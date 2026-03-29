6 High-Protein Frozen Dinners Dietitians Actually Keep in Their Freezers

Find six frozen dinners that are packed with protein and approved by a dietitian.

Many frozen dinners aren’t great for you. However, there are some that are, and even a handful that are packed with enough protein that even dieticians eat them. “Frozen meals can absolutely be part of a healthy diet, and I often recommend them for convenience, portion control, and reducing food waste. The key is being selective because the nutritional quality varies a lot depending on the product,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells Eat This, Not That!. “I look for frozen meals that provide at least 15–20 grams of protein, along with a balance of fiber, healthy fats, and reasonable sodium levels (ideally under 600–700 mg).” Here are 6 frozen dinners that meet dietician standards for protein.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls

Collingwood is a fan of Healthy Choice Power Bowls. “These are a solid option because they tend to combine lean protein with whole grains and vegetables, which helps with satiety and blood sugar balance. The inclusion of fiber rich grains is a big plus,” she says.

Kevin’s Natural Foods

Kevin’s Natural Foods, one of my personal favorites, is another brand that uses good ingredients. “These stand out for using whole cuts of meat rather than heavily processed proteins, and the ingredient lists are typically simple. They’re a good choice for someone prioritizing minimally processed, higher protein options,” Collingwood says.

Vital Pursuit

Vital Pursuit is another brand she recommends. “These are designed with protein and portion control in mind, which can be helpful for people with weight management or blood sugar goals. As with any newer line, it’s still important to check sodium and ingredient quality,” she says.

Real Good Foods Enchiladas

Real Good Foods Enchiladas “are very high in protein and lower in carbs due to being grain-free,” says Collingwood. “That can work well for certain dietary preferences, but they’re not necessarily healthier for everyone. Balance and overall diet matter more than carb avoidance alone. Read the labels, especially if you are a vegetarian! I bought the cheese enchiladas once and realized they use chicken in the enchilada tortilla!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saffron Road Tikka Masala

Craving Indian? Grab Saffron Road Tikka Masala from the freezer section. “This is a good example of a frozen meal that offers quality protein with globally inspired flavors, which can help with dietary variety. It can fit well into a balanced eating pattern, especially when paired with additional vegetables if needed,” Collingwood says.

Amy’s Mexican Casserole

If you don’t eat meat and need your protein fix, Collingwood recommends Amy’s Mexican Casserole. “A solid plant-based option, providing protein and fiber from beans and fiber from veggies. It’s a good reminder that you don’t need meat to get adequate protein, though total protein per serving may be lower than some meat-based meals,” she says.

Bottom Line: Frozen Meals Can Be Comparable to Fresh Ones

“Frozen meals are nutritionally comparable to fresh meals in many cases, because freezing helps preserve nutrients,” Collingwod states. The biggest nutritional watch-outs are typically sodium, saturated fat, and portion size. And, look for a balanced plate: protein with fiber and vegetables.