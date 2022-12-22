We've all been there—it's Christmas morning, you started on those once-a-year cinnamon rolls and now you're thinking about the roast that needs to go in the oven. Mashed potatoes, biscuits, and green bean casserole are all on the holiday menu this season until you realize you forgot to buy the green beans on your last grocery run.

While panicking before your guests arrive seems like a viable option, there are several grocery stores open on Christmas Day for last-minute buys. Despite Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe's and most of the other big nationwide retailers closing their doors on the holiday, there are quite a few grocery stores that keep up their hours (so you can pick up those essential green beans).

1 Albertsons

Albertsons, the second-largest supermarket chain in the U.S. behind Kroger, is open on Christmas Day. Most of the stores will be open from 8 a.m until 4 p.m. for your last-minute shopping needs, but do check with your local store to confirm these hours before you head out.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Safeway

Owned by Albertsons Companies, Safeway will also be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours may vary depending on your location, so a safe bet is to call your closest Safeway to verify.

3 Giant Food

Next on the list we have Giant Food, which is set to be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Despite keeping its normal hours on the holiday, the supermarket chain will close many of its pharmacies and all of its food pick-up services.

4 7-Eleven

While not exactly a grocery store, 7-Eleven is still a solid option for your day-of shopping needs. The convenience store is almost always open 24 hours, seven days a week, and that includes Christmas Day. With everything from bakery offerings to coffee, it may just be the thing that saves your Christmas.

5 CVS

CVS is another one of those stores that can come to the rescue for some last-minute Christmas shopping. A company representative confirmed for Romper that many of the chain's locations plan on staying open, per tradition, while some pharmacy hours may be reduced.