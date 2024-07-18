Customers Just Chose the Best Fast-Food Burger in 2024—And It's Not In-N-Out

The United States is chock-full of fast-food burgers, with options continuing to proliferate. However, only some earn widespread recognition. And this year, the highly coveted title of Best Fast-Food Burger in America went to a chargrilled West Coast concoction—and no, it's not In-N-Out.

In its annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, USA Today named The Habit Burger Grill's Double Char as the best fast-food burger. This burger features a toasted bun with two fresh chargrilled patties topped with caramelized onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo, along with the option to add cheese.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Is No Longer America's Best Fast-Food Restaurant—Here's the New Winner for 20246254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To determine the winners, USA Today's 10Best editors and a "panel of burger buffs" rounded up the best fast-food burger options, which were then voted on by readers.

California-based Habit Burger currently operates more than 350 restaurants across 14 states and is known for chargrilling its burgers over an open flame. The fast-casual chain offers a variety of burger options in addition to sandwiches, salads, and frozen treats.

To celebrate the recent honor, Habit Burger is offering CharClub members a free Double Char with a $5 minimum purchase. Current members will automatically receive this offer in their account between July 19 and 30. New members will have to wait until Sept. 18 to register on the app and enjoy the deal.

"This win isn't just ours—it belongs to every Habit fan and burger connoisseur who cast their vote," Jack Hinchliffe, Habit Burger's chief marketing officer, said in a press release. "They've made the Double Char #1, and now it's our turn to give back. We're inviting everyone to taste the burger that stole the nation's heart!"

Taking the runner-up spot was the iconic In-N-Out Burger's Double-Double. This popular menu item consists of two slices of American cheese, two beef patties, onions, tomato, lettuce, and the chain's famous spread. Following the Double Double was BurgerFi's BBQ Rodeo Burger, which earned the top spot on USA Today's best fast-food burger list in 2023.

Other winners on the 2024 list include Jack in the Box's Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger, Five Guys' Cheeseburger, Whataburger's Double Meat Whataburger, Culver's ButterBurger Cheese, Burger King's Whopper, Carl's Jr.'s Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger, and White Castle's 1921 Slider.

The 18 Best Burger Chains In America

USA Today didn't just award Habit Burger's Double Char. The chain's tempura green beans also reigned supreme on the publication's list of the best fast-food sides. This crispy menu item consists of green beans deep-fried in a tempura batter and served with a side of ranch.

Beyond the best fast-food burgers and sides, other categories in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards include best fast-casual restaurants, best fast-food breakfast, best fast-food fried chicken, best fast-food fries, best fast-food restaurant, best regional fast food, best restaurant for quick, healthy food, and best sandwich or sub shop.