An Iconic, Long-Gone Family Dining Chain Is Making a Comeback

The restaurant industry has taken some incredibly tough blows in 2024 as struggling chains like Red Lobster and TGI Fridays filed for bankruptcy and shuttered dozens of locations. But in a refreshingly positive development, an iconic family dining chain that's all but disappeared is making a comeback with a new location.

The Ground Round—known for its Bingo the Clown mascot, classic American fare, and (formerly) peanut shell-littered floors—is gearing up to open a brand-new location in Shrewsbury, Mass. Joseph Shea and his wife, Nachi Shea, are developing the location after recently purchasing the chain's intellectual property rights. Construction is already underway, and they expect to have it open in January, Restaurant Business Magazine reported.

6 Restaurant Chains That Are Making a Comeback in 2024

While new restaurant openings are far from uncommon, this expansion move is a huge deal for the Ground Round because the chain's footprint has dwindled to practically nothing. The concept was founded in 1969 and is credited with helping to mold today's casual dining scene, per Restaurant Business Magazine. It was once so popular that it grew to more than 200 locations across the United States.

However, the Ground Round eventually began losing market to rivals such as Chili's and Applebee's. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2004 and was acquired out of bankruptcy that same year by a group of franchisees. By that time, the chain's unit count had dropped to 71.

The Ground Round's owners attempted to revive the chain over the next couple of decades by trying out spinoff restaurant concepts, including one focused on beer and another with a sports theme. Despite these efforts, the chain continued to shrink. It's currently down to just three locations in North Dakota and one in Ohio.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joseph Shea is a longtime Ground Round fan who'd attempted and failed to become a franchisee in the past. But the chain's CFO contacted Shea one day to inform him that they were winding down operations and looking to sell their trademarks, so they worked out an agreement for the intellectual property rights, he told Restaurant Business Magazine.

The soon-to-open Shrewsbury location will serve old Ground Round favorites such as baby back ribs, fried cinnamon dippers, blackened chicken Alfredo, and taco salad. It will also offer popcorn, which replaced the Ground Round's peanuts years ago due to allergy concerns.

The 50 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains Right Now

But even though the restaurant will bring back some nostalgic offerings, it will also incorporate some new elements to adapt to changing customer tastes and preferences.

"We will be blending beloved parts of the past with modern aspects, with the customer experience being at the forefront of all decisions," Shea said.

He and his wife are focused on launching the new Shrewsbury restaurant and don't have plans for additional locations at this time. However, Shea told Restaurant Business Magazine that he'll be open to franchising in the future.