5 Grip Strength Moves That Will Instantly Boost Your Lifting Power

If training your grip strength isn’t part of your workout routine, it’s time to reevaluate your priorities. According to Luke Jones, a certified personal trainer and movement coach at HERO Movement, your grip is typically the first to fatigue during strength-training sessions—and it’s one of the most overlooked components of fitness. To help you achieve a stronger grip and improve your performance at the gym, Luke put together his #1 grip strength routine that’s a total game-changer.

How Grip Strength Affects Lifting Weights

“Grip training is certainly not as visually impressive as something like a heavy deadlift or pull-up, but it can often be a limiting factor in those types of movements,” Luke explains. “When your grip gives out early, your larger muscle groups don’t really get to do their job properly.”

A strong, dependable grip sets the foundation for lifting heavier. When performing deadlifts, for instance, having a solid sense of control in your hands establishes a connection to the bar, in a sense.

“It builds trust with your nervous system so it’s more willing to let you access your full strength through the hips, legs, and back,” Luke adds. “In rows and pull-ups, a strong grip allows your forearms to keep pace with your larger pulling muscles, giving your lats and upper back the work they’re capable of. It’s a small detail that often unlocks much bigger results.”

If You Can Pass This Tennis Ball Test, You May Live to 100

The #1 Grip Strength Routine for Stronger Lifts

Luke incorporates grip work into the majority of his training sessions. Below are some of his go-to’s.

Kettlebell, Farmers, and Suitcase Carries

“Loaded carries help build support grip and overall tension, and thicker handles or towels challenge hand position and strength even more. Pinch grip can also be used,” Luke says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

He recommends starting with the basics then, once you progress, using thicker handles.

Hold a weight—dumbbell or kettlebell—in each hand. Stand tall with your arms at your sides and your core activated. Walk forward for a set distance or time.

The 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout That Replaces an Hour at the Gym

Hangs From a Pull-up Bar

“Hangs and monkey bars work the open-hand grip and shoulder stability—really useful for most pulling movements,” Luke explains.

Hold onto a pull-up bar with hands shoulder-distance apart, using an overhand grip. Hang onto the bar with your arms extended and feet off the ground. Maintain relaxed shoulders during hold.

Over 40? These 4 Exercises Are a Must for Muscle Maintenance

Mace Work

“Clubs, maces, and sticks bring in rotational control, wrist mobility, and dynamic grip endurance—one of my top tools for building real-world strength,” Luke tells us.

The long handle on a steel mace, along with the uneven weight distribution, provide a true challenge for your grip. Some exercises to incorporate the steel mace into include offset mace holds, two-handed 360 swings, and the mace uppercut or row.

6 Moves That Reveal If Your Body Is Aging Too Fast

Climbing

“Climbing mixes up crush, pinch, and support grips and forces you to adapt in real time, which carries over well to other tasks,” Luke says.

So head to your local rock climbing gym and get climbing! Even better? This is sure to be an enjoyable, invigorating workout.