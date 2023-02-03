5 Major Grocery Chains Opening Dozens of New Locations, Including Costco and Sam's Club

It's a good time to be in the grocery business—and an even more exciting time to be a hungry shopper.

In all of American history there have never been so many supermarkets and specialty food stores, offering so many things to eat and ways to eat them, as there are right now. And the options just keep multiplying.

Many of the country's biggest food sellers are currently embarking on significant expansion plans, with a slew of new stores opening soon and into the future. These include some of the country's top-ranked food companies: Walmart, which owns Sam's Club; Amazon, which owns Whole Foods; and Costco, which is a behemoth unto itself.

Here are five massive chains with big ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the works, coming soon to a town near you.

1 Aldi

The German-owned discount chain is America's fastest-growing grocer right now, opening 49 locations nationwide last year, the most of any major supermarket company, according to professional services firm JLL.

And it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Supermarket News reports that the company just opened a new 564,000-square-foot distribution center in Alabama to serve its burgeoning footprint in the Gulf Coast region, where Aldi is planning to open 13 new stores alone this year. This includes at least five in Louisiana. The chain is also expanding in other parts of the country. A new store in Milford, Del., opens Feb. 9, followed by another opening next month in Northampton, Mass., according to local news reports.

2 Publix

Regional powerhouse Publix continues to dominate the southern United States, opening 25 new stores in 2022. The chain is particularly looking to expand its presence outside its home state of Florida. It's newest Georgia location opened just this week in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta, according to Winsight Grocery Business.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Observer reports that Publix will open a new store on Feb. 8 in Huntersville, N.C., expanding its presence to 23 locations in the Queen City area. The company next has its sights set on Kentucky, with a Louisville location slated to open later this year, its first in the Bluegrass State, per Winsight.

3 Sam's Club

After years of stagnation, the Walmart-owned warehouse club is back on the road to growth, announcing plans earlier this month to open some 30 new U.S. locations over the next five years, according to CNBC. The first new store is expected to open in Florida in 2024.

Sam's Club hasn't opened a new warehouse since launching its Hanover, Pa., club back in 2017. Since then, the company has actually decreased its footprint, closing at least 63 locations. CEO Kathryn McLay told CNBC "the time is really right" to start expanding again, citing strong sales and increasing member sign-ups across the company's existing 600 locations.

4 Whole Foods

America's predominant organic grocer added 11 new locations in 2022, according to JLL, with a lot more on the way. Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel said last month the company is planning at least 50 new openings, which he hopes to increase to 100, according to Supermarket News. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The company unveiled its most unique store yet last month in New York City's Financial District. Its newest store opened just this week in Bozeman, Mont., the company's first foray into "Big Sky Country." Chain Store Age described the 31,718-square-foot Montana store's design as "earthy," with "exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains."

5 Costco

America's largest warehouse chain opened 23 new locations during the 2022 fiscal year and added another nine since last September for a total of 847 warehouses worldwide—and counting.

One of its newest stores in Korea is built inside a former prison. "It's amazing what you can do in different countries with real estate," Costco CEO Craig Jelinek noted during the company's shareholder meeting last month. "We'll continue to not only fill in the U.S. but look in these other markets to expand."

Costco is expected to open 11 new U.S. stores in 2023. Next month, the company is slated to debut a 160,533-square-foot warehouse in Kyle, Texas. Additional warehouses in Longmont, Colo., and North Tulsa, Okla., are scheduled to open in May, per the company's website.

International openings in Canada, China, and Japan are also in the works this year.