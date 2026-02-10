6 Best Frozen Garlic Bread Brands Shoppers Say Taste Bakery-Fresh

Shoppers say these frozen garlic bread brands taste buttery, crispy, and bakery-fresh.

Is there anything more delicious than garlic bread? Bread without anything on it is so good. But once you drench it in butter, garlic, salt, and other seasonings, it’s basically heaven in gluten form. If you don’t have time to make garlic bread from scratch, there are lots of options in the freezer section. Here are 6 frozen garlic bread brands shoppers say taste bakery-fresh.

Market Pantry Garlic Bread

Garlic Frozen Bread from Market Pantry has “Great flavor and value,” according to shoppers. “This was my first time buying this brand and I am happy I did. Will definitely be buying again for pasta nights!” one writes. “Easy to pull apart & bake. I baked for nine minutes and it came out absolutely perfect. I’ll definitely be buying this from now on,” a second says. “I always keep a loaf of this garlic bread in my freezer. Great value and taste compared to some of the other frozen brands,” a third chimes in.

Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread Frozen

Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread Frozen is another crispy, garlicky hit. “So Good!! a lot of garlic and buttery taste with a crisp crust.I’m hooked. It takes no time to cook and I can use half of it and cook the rest at another time. Great with spaghetti,” an Acme shopper says.

Mama Cozzi’s Garlic Texas Toast

Aldi shoppers swear by Mama Cozzi’s Garlic Texas Toast. “I get these regularly and they are usually very moist and flavorful. In fact, I’m cooking some up tomorrow to go with dinner!” says a Redditor. “If I don’t buy 2 boxes of this each Aldi visit, my family gets….mutinous. We like the 5 cheese too,” adds another.

New York Bakery Co. Texas Toast

New York Bakery Co. Texas Toast is the best Texas Toast-style garlic bread, per shoppers. “A classic staple. Nostalgic. Crispy on the outside, soft in the middle. Always hits the spot,” one person writes. “I like to make these into garlic bread pizzas. Toast them up, then top with pizza sauce, cheese, and some pepperoni or whatever toppings you want and then back in the oven until the cheese is melted and the sauce is warm,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Garlic Bread

Great Value Garlic Bread is budget-friendly but delicious. “Although I really like the garlic bread from the bakery at Walmart they were out and I got this instead and I got to be honest with you I was very impressed with it I ate it with spaghetti and meatballs and it was really good I would recommend this if you’re on a budget and it’s much better than some of the name brands of frozen garlic bread,” one Walmart shopper said.

New York Bakery Gluten Free Frozen Garlic Texas Toast

If you don’t eat gluten, you can still enjoy garlic bread with New York Bakery Gluten Free Frozen Garlic Texas Toast. “For years I have had to watch others enjoy their Texas toast. Being gluten free for decades now, I have just given up on the possibility of indulging in many of the foods I always loved and one of those was big fat garlic bread. My son gave me a box of your Texas Toast for Christmas, I was amazed on how delicious they were. Lots of butter, lots of garlic, and a bread that was huge, beautifully textured and extremely satisfying,” a shopper writes. “Best gluten free bread!!!” another adds. “I literally cried when I found out your company made a gluten-free bread — and after trying it, I cried again! It’s hands down the best I’ve ever had. The texture, the flavor — everything is perfect. I even use it to make pizza because it tastes that good. Thank you for creating something that finally doesn’t feel like a compromise!”