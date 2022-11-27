Combat Your Fat Rolls With This Dumbbell Workout, Trainer Says

Body fat has many jobs, the leading one being stashing away and releasing energy, according to WebMD. Not having enough or packing on a bit too much body fat can pose major health risks. For instance, visceral fat—the fat that's situated deep inside your stomach—is associated with asthma, dementia, heart disease, and cancer. Even more not-so-good news? Visceral fat increases as you grow older and it's pretty difficult to get rid of. Ugh. But by following just the right healthy habits, you can get rid of your fat rolls and get your body into shape. We're here to help!

Grab a set of dumbbells, because we have the ultimate workout to battle your fat rolls and make sure you come out the winner. A great way to push your body to work harder and burn fat all over is by performing a series of exercises back to back in a circuit, which we'll walk you through below. To keep things simple and effective, you can do so with just a set of dumbbells.

If you're looking to lose fat rolls and belly spillage for good, then give this dumbbell circuit a try. Perform three sets of the following exercises back to back.

1 Dumbbell Squats

Hold a dumbbell in each hand for dumbbell squats. Stand tall, and make sure your feet are placed a bit outside your shoulder span. Next, push your hips back, and lower your body into a squat, all while maintaining a tight core. Once you reach the correct position, the dumbbells should be below your shins. Then, push up through your heels until you're back in the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 reps.

2 Bent-Over Dumbbell Rows

This exercise has you starting with your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Hinge your hips back, and bend your torso forward to achieve a 45-degree angle. Activate your core muscles as you row the dumbbells toward your hips, squeezing your lats to finish the motion. Completely strengthen your arms before doing the next rep. Perform three sets of 10 reps.

3 Single-Arm Dumbbell Snatch

Position your feet the distance of your shoulder span, and place a dumbbell on the floor in between them. Squat down to grab the dumbbell with one arm, all while keeping your chest tall. Then, explode back up with the weight by pushing through your heels and gaining power in your legs. Pull with your elbow high up toward your face. Once it reaches face level, punch the weight up, locking it out above your head. Then, lower the weight under control to the floor, performing all prescribed reps before switching to the other arm. Complete three sets of eight reps for each arm.

4 Front Foot Elevated Split Squat

Last but not least, we have the front foot elevated split squat. Place your working leg on a step platform or sturdy elevated surface. Lower into a split squat until your back knee touches the ground. Get a nice stretch in the hip of your back leg, then push through your front heel to rise back up. Perform three sets of 10 reps for each leg.