10 Bodyweight Butt Exercises To Lose Weight & Get Lean

The glute muscles are among the largest and strongest muscles in the body, and working them effectively can help you burn calories, lose weight, and become lean. I recommend bodyweight exercises as a fantastic way to target the glutes without needing equipment, making them accessible to everyone. Here are 10 bodyweight butt exercises designed to help you lose weight and sculpt a leaner physique.

Consistency, proper form, and gradual progression are key to achieving the best results. Pair these butt exercises with a balanced diet and regular cardio for optimal weight loss and muscle toning.

Now, let's explore how to perform 10 of the best bodyweight butt exercises for weight loss.

Squats

Squats are a fundamental exercise that targets the glutes, quads, and hamstrings. They are great for building strength and endurance in the lower body.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outward. Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back like you're sitting in a chair. Keep your chest up and your back straight as you descend. Go down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, then push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are excellent for isolating and activating the glutes while also working the hamstrings and lower back.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Place your arms at your sides with palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips off the ground until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then slowly lower your hips back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Lunges

Lunges are great for targeting the glutes, quads, and hamstrings while also improving balance and coordination.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips. Take a big step forward with your right leg and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground and your left knee is just above the floor. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Alternate legs and repeat.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.

Bulgarian Split Squats

This single-leg exercise intensely targets the glutes and quads, helping build strength and balance.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand a few feet before a bench or step with your back to it. Place your right foot on the bench behind you. Lower your body by bending your left knee and lowering your hips until your left thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.

Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks effectively isolate the glutes and can be done anywhere with a little space.

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Keeping your knee bent, lift your right leg and push your heel up toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower your leg back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg.

Fire Hydrants

Fire hydrants target the gluteus medius, which is crucial for hip stability and shape.

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Keeping your knee bent, lift your right leg out to the side until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Lower your leg back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg.

Curtsy Lunges

Curtsy lunges are a variation of the traditional lunge that targets the glutes and inner thighs.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips. Step your right leg behind your left leg and lower your body into a lunge, bending both knees. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Alternate legs and repeat.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.

Single-leg Glute Bridges

This variation of the glute bridge targets each side of the glutes individually, enhancing strength and balance.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Extend your right leg straight out while keeping your left foot on the ground. Push through your left heel to lift your hips off the ground, keeping your right leg extended. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then slowly lower your hips back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.

Step-ups

Step-ups are excellent for targeting the glutes and quads while also improving coordination and stability.

Stand in front of a sturdy bench or step. Place your right foot on the bench and push through your heel to lift your body up. Step your left foot up to meet your right foot, then step back down with your left foot. Alternate legs and repeat.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg.

Frog Pumps

Frog pumps are a great exercise for isolating the glutes and adding variety to your routine.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet together, allowing your knees to fall open to the sides. Place your arms at your sides with palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips off the ground, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower your hips back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 20 to 25 reps.