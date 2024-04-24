Two Upscale Grocery Chains Just Abruptly Closed All Their Stores

Earlier this month, the popular discount grocery chain 99 Cents Only Stores announced that it would be shuttering all of its 371 locations due to financial pressures. Now, consumers will also have to say goodbye to two additional grocers that just decided to wind down their businesses.

The small upscale grocery chain Dom's Kitchen & Market and the high-end convenience store chain Foxtrot Market abruptly shuttered all of its locations on April 23. Customers were informed of the closures through a statement posted this week on the websites of both companies, which announced a merger in November 2023.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make," the message read. "After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Grocery Chains Opening Dozens of New Stores in 2024

Prior to the closures, Dom's operated two locations in Chicago, while Foxtrot had 33 stores in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Austin, Texas. The message did not provide much insight into why the two specialty retailers had halted operations, apart from saying, "We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts."

Dom's and Foxtrot both shut down their apps and voided all account credits and member perks on April 23. Hundreds of employees have found themselves jobless following the closures, CBS News reported, and many were reportedly blindsided by the news.

Cracker Barrel Just Abruptly Closed 4 Restaurants

One Foxtrot team member (@sadkiwigirl) claimed in a viral TikTok that she only learned the chain was closing while at work on Tuesday. She and her coworkers were tasked with telling scores of customers who were still inside the store that they had to leave.

Monica Perez, a Dom's employee who worked at the Lincoln Park outpost, also told CBS that workers received no advanced warnings about the closures.

"I didn't even get a call from a manager," Perez said. "I showed up like a regular day."

In the statement, Dom's and Foxtrot lamented the effect of the closures on their workers and patrons.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members," it read. "We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years. It has been our highest honor to elevate the everyday and create a remarkable shopping experience for people who love food as much as we do. It has been a privilege serving you and being a part of your everyday lives." Dom's, Foxtrot, and 99 Cents Only Stores aren't the only major retailers shuttering locations in 2024. After closing a string of stores throughout 2023, Walmart has already shuttered a handful of additional locations since the start of 2024. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree also recently announced plans to shutter nearly 1,000 stores over the next several years.