Fast-Growing Smash Burger Chain To Open 21 New Locations

If you're a fan of thin, crispy smashed burgers, you could be getting a new spot to satisfy your hankering for this juicy specialty. Fast-casual burger chain Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers just announced new growth plans amid ongoing expansion across the United States.

The Wichita, Kan.-based chain has signed four separate deals that will add 21 new restaurants to Freddy's franchise system. These new agreements will bring restaurants to Washington, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, and Texas.

Both new and current franchisees are leading the recent restaurant development agreements. New franchisees Imrit Chattrath and Jasdeep Singh of Puget Sound Bites, Inc. signed a 10-unit deal for the Seattle market, which will mark Freddy's entrance into Washington State. Meanwhile, father and son Mike and Steven Young of MLY Investments are expanding the chain's presence in the Midwest with restaurants in Rock Island and Knox County, Ill., as well as Des Moines, Iowa. The Youngs already have 10 open locations between Iowa and Illinois and have another 15 in development across the Midwest.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In New Jersey, new franchisee Peter Labib is planning to open four locations in Monmouth County, while Frank Fayyaz of ARF Restaurants, LLC, another new franchisee, plans to open four restaurants around Austin, Texas.

"There's no greater testament to the value of Freddy's franchise opportunity and the unique dining experience we bring guests across the country than the continued investment that our existing franchisees make in the brand," Andrew Thengvall, Freddy's chief development officer, said in a press release. "We are enthusiastic about our future expansion and the chance to introduce Freddy's to more communities with the help of both new and seasoned franchisees."

The recently announced expansion plans follow a string of multi-unit deals Freddy's has signed this year. Last month, the burger chain shared plans to open 10 new restaurants across Greenville and Spartanburg Counties in South Carolina by 2031. Before this deal, Freddy's announced a development agreement that will bring 20 new locations to Houston, Texas.

Freddy's currently operates more than 530 restaurants in 36 states and has more than 130 locations in development for 2024 and 2025. Earlier this year, the chain said it plans to open 65 locations in 2024 after opening a record 62 locations in 2023. Freddy's aims to have 800 restaurants by 2026 and previously shared that it believes it can reach more than 3,000 restaurants across North America.