5 Frozen Pasta Dishes Chefs Say Taste Like They’re From an Italian Restaurant

Chefs share the frozen pasta meals that taste closest to fresh, restaurant-style Italian cooking.

Italian food is beloved worldwide for a reason. It’s simple yet satisfying, comforting, and customizable. Plus, it’s affordable and easy to make. But for those nights you don’t feel like cooking or ordering in, nothing beats the convenience of a frozen pasta meal. But not all are worth the precious freezer space, and they don’t belong in your cart. With so many options lining the shelves in the frozen section, it’s hard to know what to buy, so Eat This, Not That! turned Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table for her go-tos. Here are her top five picks.

Rao’s Chicken Parmesan

Rao’s is famous for their pasta sauce line that rivals homemade, but the brand also has frozen food meals like the Rao’s Chicken Parmesan that Buchanan loves. “Rao’s Chicken Parmesan has a rich tomato sauce and tender chicken that doesn’t taste overly processed,” she says. “The sauce is well-seasoned without being sweet, and the pasta holds its texture after heating. It tastes closer to a sit-down Italian meal than most frozen options.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Michael Angelo’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Reddit users rate Michael Angelo’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce 10 out of 10 and say it’s “easily one of the best frozen lasagnas. Buchanan agrees and explains, “Michael Angelo’s lasagna has distinct layers of pasta, meat sauce, and cheese instead of blending together. The sauce is savory and tomato-forward, and the lasagna slices cleanly rather than turning mushy. It feels hearty and well-balanced.”

Stouffer’s Baked Ziti

Stouffer’s Baked Ziti has an excellent flavor that your taste buds will love. According to Buchanan, “Stouffer’s Baked Ziti is filling and straightforward, with plenty of sauce and melted cheese. The pasta stays firm, and the seasoning is consistent throughout. It’s a solid option when you want something warm and comforting without extra ingredients.”

Bertolli Chicken Alfredo

Bertolli Chicken Alfredo is an elevated version of the classic that’s delicious and easy to prepare. “Bertolli’s Chicken Alfredo has a creamy sauce that coats the pasta evenly without separating,” says Buchanan. “The chicken pieces are tender, and the flavor stays smooth rather than overly salty. It’s rich without feeling heavy.”

Bettergoods Marinara and Parmesan Gnocchi

With its bold flavor and perfect texture, Bettergoods Marinara and Parmesan Gnocchi is a pleasant surprise that diners will love. “This gnocchi comes with tomato sauce and Parmesan already mixed in, so it feels more like a quick Italian dinner than a boxed frozen meal,” says Buchanan. “The gnocchi pieces are soft without falling apart and the sauce has a simple, slightly tangy tomato flavor that doesn’t taste artificial.”