Glute bridge exercises are an amazing way to build up the muscle mass in your backside. Not only will it give your body more shape, but it will define and strengthen your posterior region. As with many popular exercises, there are plenty of glute bridge variations you can perform to switch things up and choose what works best for your routine. To give you a good start, we spoke with an expert who breaks down the best glute bridge variation for every fitness level.

"Glute bridges not only activate the glutes, but they activate the core as well," explains Carissa Fernandez, master trainer for Club Pilates. "This focus on the core helps to maintain proper form and stabilize your pelvis [which] is essential for a stronger and more balanced core."

It's not uncommon to sit at your desk for hours on end, which can weaken your glutes and tighten your hip flexors. That's where glute bridges come in handy. "[Glute bridges] strengthen the glutes and stretch the hip flexors," says Fernandez. "Doing this will reduce any low back pain you may experience, as well as improve your posture through overall body alignment."

The other perk about this exercise? You don't need any equipment. You can perform them anyplace at any time that's convenient. You can also adjust the intensity based on your fitness level.

We have the best glute bridge variation for every fitness level, broken down below for beginners, intermediates, and advanced.

Beginner: Standard Glute Bridge

Start lying flat on your back with bent knees and your feet on the ground, hip-distance apart. Place your arms at the sides of your body with your palms facing down. Push your heels into the floor to lift your hips, squeezing your glutes at the top. Hold this position for a moment before slowly lowering your hips back toward the floor. Complete 2 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Intermediate: Single-leg Glute Bridge

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and your feet flat on the ground, hip-distance apart. Keep one foot flat on the ground and straighten your other leg. Press your grounded heel into the floor as you raise your hips toward the ceiling, all while keeping your other leg extended. Squeeze your glutes once you reach the top. Hold this position for a moment before lowering your hips to the floor at a slow pace. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Once you finish one side, complete these movements on the other.

Advanced: Weighted Glute Bridge