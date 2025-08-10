5 Frozen Burritos That Use Real Meat—Not Questionable Fillings

Nothing beats the taste and quality of a freshly-made burrito, but there are some very decent options available in the freezer aisle for when you can’t make it to your favorite taco spot. Consumers are becoming more choosy about high-quality meat products, and while there are times when a cheap and cheerful burrito hits the spot, shoppers—myself included—love having healthier options. Here are five frozen burritos that use real meat instead of questionable fillings.

Red’s Organic Chicken Cilantro & Lime Burrito

Red’s Organic Chicken Cilantro & Lime Burrito is made with premium, free-range chicken. Each high-quality burrito contains 12g of protein. “For the best experience, we suggest using the air fryer, so you can enjoy a restaurant-quality meal at home or on the go,” the company says.

El Monterey Shredded Steak Cheese & Rice Burritos

El Monterey‘s Signature Shredded Steak, Cheese & Rice Burrito contains actual steak rather than ground beef and has 12g of protein per serving. “Inspired by Grandma Rosie’s recipes, El Monterey® SIGNATURE Burritos and Chimichangas are filled with premium ingredients, like real shredded steak and cheese you can actually see,” the company says.

Tina’s Red Hot Beef Burrito

Tina’s Red Hot Beef Burrito has real beef as the second ingredient, and 20g of protein per serving. “Bring the heat—straight from the freezer,” the company says. “Red Hot Beef just got a freezer-friendly glow-up. This 9 oz Big Burrito is bursting with spicy beef, beans, and fire-powered flavor that’s flash frozen to lock in the love. Ready when you are, without the waste.”

Trader Joe’s Carne Asada Burritos

Trader Joe’s Carne Asada Burritos contain “chunks of grilled Angus beef combined with chopped onions and roasted poblano chiles,” the company says. Customers note that the burrito takes a lot longer to cook in the oven than the instructions recommend, so be aware of that when making this item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sprouts Al Pastor Pork Burrito

Sprouts Al Pastor Pork Burrito is made with real pulled pork and ideal for cooking in the air fryer. Each burrito has 11g of protein, contains real cheese, and is highly rated by Sprouts shoppers. Grab one from the frozen department today!