips are cut from freshly baked heirloom corn tortillas, fried to crispy perfection, and finished with just the right amount of sea salt," she says. "Made with two types of organic yellow corn, Flint and Dent, these chips have a satisfying flavor, and they won't break easily when used as a vessel for dips!"
Siete Tortilla Chips
Calories: 130
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 150 mg
Carbs: 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 1 g
For those who want the satisfaction of a tortilla chip snack but need something grain-free, Siete is the way to go.
"Siete tortilla chips are grain-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO," says Manaker. "Made with quality ingredients like avocado oil, cassava, and chia seeds, these chips are an awesome choice."
Siete chips are also paleo and vegan-friendly, and you can enjoy flavors like Lime, Churro, Nacho, or Jalapeño Lime.
Mi Niña White Corn Tortilla Chips
Calories: 130
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 160 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 2 g
Anyone who has snacked on Mi Niña Tortilla Chips knows how hard it is to not eat the whole bag. According to Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, this delicious tortilla chip is also on the healthier side, making it the perfect choice for someone in search of a satisfying snack.
"This is a healthy option due to its lower calorie content and the fact that it contains very minimal ingredients like non-GMO white corn, sunflower oil, sea salt, and a trace of lime," says Young. "It also contains zero grams of trans fats, cholesterol, and sugars, which is beneficial for weight management and heart health."
Que Pasa Organic Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
Calories: 140
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 75 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 2 g
If you're looking for a gluten-free, lower-calorie chip made with very minimal ingredients, Young suggests grabbing a bag of Que Pasa Yellow Corn Chips.
"These chips are a great option because of the lower calorie count and because it only contains sodium levels of 75 milligrams and zero grams of trans fats, cholesterol, and sugars," she says.
Better yet, Que Pasa chips contain only four ingredients: corn, sunflower oil, sea salt, and a trace of lime.
365 Organic Thin & Crispy White Corn Tortilla Chips
Calories: 150
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 2 g
Young also loves the Organic Thin & Crispy White Corn Tortilla Chips from Whole Foods' house brand 365.
"This is a healthy chip option due to its low sodium content of 50 milligrams, and the fact that it has zero grams of trans fat, cholesterol, and sugars," says Young.
She also points out that "there are healthy fats present, such as polyunsaturated fat (1.5 grams) and monounsaturated fat (6 grams), which can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the blood."
Good & Gather Organic Black Bean Quinoa Multigrain Tortilla Chips
Calories: 140
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 85 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 2 g
Whole Foods isn't the only store with a selection of healthy tortilla chips. Target's food brand, Good & Gather, has an Organic Black Bean Quinoa Multigrain Tortilla Chip that Young also recommends.
"This one is relatively low in calories (140 calories) and contains zero grams of trans fat and cholesterol, which helps prevent the increase of the LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the blood," says Young. "The presence of monounsaturated fats (6 grams) is also beneficial for heart health," she adds.
These Good & Gather chips also have a short ingredients list that is void of artificial additives or preservatives, meaning they check virtually all our boxes for a healthy tortilla chip. Happy snacking!
