6 Grocery Chains Getting a Major Facelift This Year—From Costco to Aldi

As grocery chains continue to build their presence across the United States, many are simultaneously making major changes to existing stores. This means your go-to grocery store might look a little different in the near future.

Throughout the year, supermarket chains across the country have been refurbishing locations to improve the shopping experience for customers. These updates range from modernizing store interiors to expanding product selections. Some chains are even replacing current locations altogether.

From regional favorites to national giants, here are six grocery chains that have been revamping their stores.

1 Food Lion

North Carolina-based Food Lion has unveiled numerous remodels this year. Most recently, the supermarket chain completed a $77 million renovation of 47 stores in Greenville, Jackson, and New Bern, N.C. These locations have "an extensive product assortment with a focus on affordable and easy meal solutions," according to a company press release. The stores' expanded product lineup also features more healthy options.

Other store upgrades include energy-efficient overhead LED lighting and refrigerated cases with doors. In a statement, Food Lion said these are designed to "impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and reduce energy costs." Additionally, most of the renovated stores will roll out self-checkout lanes, while all of the locations offer e-commerce options through pickup or home delivery.

Back in May, Food Lion finished its remodel of 30 stores in Wilmington, N.C. One month prior, the grocery chain celebrated its remodel of 20 stores in both North and South Carolina.

2 Stop & Shop

On Aug. 7, Northeastern grocery chain Stop & Shop revealed the remodel of its Bayside, N.Y., location, which is "now noticeably brighter and more modern," according to a company press release. Recent changes include expanded produce, dairy, and frozen food departments, a remodeled bakery department, upgraded seafood and meat departments, an updated deli department with more grab-and-go meal options, more freshly prepared foods like sushi and sandwiches, and over 1,200 new multicultural products.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Last month, Stop & Shop completed the remodel of its store in Toms River, N.J., while a couple of months prior, the grocery chain remodeled two other locations in Queens, N.Y.. The stores are now brighter with more modern decor, clearer signage intended to help non-native English speakers navigate the aisles, and an expanded multicultural selection.

"When we have a grand reopening of our New York City Stop & Shop stores, we aim to significantly expand assortment with thousands of new items across the store to better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves," says Daniel Wolk, external communications manager at Stop & Shop.

3 Aldi

While America's fastest-growing grocery chain continues to open new stores, it's also updating locations as part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand current stores.

"Remodeled stores provide an improved shopping experience with additional refrigeration space for more fresh, organic and convenient products. They also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and sustainable building materials," an Aldi spokesperson tells Eat This, Not That!

Two of these stores reopened in Westlake, Ohio, and Bellwood, Ill., on June 29. Looking ahead, Aldi will replace a Lehigh Valley, Pa., store, located on Easton Avenue, with a new one in Bethlehem Plaza in Bethlehem Township, Pa. The store is slated to open on Aug. 24.

4 Amazon Fresh

On Aug. 2, Amazon debuted its redesigned Amazon Fresh stores in Schaumburg and Oak Lawn, Ill. These refreshed locations now carry hundreds of new national and private label items and a wider selection of international products. On the technology front, shoppers now have access to the latest version of the Dash Cart—Amazon's smart shopping cart—as well as self-checkout.

If you need a pick-me-up while shopping, these two stores also have Krispy Kreme shops, which offer a variety of coffee drinks and fresh doughnuts.

"To deliver a more convenient shopping experience for our customers in the Chicago area, we have refreshed our Amazon Fresh stores in Schaumburg and Oak Lawn to offer even more selection at a better value," says Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. "We are excited for our customers to experience the changes we have made just for them, and to hear their feedback so we can apply learnings across our stores."

5 Costco

Costco's Salt Lake City location could be stripped of its title as the retailer's biggest club in the world. That's because the warehouse chain has proposed an even bigger location in Fresno, Calif., which would span 241,000 square feet and cover 22.4 acres of land, according to The Fresno Bee. The Salt Lake City location is 235,000 square feet, while the average Costco is 146,000 square feet.

The Fresno warehouse would be located at Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive, replacing a 134,000-square-foot Costco at 4500 West Shaw Avenue. The proposed warehouse would feature 32 gas pumps, an automated car wash, and 889 parking stalls.

A timeline for construction and opening has not been revealed. As the project undergoes environmental review, Fresno residents have expressed concerns about how the warehouse could impact traffic and air pollution.

6 Schnucks

June was a busy month for this Midwestern grocery chain. On June 10, Schnucks celebrated the total remodel of its store in Crestwood, Mo. The newly renovated store now houses a food hall offering dishes from local vendors like Seoul Taco and Oh Hey! Barbecue in addition to the new Schnucks Burger + Bites. There is also a Schnucks Fresh Pour beverage station that sells coffee, tea, smoothies, wine, and beer on tap.

A few weeks after this store revamp, the grocery chain announced that it has begun working on the remodel of another location in Cahokia, Ill. According to a company press release, this project "includes updates to nearly every area and department of the store."

The 44,000-square foot store will have updated energy-efficient lighting, as well as new flooring, shelving, decor, paint, registers, and two additional self-checkouts. The deli, bakery, and seafood areas will also be updated, while the dairy and beer departments will receive new refrigeration cases. This location will be one of the first Schnucks stores to have electronic shelf tags, as well. The renovations are expected to be completed in early fall.