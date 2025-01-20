I Gave Up These 11 Foods and Finally Started Losing Weight

Everyone has a different fitness journey, and while many cut calories to reach their goals, others eliminate certain foods to help them feel better and lose weight. "I remember the day I decided enough was enough, P.S. Wilson, the Chief of Wellness for Private Home Care & Corporate Wellness, tells us. "I was staring at myself in the mirror, wondering why all the effort I was putting into my workouts wasn't showing the results I wanted." He cut a few foods from his daily diet, which helped him feel like he was in control. "These were the foods that were holding me back, and leaving them behind was one of the best decisions I've made for my weight loss journey," he says.

However, Wilson isn't the only one who has achieved positive results from giving up certain foods. Eat This, Not That! spoke with a few people who shared which foods they stopped eating while trying to lose weight and why.

Breakfast Pastries

Who isn't tempted to grab a delicious croissant smothered in butter and jam or a fruit-filled Danish for breakfast? Now and then is fine, but Kevin Shahnazari, Founder & CEO of FinlyWealth, reached for pastries every morning, which worked against his weight loss.

"Calorie-wise, they're not very good, and they caused energy crashes in the middle of the morning, which interfered with work," he said. "So, I replaced them with high-protein breakfasts, which kept me focused and alert for those early morning meetings with my team."

Candy Bars

Candy bars hit that sweet spot when we crave something sugary, but when trying to lose weight, they should be avoided. When Tiago Pita, the brand director for Whole Food Earth wants to reach for a candy bar, he goes for medjool dates instead. "They're naturally sweet, satisfying, and packed with fiber. Sometimes, I'll fill them with almond butter for a treat that's still healthy but feels indulgent, without all the added sugars and unhealthy fats of candy bars."

French Fries

French fries are a salty, satisfying side that goes with almost anything and can be highly addicting. It's hard to just eat a few because they're so good, but they're so bad for you. Pita

stays away from fries by replacing them with a healthier option. "Instead of reaching for French fries or potato chips, I prefer organic roasted chickpeas," he says. "They provide a great crunch and are packed with fiber and protein, which helps me stay full longer without the excess fat and calories of fried snacks."

The 30 Best Foods for Weight Loss

Ice cream

Ice cream is a go-to sweet treat for many, but it's ultra-processed with high calories, fat,and sugar. Pita instead makes his own form of ice cream with a healthy spin. "I blend frozen bananas with a little cocoa powder," he says. "It gives me that creamy texture I crave but without the added sugars and excess calories. It's a simple, delicious alternative that also adds some fiber and vitamins."

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are filled with protein and are a healthy fat, but there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Wilson would snack on cashews, walnuts, and trail mix throughout the day, but realized he had to cut them out.

"I love them, but they were silently sabotaging my progress," he says. "The problem wasn't the dry seeds and nuts themselves, as much as it was the fact I couldn't stop at just a handful," he explains. "One minute, I'm eating a healthy snack, and next, I polished off an entire bag of trail mix. I had to be honest with myself; my portions were out of control, and not all seeds and nuts are created equal."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

25 Best-Ever Fat-Burning Foods

Refined Breads and Pasta

Pasta and bread are a guilty pleasure many love, including Wilson. They were his go-to comfort foods but didn't provide much substance.

"I can always make a sandwich," he says. "I would turn anything into a sandwich. The problem is, though they filled me up, it was temporary." He adds, "After a while, I'd be crashing tired and craving more carbs. It was like being on a blood sugar rollercoaster that never ended."

Spinach

Spinach is typically a top choice people turn to when committing to a weight loss plan. Whether it's used in a smoothie, juice, or sauteed as a side dish, spinach is packed with iron, vitamins E, and C, as well as magnesium, making it a healthy choice. But for Chrissy Bernal, CEO & Publicist at Be a Better Brand, LLC, spinach wasn't a great option for her goals.

"After discovering I have a histamine intolerance, I had to shift to eating only low-histamine foods and foods that aren't histamine inhibitors," Bernal says. "Despite spinach being considered healthy by many, it is high in histamines," she explains. "Avoiding foods that trigger histamine flares has allowed me to reduce inflammation dramatically. I can see my abs again and maintain my weight and fitness goals."

Soda

Like many other addictive unhealthy foods and drinks, soda is created to taste good, but too much of the sugary drink has been linked to weight gain, diabetes and other major health issues.

"When I'm avoiding sugary drinks, I opt for herbal teas, like a lemon and ginger blend," Pita says. "They're naturally refreshing and hydrating, and since they don't have added sugar, I avoid the spike and crash. I'll often chill the tea for a cold, flavorful alternative to soda."

Sweeteners and Sugars

Sugar-free foods are usually packed with artificial sweeteners that can increase your appetite and pack on the pounds. Wilson would eat them, thinking he was making a smart choice, but he learned that wasn't the case. "I'd eat a tasty treat that said sugar-free, thinking I'm outsmarting my cravings and end up hungrier, looking for something sweet later," he explains. "This led me to look closer at my granola bars and processed energy bars. I thought I was grabbing a healthy snack after my workout, but in reality, they are loaded with sugar and unhealthy fats," he says.

"It's like eating a candy bar disguised as health food. They're convenient, but they aren't giving me the nutrition I need to fuel my goals."

14 Best Fast-Food Orders for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

Sweet Coffee Drinks

Whether it's a morning ritual, social setting, or a caffeine boost, 73% of Americans drink coffee every day, according to a survey by Drive Research. Shahnazari is one of the many who drink coffee but opted for sugary coffee drinks on a regular basis that are unhealthy.

"Those fancy coffee drinks added hundreds of hidden calories into my daily intake," he says. "While building my business, I needed sustained energy, not sugar crashes," he explains. "Switching to black coffee with a splash of almond milk helped me get sharp on long workdays while supporting weight management goals."

Vending Machine Snacks

Nothing nutritional comes from a vending machine, yet the convenience of curbing hunger and snacking can be too seductive at times. When working late nights coding, Shahnazari and his employees would hit the vending machine too often.

"The mindless snacks were racking up on calories and diminishing mental acuity," he says. "Now, I keep healthy snacks from nuts and fruit inside my desk drawers that help stabilize energy levels during those periods of very focused work."