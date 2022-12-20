Emily in Paris fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of its third season, especially since the season 2 finale left us with such a cliffhanger. Protagonist Emily, who initially moved to Paris to work for the marketing firm Savoir, was suddenly faced with multiple choices that could determine the fate of her future in France. For one, Emily must decide whether or not to stay with Savoir and follow the path she's wanted her whole life, or branch out to a new, exciting opportunity that would keep her in Paris longer than she ever expected. She must also decide what to do about her love life: Continue dating kind, devoted Alfie from London, or embrace her love for Gabriel, the man who's been dating one of Emily's best friends.

With the season 3 premiere on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, we may finally have some of the answers we've been waiting for. While there's plenty of drama to iron out, but fans will also get to enjoy the essence of Paris that the series showcases so well, with elements like Parisian fashion, the scenery of the city, and especially delicious French cuisine. In fact, one of the show's main characters, Gabriel, is a French chef—so how can food not be a focus of the show?

And if you plan on watching the new season this weekend, you simply must celebrate the culture and cuisine of France with some fun, new French recipes. Whether you're on your own or hosting a watch party for the season 3 premiere, read on to get some classic French-inspired recipes to accompany your Emily in Paris binge this weekend.

1 French 750 Champagne Cocktail

The characters on Emily in Paris usually have a drink in hand while they're out with friends, attending swanky work events, or supporting Mindy at her weekly drag show. Camille, one of the first French friends that Emily makes in Paris, is from a family who owns their own champagne company—Champére. Watch your favorite characters enjoy Champére while you sip on this cozy champagne cocktail that's a fresh take on the classic French 75.

Get our recipe for French 750.

2 Creme Brûlée

One of the most iconic scenes from the first season of Emily in Paris is the "breaking creme brûlée" moment. Emily goes to visit her famous fashion designer client, Pierre Caudault. Caudault, who is recently troubled because of a work fiasco, is found lying in bed with a plate full of creme brûlée, and offers one to Emily.

"Oh, no thank you," Emily replies.

"No, no—not to eat. You just, uh…" Caudault attempts to explain while continuing to take a spoon and crack open the tops of the desserts. "Try it. It's very satisfying."

Whether you have your own "breaking creme brûlée" session while you watch the show, or actually eat this classic French dessert, this is a recipe you'll want to try.

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes.

3 Banana Nutella Crêpe

Throughout the first two seasons of Emily in Paris, Emily has a complex, hot-and-cold romance with Gabriel, who is in a relationship with Camille during season 1. During season 1, episode 7, Gabriel helps Emily with a major work crisis, eventually offering to show Emily a famous crêpe spot in the city. Emily, who is growing tired of her feelings for a man who is unavailable due to his relationship with someone else, coyly replies, "I'm not somebody who can share a crêpe—I need the whole crêpe."

Watch their complicated romance continue to unfold in season 3 while enjoying your own delicious, whole banana Nutella crêpe.

Get the recipe for Banana Nutella Crepe.

4 Croque Monsieur

What can be better for a Netflix watch party than bread, cheese, and meat? This classic Croque Monsieur recipe will satisfy your savory cravings while you watch Emily galavant through the streets of Paris. Enjoy this one for yourself for a "petit dejeuner," or cut it up into smaller pieces for a cute finger food to share with friends.

Get our recipe for Croque Monsieur.

5 Pain Au Chocolat

One of Emily's signature moves on the show is grabbing a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant) from the local patisserie. Try your hand at baking some croissants this weekend to share with friends during your watch party.

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes.

6 Coq au Vin

Coq au vin is a classic French recipe and is essentially chicken cooked in wine. Many people compare this dish to beef bourguignon but with chicken instead of beef. Enjoy a flavorful, cozy, French-inspired dish while you follow Emily and her friends through Paris this weekend.

Get the recipe from Recipe Tin Eats.

7 Béarnaise Sauce

A béarnaise is a classic French sauce that typically goes best on top of steak, and is especially delicious when serving steak frites (or steak with French fries). Béarnaise sauce is a rendition of hollandaise, which according to Recipe Tin Eats is one of the 5 Mother Sauces in French cooking. If you really want to treat yourself this weekend, cook up some steak and make some French Béarnaise sauce.

Get the recipe from Recipe Tin Eats.

8 Ratatouille

Everyone knows of ratatouille from the adorable Pixar film by the same name, but it's also one of the most classic and well-known French recipes. While there are no clear moments where the characters eat ratatouille during Emily in Paris (yet), this flavorful combination of root veggies and fresh seasonings still make up a timeless dish of French comfort food you can enjoy while watching the new season.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Cookie + Kate.

9 Gingered Pear Galette

Galettes are a common type of French pastry that can be filled with many different types of ingredients. Celebrate the new season of your favorite show this weekend with this deliciously sweet Gingered Pear Galette.

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes.

Where to binge Emily in Paris this weekend

As you cook and feast on classic French cuisine, be sure to tune in to season 3 of Emily in Paris, which is set to debut all 10 episodes Wednesday, December 21, at 12 am PT, 3 am ET. Check out the trailer for season 3 of Emily in Paris right here!